There's an embedded Skype button to get you to a video call easily.

Microsoft Build keynote
CEO Satya Nadella and other Microsoft execs will give the keynote address on the first day of Microsoft Build. We expect new versions of Windows and Windows Phone and perhaps even some new hardware.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 4:19:36 PMThere's an embedded Skype button to get you to a video call easily.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 4:20:16 PMOk, we're going to hear Belfiore's favorite other new feature.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 4:20:22 PMOkay, one more feature Joe's going to talk about. (Though there are apparently many more to be discovered.) This is enhancements in the keyboard.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 4:21:04 PMI could use any improvements to the virtual keyboard. I'm constantly annoyed by mine.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 4:21:16 PMJoe's going to type as fast as he can into the new keyboard, swiping his finger. Unfortunately not working perfectly. "Being IV stage at build is simultaneously" -- he meant "on" One mistake, not bad.
James Martin 4/2/2014 4:21:32 PM
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 4:21:35 PMBasically, it's Swype on the Windows Phone keyboard.
-
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 4:21:46 PMBut Swype is awesome, so this will be a feature that people can appreciate.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 4:21:51 PM"Hoards of occasionally cynical techies can be intimidating." Aww now, Joe, we're very warm and welcoming.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 4:22:16 PM"We thought our keyboard was so good that we should go for the Guinness Book of World Records."
-
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 4:22:37 PMThe Samsung GS 4 was the previous record. We're seeing a video now being typed in ridiculously quickly. Swyped in, that is.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 4:22:52 PMA video shows of a guy using Windows Phone's keyboard to swipe through a sentence, and he's lightning quick.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 4:22:59 PMLike, amazingly quick.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 4:23:07 PM17 seconds is a new record, world record for fastest typing on a smartphone!
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 4:23:23 PMOkay, that guy is insane.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 4:23:48 PMBelfiore keeps harping on OneDrive, to the amusement of the crowd.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 4:24:05 PMJoe's rounding up some new features, including sharing information from PCs and tablets to phones, including sharing Wi-Fi hotspot passwords, theme colors, etc.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 4:24:13 PMCool: Wi-Fi Sense allows your Wi-Fi credentials to pass over from your PC or tablet to phone.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 4:24:20 PM"One of the experiences that's benefitted from that... is IE 11, which is now part of Windows Phone 8.1. That also adds a bunch of great new features."
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 4:24:32 PMOf course, all of these benefits only occur if you buy multiple Windows products.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 4:24:49 PMPrivate browsing, a new reading mode, etc.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 4:25:32 PMOkay, when's it shipping? "In the next few months" for existing devices. A few disappointed murmurs in the audience.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 4:25:43 PMNew devices will be shipping with it toward the end of the month, or early May.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 4:25:54 PMOkay, now for Windows 8.1.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 4:26:13 PMWindows 8.1 will work great on low-cost devices, and features improved enterprise support, he says.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 4:26:19 PMIt's a review of what was said at MWC.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 4:26:30 PMAlso key, more keyboard- and mouse-friendly controls.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 4:26:54 PMBelfiore stands in front of an all-in-one PC. It has a touch screen, but also keyboard and mouse.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 4:27:09 PMHe notes that the interests he shared on Cortana on his phone show up on his PC.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 4:27:24 PMIE 11 has been updated to help enterprises deal with legacy sites, he says.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 4:28:08 PMPulls up a site that was built for IE8. What we've done with enterprise mode in IE 11 is change things so legacy sites work great, he says.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 4:28:25 PMIT managers are able set a list of sites that automatically go into enterprise mode, he says.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 4:28:31 PMIt's seamless, Belfiore touts.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 4:28:50 PMNow for some UI improvements to mouse and keyboard.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 4:29:01 PMOne of the most used areas in computing real estate: the Windows task bar.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 4:29:29 PMSays people look at the task bar as a way to switch between apps. New Windows Store apps can work with the task bar.