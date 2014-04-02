Two new partners: Micromax and Prestigio... not a lot of name recognition there in this room.

Microsoft Build keynote
CEO Satya Nadella and other Microsoft execs will give the keynote address on the first day of Microsoft Build. We expect new versions of Windows and Windows Phone and perhaps even some new hardware.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:36:44 PMTwo new partners: Micromax and Prestigio... not a lot of name recognition there in this room.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 3:36:54 PMMicromax and Prestigio are two new handset makers using Microsoft's reference design program to create Windows Phone devices.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:36:57 PMThe idea is to make it easier and cheaper for other companies to bring Windows Phone devices.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 3:37:02 PMI've never heard of these companies before.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:37:23 PMHe's showing off two new phones. His left hand is the Micromax device. His right is the Prestigio device. "These are real phones under development." They're Qualcomm-powered.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:37:35 PM"These phones are up and running with Live Tiles and the software is in good shape."
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 3:37:35 PMBelfiore pulled out one phone from each handset maker. They are demo units in development. And they look nearly identical.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 3:37:43 PMOk, demo time
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:37:48 PMOkay, it's time for a demo of Windows Phone 8.1!
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:38:09 PMWe're seeing a new lock screen, a funky angled display of time and date and calendar.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 3:38:40 PMThe people are whooping it up about the Action Center. It's like a control panel found in Android and iOS.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:38:40 PMYou can pull from the top to get an "Action Center" that is very similar to Android. Lets you toggle Wi-Fi, airplane mode, etc.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:38:54 PMNotifications are here too, again just like Android.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:39:14 PM"As app developers we're putting you in control to decide what you see from these notifications."
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:39:23 PMYou can choose which apps make the phone vibrate, which can provide notifications, etc.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:39:36 PMNext feature: you can "greatly personalize your lock screen."
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 3:39:44 PMIt's interesting to see how each OS evolves to share similar key features.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:40:08 PMYou can create lock screens that are "highly interactive and unique."
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 3:40:20 PMBelfiore talking up the ability to take control of lock screens through APIs.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:40:38 PMThis one is appropriately called "diagonal."
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 3:40:45 PMThere are a few niche apps and companies out there that have tried to use the lock screen on Android.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:41:20 PMWe're seeing another one now that shows off a cool, circular unlock mechanism with notifications as well, called "Tokyo."
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:41:33 PMNext new feature: "We've evolved the heart and soul of Windows Phone, the start screen."
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 3:41:34 PMAre these new lock screens distracting or useful? Time will tell.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:41:42 PMWe're seeing a lot more density here, with smaller tiles. Three columns here.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:41:57 PMThis of course is optional, called "Show more tiles."
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 3:42:17 PMBelfiore talking about letting people customize their start screen, which is one of my favorite parts of the OS.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:42:24 PMYou can also choose a background now, which shows up behind the buttons. Very nice visual appeal and much more personalized than before.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:42:31 PM"All of this is about making Windows Phone more personal."
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:42:42 PM"We think when a phone knows you you have a better experience with it."
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 3:42:55 PMThe ability to let people choose their own background picture in the start screen is a nice way to customize a device. I'm glad Windows Phone finally decided to let this happen.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 3:43:10 PMAs she comes to life? Cortana??
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:43:12 PMOh boy, we're about to get a Cortana demo!
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:43:17 PMWe're watching as "she comes to life."
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:43:26 PMYes, we just saw the Master Chief in a demo video.