CEO Satya Nadella and other Microsoft execs will give the keynote address on the first day of Microsoft Build. We expect new versions of Windows and Windows Phone and perhaps even some new hardware.

  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 4:40:24 PM
    There's no easy way to create apps that work across different form factors, he says
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 4:40:36 PM
    He announces universal Windows apps.
  • James Martin 4/2/2014 4:40:47 PM
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 4:40:51 PM
    You can use common code to create apps across all devices, he says.
  • James Martin 4/2/2014 4:41:06 PM
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 4:41:12 PM
    Google and Apple have a different approach. They want you to create separate apps for different devices. Microsoft doesn't think that way.
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 4:41:31 PM
    Microsoft has streamlined every phase of the development process, he says.
  • James Martin 4/2/2014 4:41:32 PM
  • Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 4:41:45 PM
    It sounds like you can finally compile and deploy apps across desktop and the phone -- at least Windows Phone 8.1. In theory this means a huge decrease in complexity for developers. But, tweaking your design to work on a high-res monitor and a low-res phone could be a huge challenge.
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 4:41:53 PM
    Developers want to create one app that works across different devices, all sharing a common user interface, he says.
  • James Martin 4/2/2014 4:41:56 PM
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 4:42:24 PM
    Paint 4 Kids is a universal app that will launch in April with Windows 8.1 Update.
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 4:42:35 PM
    It uses the tile and grid interface that can expand with screen size.
  • James Martin 4/2/2014 4:42:38 PM
  • Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 4:42:56 PM
    We're seeing examples of apps that both look very similar to their PC version, and apps that are very different. It looks like developers will have the ability to write discrete UIs for different devices. Treadwell says the "bulk of the code" is the same.
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 4:43:21 PM
    Universal apps is based on Windows Runtime, so there's a common way to build your app, he says.
  • James Martin 4/2/2014 4:43:30 PM
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 4:43:50 PM
    You can use the programming languages you know well for your universal Windows app. You can use C/C++ or JavaScript, etc.
  • James Martin 4/2/2014 4:44:02 PM
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 4:44:03 PM
    Use the language you love, he says.
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 4:44:29 PM
    The best way to develop apps has been Visual Studio, he says. It will also be streamlined.
  • Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 4:44:36 PM
    Devs will be able to use any of the CLR programming languages, as well as HTML/CSS and JavaScript, for their universal apps. Visual Studio is getting extensions for this, including debugging on multiple platforms.
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 4:44:52 PM
    Kevin Gallo, director of the developer ecosystem and platform for Microsoft, is now on stage
  • Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 4:45:02 PM
    It's an update to Visual Studio 2013, by the way, not a new version.
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 4:45:04 PM
    He's on stage to demonstrate Visual Studio.
  • James Martin 4/2/2014 4:45:18 PM
  • Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 4:45:46 PM
    We're getting a demo of the extensions, loading up a Windows 8.1 desktop app in Visual Studio. We're running the app to see how it looks on there.
  • Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 4:46:06 PM
    Now we're going back to Visual Studio to add Windows Phone 8.1 support.
  • James Martin 4/2/2014 4:46:17 PM
  • Tim Stevens 4/2/2014 4:46:33 PM
    Basically, you just add a new build target to the Solution, which creates a new project in Visual Studio.
  • James Martin 4/2/2014 4:46:56 PM
  • James Martin 4/2/2014 4:47:50 PM
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 4:47:55 PM
    I like the idea of these universal apps -- where a bulk of code can work on multiple devices. This should stimulate development interest with all of these devices. I wonder if Apple or Google will follow suit.
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 4:48:34 PM
    More developer humor. I still don't get any of it. But the crowd seems amused.
  • James Martin 4/2/2014 4:49:05 PM
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 4:49:52 PM
    You can by default get a decent experience with code written across multiple devices, but you can also fine tune to make it look better for individual devices.
  • James Martin 4/2/2014 4:50:00 PM
  • Sarah Mitroff 4/2/2014 4:50:27 PM
    We're seeing how you can take an existing app you've build in Visual Studio for Windows 8.1 and tweak it to work on Windows Phone 8.1 The design doesn't carry over perfectly, but you can fix any issues after the fact.
  • James Martin 4/2/2014 4:51:55 PM
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 4:52:02 PM
    We're getting into some serious developer talk here. I'm sure the folks in the crowd are appreciating this. Our readers? Hit or miss.
  • James Martin 4/2/2014 4:52:46 PM
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 4:53:12 PM
    Two key features for Visual Studios: building universal apps and sharing code or fine tuning apps.
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 4:53:54 PM
    Microsoft has streamlined the store experience for Windows app, Treadwell says.
  • James Martin 4/2/2014 4:54:01 PM
  • Roger Cheng 4/2/2014 4:54:08 PM
    He talks up the idea of buying a single app and it running across multiple devices.
