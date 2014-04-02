Microsoft Build keynote
CEO Satya Nadella and other Microsoft execs will give the keynote address on the first day of Microsoft Build. We expect new versions of Windows and Windows Phone and perhaps even some new hardware.
James Martin 4/2/2014 3:58:15 PM
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:58:20 PM"How many calories in a banana?" -- She listed 105 calories, and from here there's an option to add the banana to the Bing fitness tracker.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:58:49 PM"What's the weather in Las Vegas?" -- "It's currently 51 and cloudy in Las Vegas."
James Martin 4/2/2014 3:58:56 PM
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:59:00 PM"How about in Celsius, for the Canadians." -- "Here's that temperature in Celsius." Nice maintenance of context there.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:59:15 PM"How about in Kelvin?" -- "I converted that temperature to Celsius." Whoops...
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 3:59:24 PMOh, another demo bug. It can't convert temperature into Kelvin.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 3:59:32 PMYou should try this yourself, he says.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 3:59:38 PMWent to Celsius again! "You should try this yourself when you get these bits because Cortana is smart enough to tell you the answer in Kelvin."
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 4:00:11 PM"What's the story for the next Halo game?" -- "I'm quite certain you don't have proper security clearance for that information."
James Martin 4/2/2014 4:00:19 PM
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 4:00:28 PMHeh, again, Cortana shows off some humor. It's a nice touch.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 4:00:49 PMCortana seems nice and all, but is it enough to convince consumers to switch over to Windows Phone?
James Martin 4/2/2014 4:01:09 PM
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 4:01:10 PMCortana would have to be leaps and bounds better than Siri or Google Now to really make a difference.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 4:01:18 PMWe're now seeing some search examples, like "emails from Terry," and a demo that you can type anything you like.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 4:02:15 PMJoe is typing "Remind me when I get home to cook dinner for my wife." And, he gets a reminder.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 4:02:24 PMI do appreciate that Microsoft talked to actual personal assistants when they went looking for inspiration for Cortana. That's a nice touch.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 4:02:39 PMBelfiore touts "People Reminders."
James Martin 4/2/2014 4:02:48 PM
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 4:03:10 PMThat's the ability to program reminders triggered by details of people (remind me of my sister's new puppy).
James Martin 4/2/2014 4:03:18 PM
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 4:03:24 PM"Next time I speak to my sister remind me to ask her about her new puppy." -- Cortana knew who his sister was and added a reminder. "Since this is a phone, I might talk to my sister on the phone or I might have a chat with her or an email conversation. In all those cases Cortana will now remind me..."
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 4:03:34 PMThat's a very handy feature for sure.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 4:03:34 PMJoe's now talking about how personal assistants "help relationships" for their clients. "That's a perfect thing for Cortana to do as well."
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 4:03:36 PMWhen the phone is in the context of contacting his sister, whether it's a call or email, Cortana knows to fire off a reminder. Nice.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 4:03:53 PMWe're now going to see some "people reminders."
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 4:04:10 PM"Skype, get David Treadwell." -- Cortana just launched Skype and is calling David.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 4:04:11 PMThat kind of context-based reminder and notification system makes for a nice sales pitch.
James Martin 4/2/2014 4:04:18 PM
James Martin 4/2/2014 4:05:01 PM
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 4:05:09 PMBelfiore apparently is a fan of Colbert Report and SNL, in addition to Hulu's "Deadbeat." It's in his queue.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 4:05:14 PM"Hulu, add 'Deadbeat' to my queue." -- Cortana opens up Hulu Plus and pulls in the data and takes care of it. Quite nice.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 4:05:25 PM"Facebook, what's up with Terry Myerson" -- Same thing, app launches and pulls up Terry's news feed.
James Martin 4/2/2014 4:05:38 PM
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 4:05:40 PMI'm trying to comprehend Terry Myerson's Facebook news feed. "Totes amazing." Hehe.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 4:05:55 PMAh, Jimmy Fallon video clip. Funny stuff.
James Martin 4/2/2014 4:05:59 PM
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 4:06:07 PMWhoa, we're getting a video from Jimmy Fallon. He just made a Siri joke, with Siri saying "Oh, it's on, #%&*"
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 4:06:25 PMDoes Cortana like Jimmy Fallon? Cortana sends her own thank-you note to Fallon.
James Martin 4/2/2014 4:06:30 PM
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 4:06:39 PM"Cortana is the first truly personal digital assistant."
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 4:07:16 PMOkay, time to move on to something else: business! Apparently. Exciting. We're going to see how "Windows 8.1 is now killer for businesses."
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 4:07:17 PMExcitement!
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 4:07:46 PMNick Hedderman, a product manager at Microsoft, is now up.