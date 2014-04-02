There's some Halo-like music playing. I think we all know what's going to happen.

Microsoft Build keynote
CEO Satya Nadella and other Microsoft execs will give the keynote address on the first day of Microsoft Build. We expect new versions of Windows and Windows Phone and perhaps even some new hardware.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 3:43:29 PMThere's some Halo-like music playing. I think we all know what's going to happen.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:43:43 PMIt's more of an inspirational video, showing lots of stunning scenes from around the world.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:43:52 PM"Now I'm learning about you" it says. Mildly creepy...
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 3:43:57 PM"Now I'm learning about you" flashes on the screen.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:44:10 PMWatching a baby grow, bullies fight, a first kiss, a dog handshake...
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 3:44:11 PMMore random scenes...and yes, it's very inspirational...I guess.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:44:14 PM"Hi, I'm Cortana."
-
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 3:44:20 PMHmm....
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:44:34 PM"I'm thrilled for you to all meet your truly personal digital assistant for Windows Phone and yes, her name is Cortana."
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 3:44:35 PMAs a Halo fan, I'm loving the name!
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:44:39 PM"Hey, Cortana, do you like your name?"
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 3:44:50 PMCortana has a sense of humor.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:45:02 PM"Cortana, I love it. It's certainly a lot more personal than Microsoft Digital Assistant Service Pack 2 for 2014."
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:45:15 PMShe's represented by a pair of circles that jiggle about when she talks.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 3:45:20 PMSome things she resembles: a hula hoop, a doughnut, and a...halo. Hehehe.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:45:30 PM"You could say that since she's powered by the Internet she knows everything about the world."
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 3:45:42 PMSo Cortana is powered by Bing. It's Microsoft's version of Apple's Siri or Google Now.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 3:45:53 PMDo people use Siri? I know I don't.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:45:56 PMCortana gets her own live tile on the start screen.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:46:12 PM"Cortana also fully replaces the search function on Windows Phone. Whenever you press the search button, Cortana is there."
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 3:46:24 PMI just realized Belfiore is wearing a Cortana T-shirt with the ring image.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:46:26 PMA tap of the button brings up the dual circles full-screen. You can either type or speak.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:46:52 PMIf you touch "See more" you get a rundown of what Cortana can do, ala Siri.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 3:46:54 PM"Sometimes, Cortana makes suggestions based on people I know in my contacts. She's like a real personal assistant," he brags.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:47:04 PMReminders, sending messages, notes, alarms, playing music, getting directions, and Web searching.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 3:47:14 PMOkay, so when is Master Chief showing up? If that happens, sign me up for a Windows Phone TODAY.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:47:32 PM"We knew that if we really wanted to make Cortana a powerful digital assistant we knew we needed all of you to help make her get better and better."
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:47:45 PM"You" being developers. Devs can extend Cortana functionality with voice recognition.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:47:56 PM"We met with a bunch of real-world personal assistants and we talked about what makes them good at their job."
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 3:48:07 PMI'm excited by the next generation of the user interface, but still skeptical about execution. Siri, Cortana, Google Now...the voice recognition still isn't 100%.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 3:48:26 PMHopefully, Cortana does a better job of understanding my speech.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:48:26 PMInfo such as when someone should be bothered, when they shouldn't, what info they want, etc. etc. They all used a "notebook" to keep that down, and indeed Cortana has one too, where you can configure "her."
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:48:45 PMInterests, quiet hours, etc. You can set your calendar as an interest, or traffic, news, Xbox One updates...
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 3:49:08 PMThe more you use the search function, the more Cortana learns about you.