Microsoft Build keynote
CEO Satya Nadella and other Microsoft execs will give the keynote address on the first day of Microsoft Build. We expect new versions of Windows and Windows Phone and perhaps even some new hardware.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 4:07:55 PMThey're working with a zillion partners for this new release, all of whom are listed on the screen -- including SAP, Citrix, Symantec, etc.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 4:08:45 PMProbably an okay to take a potty break if you need. We'll be here.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 4:09:00 PMApparently Joe is being recruited into a new role, and his phone has been updated with policies and email and rules based on that.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 4:09:27 PMEnterprise VPN is now supported, and we're now seeing a site from an intranet. "We're behind the firewall, we're browsing the Web." VPN is a quick action up at the top of the quick actions in the new pull-down menu at the top.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 4:09:41 PMWe're going to see some demos of management and other business-related functionality.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 4:10:05 PMS/MIME is now supported, which means encrypted/signed emails can be sent and received.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 4:10:36 PMMicrosoft's enterprise discussion isn't the sexiest area, but it's critical to the company's plan to widen Windows Phone adoption. With BlackBerry ailing, Microsoft sees an opening with Windows Phone.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 4:11:09 PMFeatures like enterprise VPN are what businesses want to hear.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 4:11:22 PMJoe Belfiore is back on stage.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 4:11:39 PMBelfiore is a fan of Wordament. Anyone play the game?
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 4:11:44 PMThey've also created a policy that disabled Wordament, showing that they can control what apps are allowed and which are not.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 4:12:03 PMAnd, when Joe is fired from his new role, these policies can be removed very quickly, either on the device itself or remotely.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 4:12:25 PM"Good news, if you love Wordament, it's ready to go."
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 4:12:53 PM"That's why we believe that Windows Phone is the right choice for business." And with that Nick is off and Joe is back.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 4:13:03 PMWe're going to get a whirlwind tour of new features "Just to make you smile."
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 4:13:39 PMWe're in the Store now, which is "all about apps." There's a new page showing featured apps. Groups and tile sizes can be changed. You can then pan left and right.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 4:13:55 PM"Promoting personalized suggestions works great for getting users to download apps, so we've put the 'For You' area just to the left of the featured area."
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 4:13:57 PMBelfiore talking about the new interface with apps. As much progress as Microsoft has made, the lack of apps is still one of the bigger weakness for the company.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 4:14:06 PMQuick links -- top 10 lists, etc. -- are just to the side from there.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 4:14:18 PM"We're excited that this store experience will get more engagement and more users using apps."
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 4:14:27 PMBelfiore says the new store will increase engagement. He's talking straight to the developers here.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 4:15:00 PMThere's a new calendar too, which Joe is opening. Very similar presentation to before. But, now you can swipe left or right to go to the next or previous day -- scattered applause in the audience.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 4:15:08 PMThere's a week view too, and if you tap on a day it expands to show you what's going on.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 4:15:17 PMWhile iOS and Android have more users, it is tough to stand out with so many apps in the market. A platform like Windows Phone gives you a chance to jump up to the top of the rankings with fewer competitors. At least, that's the pitch from Microsoft.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 4:15:30 PM"This new version of calendar we have re-implemented using the public third-party developer API only." -- So, others can write an app just as good as this, which is impressive.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 4:16:13 PMJoe is talking performance improvements now. There's a new feature called Wi-Fi Sense, similar to the other Sense features already there.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 4:16:51 PMThis "helps users take great advantage of Wi-Fi networks." It will suggest "great" networks in your area. Joe's saying it'll automatically accept terms of use and even sign you in if necessary! This is nice.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 4:16:52 PMWi-Fi Sense has a list of "good" Wi-Fi networks, and can automatically connect to free Wi-Fi networks when in range, and automatically accept terms of use. Can provide name and email address.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 4:17:08 PMHmm...again, privacy experts would be slightly concerned...
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 4:19:03 PMSo Belfiore's sister calls, and there's a little Cortana reminder about her puppy in the corner.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 4:19:12 PMAhh, we're getting a demo of the reminder functionality from before, as Joe's sister has conveniently called. There's a little popup about the puppy reminder created earlier.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 4:19:19 PMJoe is saying that Wi-Fi Sense can also share your Wi-Fi at home, creating a secure sub-network that friends can use without having full access to your network. "This helps everyone take advantage of Wi-Fi networks wherever they are." No demo of how that works, but we're intrigued.