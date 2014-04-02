Creepy? A little. But I guess it's useful.

Microsoft Build keynote
CEO Satya Nadella and other Microsoft execs will give the keynote address on the first day of Microsoft Build. We expect new versions of Windows and Windows Phone and perhaps even some new hardware.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 3:49:14 PMCreepy? A little. But I guess it's useful.
-
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:49:32 PMYou can also configure friends and family by creating an "inner circle." Cortana infers that some people are most important, but you can override that.
-
-
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:49:55 PMQuiet hours can be configured, including what's allowed when, even to the point of specifying who can call you when if you like.
-
-
-
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:50:20 PM"Cortana also knows the places that you frequent, and she will automatically infer your home and work." You can fix that, of course, and teach her more locations, including the gym, etc.
-
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 3:50:26 PMThe Inner Circle...it's like the Favorites in iOS.
-
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:50:30 PM"The point is, the user is in control of his or her relationship with Cortana."
-
-
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:50:57 PMYou can scroll up and get suggestions, and indeed he's seeing news reports -- including one from CNET!
-
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 3:51:08 PMBelfiore pulls up info that Cortana has pulled up, and a BGR article on Windows Phone 8.1 shows up first. Where's the CNET love, Cortana?
-
-
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:51:26 PMCortana's also asking if she should track a given flight. "I've given Cortana permission to read all of my email on my phone... I've authorized her to scan email and recognize things that she can helpfully track for me."
-
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:51:39 PMA few mumbles of discontent from the privacy gurus in the crowd.
-
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 3:51:46 PMCortana can recognize info from your email (like a flight) and ask to track it and help you with scheduling.
-
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 3:52:25 PMOK, time for Belfiore to do some "stuff" with Cortana. Demo time.
-
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 3:52:40 PMOK, he set his alarm at 7 a.m. tomorrow.
-
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:53:05 PMCortana will provide flight updates and also give a recommendation of when Joe should leave to get to the airport in time.
-
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:53:05 PM"Wake me up at 7 a.m. tomorrow," says Joe. And yes, he gets an alarm.
-
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:53:06 PM"What's on my calendar for Saturday?" -- "I'm finding three events on Saturday." She's now reading them to him, and showing them onscreen, too.
-
-
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:53:31 PM"Put dentist appointment on my calendar for August 1st at 10 a.m." -- go figure, he got an appointment.
-
-
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:53:57 PM"Just so you know, you have 'Pick up Christina from airport' at the same time." A nice, smart warning!
-
-
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:54:50 PM"Show me the best Mexican restaurants in Palo Alto." -- She listed 10 restaurants rated four stars or above. All from Bing. "Remember, Bing has relationships with lots of other great data feeds." The ratings here are from Yelp.
-
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 3:55:08 PMBelfiore notes that Cortana is tapping into not only Bing's info, but its partnerships, like Yelp data. He can find restaurants and make reservations.
-
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:55:22 PM"Which ones take reservations?" -- Only two do, and she automatically filtered the list.
-
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 3:55:29 PMApparently, no fans of Milagros in Palo Alto, CA.
-
-
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 3:55:43 PMAh, demo bug.
-
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:56:02 PMCascal is apparently the more popular of the two. "Call the second one." he said, which was Cascal... and unfortunately it was a demo fail. She asked who he should call.
-
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:56:02 PMYes folks, voice recognition demos, always a risky thing.
-
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 3:56:12 PMHe asked Cortana to call the second restaurant, and it prompted him on who he wanted to call.
-
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 3:56:20 PMSo, Cortana will launch in Beta.
-
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:56:20 PM"We're launching Cortana as a beta." Joe throws in after the demo fail. Groans in the audience.
-
-
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 3:56:43 PMWell, Siri was in Beta when it launched too, right?
-
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:56:58 PM"How did the Seattle Mariners do yesterday?" -- Another demo failure, had to try twice. On the second time she got it right and read him the results from yesterday.
-
-
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:57:35 PM"How old is Russell Wilson?" -- He is apparently 25 years old. "For you Niners fans, I'm sorry, that means he'll be with us in Seattle for a long time."
-
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 3:57:41 PMCortana will probably need to learn more in terms of understanding different voice inflections and accents. I'm not surprised it'll launch in beta. Again, the execution is still unclear for me.
-
-
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:57:56 PMTIL: Russell Wilson is apparently a football player.