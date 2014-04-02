Microsoft Build keynote | CNET
Microsoft Build keynote

CEO Satya Nadella and other Microsoft execs will give the keynote address on the first day of Microsoft Build. We expect new versions of Windows and Windows Phone and perhaps even some new hardware.

  • Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:36:44 PM
    Two new partners: Micromax and Prestigio... not a lot of name recognition there in this room.
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 3:36:54 PM
    Micromax and Prestigio are two new handset makers using Microsoft's reference design program to create Windows Phone devices.
  • James Martin 4/2/2014 3:36:57 PM
  • Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:36:57 PM
    The idea is to make it easier and cheaper for other companies to bring Windows Phone devices.
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 3:37:02 PM
    I've never heard of these companies before.
  • Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:37:23 PM
    He's showing off two new phones. His left hand is the Micromax device. His right is the Prestigio device. "These are real phones under development." They're Qualcomm-powered.
  • James Martin 4/2/2014 3:37:34 PM
  • Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:37:35 PM
    "These phones are up and running with Live Tiles and the software is in good shape."
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 3:37:35 PM
    Belfiore pulled out one phone from each handset maker. They are demo units in development. And they look nearly identical.
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 3:37:43 PM
    Ok, demo time
  • Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:37:48 PM
    Okay, it's time for a demo of Windows Phone 8.1!
  • Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:38:09 PM
    We're seeing a new lock screen, a funky angled display of time and date and calendar.
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 3:38:40 PM
    The people are whooping it up about the Action Center. It's like a control panel found in Android and iOS.
  • Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:38:40 PM
    You can pull from the top to get an "Action Center" that is very similar to Android. Lets you toggle Wi-Fi, airplane mode, etc.
  • James Martin 4/2/2014 3:38:42 PM
  • Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:38:54 PM
    Notifications are here too, again just like Android.
  • Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:39:14 PM
    "As app developers we're putting you in control to decide what you see from these notifications."
  • James Martin 4/2/2014 3:39:20 PM
  • Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:39:23 PM
    You can choose which apps make the phone vibrate, which can provide notifications, etc.
  • Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:39:36 PM
    Next feature: you can "greatly personalize your lock screen."
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 3:39:44 PM
    It's interesting to see how each OS evolves to share similar key features.
  • James Martin 4/2/2014 3:39:47 PM
  • Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:40:08 PM
    You can create lock screens that are "highly interactive and unique."
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 3:40:20 PM
    Belfiore talking up the ability to take control of lock screens through APIs.
  • Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:40:38 PM
    This one is appropriately called "diagonal."
  • James Martin 4/2/2014 3:40:41 PM
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 3:40:45 PM
    There are a few niche apps and companies out there that have tried to use the lock screen on Android.
  • James Martin 4/2/2014 3:41:05 PM
  • Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:41:20 PM
    We're seeing another one now that shows off a cool, circular unlock mechanism with notifications as well, called "Tokyo."
  • Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:41:33 PM
    Next new feature: "We've evolved the heart and soul of Windows Phone, the start screen."
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 3:41:34 PM
    Are these new lock screens distracting or useful? Time will tell.
  • Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:41:42 PM
    We're seeing a lot more density here, with smaller tiles. Three columns here.
  • James Martin 4/2/2014 3:41:48 PM
  • Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:41:57 PM
    This of course is optional, called "Show more tiles."
  • James Martin 4/2/2014 3:42:06 PM
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 3:42:17 PM
    Belfiore talking about letting people customize their start screen, which is one of my favorite parts of the OS.
  • Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:42:24 PM
    You can also choose a background now, which shows up behind the buttons. Very nice visual appeal and much more personalized than before.
  • James Martin 4/2/2014 3:42:30 PM
  • Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:42:31 PM
    "All of this is about making Windows Phone more personal."
  • Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:42:42 PM
    "We think when a phone knows you you have a better experience with it."
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 3:42:55 PM
    The ability to let people choose their own background picture in the start screen is a nice way to customize a device. I'm glad Windows Phone finally decided to let this happen.
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 3:43:10 PM
    As she comes to life? Cortana??
  • Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:43:12 PM
    Oh boy, we're about to get a Cortana demo!
  • Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:43:17 PM
    We're watching as "she comes to life."
  • Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:43:26 PM
    Yes, we just saw the Master Chief in a demo video.
