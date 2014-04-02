Minimize now works in a modern app, he says. Applause.

Microsoft Build keynote
CEO Satya Nadella and other Microsoft execs will give the keynote address on the first day of Microsoft Build. We expect new versions of Windows and Windows Phone and perhaps even some new hardware.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 4:29:45 PMMinimize now works in a modern app, he says. Applause.
James Martin 4/2/2014 4:29:46 PM
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 4:29:57 PMThe task bar can be used to switch between modern and legacy apps.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 4:30:11 PM"I no longer have to think about switching models," he says. The folks here are loving it.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 4:30:21 PMTitle bars! Taskbars! Buttons that minimize apps! Welcome to Windows 95!
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 4:30:31 PMThe work on touch controls hasn't changed, he says. That's still present, but no longer required for mouse and keyboard use.
James Martin 4/2/2014 4:30:34 PM
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 4:30:48 PMNow on to the Start screen.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 4:31:05 PMThere's a PC settings tile in the Start screen, as well as power and search buttons.
James Martin 4/2/2014 4:31:10 PM
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 4:31:17 PMBig applause for mouse-friendly OS updates in Windows 8.1.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 4:31:24 PMIt's not just compatible, but you'll be able to get all of the new value to be more familiar for mouse and keyboard users, he says.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 4:31:46 PMYou can right click on the mouse for tiles. Also back: power commands.
James Martin 4/2/2014 4:31:54 PM
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 4:32:04 PMI have a powerful and quick way to interact with the Start screen via the mouse, he says.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 4:32:29 PMWe are pre-pinning the Windows Store to the task bar, so desktop users can find it easier, he says.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 4:32:43 PMImproving the Store UI to be more friendly to mouse and keyboards, he says.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 4:33:00 PMPre-pinning the Store to the taskbar will hopefully encourage more users to get in there and start downloading apps, a concept that is still somewhat alien for users of previous versions of Windows that lacked the Store.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 4:33:01 PMIt'll be easier to discover categories and find recommended apps. They'll be mouse- and keyboard-friendly, he says.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 4:33:25 PMWhen people run searches, we want your app to be present, he says.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 4:33:44 PMIf you run a search for "pinball," pinball-related apps jump up in results for download.
James Martin 4/2/2014 4:33:51 PM
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 4:34:09 PMWhen a new app is downloaded, there's a prompt for newly downloaded app, which can be pinned to Start screen or task bar.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 4:34:20 PM"I can find the apps I care about and make them accessible," he says.
James Martin 4/2/2014 4:34:24 PM
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 4:34:25 PMThat's the Windows 8.1 Update.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 4:34:34 PMWindows 8.1 Update will be available via update starting April 8.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 4:34:43 PMIt will be a free update.
James Martin 4/2/2014 4:34:52 PM
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 4:35:36 PMNow for David Treadwell, CVP of operating systems group for Microsoft.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 4:35:50 PMHe's worked at Microsoft for almost 25 years.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 4:35:58 PMHe started in the Windows NT group.
James Martin 4/2/2014 4:36:25 PM
James Martin 4/2/2014 4:36:59 PM
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 4:37:34 PMDavid is telling us a metaphor about his early days, about getting some work done in code that he needed to. He was told to get it done without creating a new device driver, but ultimately decided that it wasn't possible to do what he needed to do without a driver.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 4:37:51 PMBasically, it's an anecdote exclusively for the devs in the room.
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 4:37:57 PMI am admittedly lost in this talk. Total developer speak.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 4:38:40 PMHis boss told him "Not another freaking driver." So, naturally, he called it "AFD." Lots of laughter in the room here from appreciative devs.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 4:38:50 PM"Now you know what it means." Big applause.
Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 4:38:51 PMIt was later renamed to be the "Ancillary Function Driver" -- AFD.sys is what it's called.
James Martin 4/2/2014 4:38:55 PM
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 4:39:07 PMOkay, people seem to like this joke (I don't get it).
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 4:39:57 PMWe know you need to reach multiple devices and more customers. We know you've made huge investments in apps or codes. We know you need to deliver apps and services across multiple platforms. Windows can help with this.
James Martin 4/2/2014 4:40:02 PM
Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 4:40:13 PMPeople work across multiple devices, phones, tablets, PCs, etc.