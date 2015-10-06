Microsoft Windows 10 devices NYC event | CNET
Microsoft Windows 10 devices NYC event

Building on the success of its recent Windows 10 launch, Microsoft is turning its focus to hardware at an October 6 press event in New York City. Next generation versions of the Surface tablet, Lumia phones and the Band fitness tracker are widely expected.

  • Natalie Weinstein 10/6/2015 1:34:43 PM
    Welcome to CNET's live coverage of today's Microsoft event in New York. The event is scheduled to start at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET.
  • HamzaJoozer 10/6/2015 1:35:04 PM
    Really excited for Microsoft hardware especially Surface Pro 4!
  • HamzaJoozer 10/6/2015 1:35:38 PM
    Microsoft will have to up their game in smartphones to compete with competitors, it's do or die now.
  • Scott Stein 10/6/2015 1:36:58 PM
    Hey there -- Scott Stein here, with Dan Ackerman and Roger Cheng sitting next to me. I'm on a big, comfy sofa. It's Microsoft Day!
  • Scott Stein 10/6/2015 1:37:38 PM
    This space has been utterly transformed. Lots of sofas, big screens, and a huge snaking hallway that guided us into the central area. I have no idea where in NYC we are anymore.
  • Scott Stein 10/6/2015 1:38:23 PM
    Expected: Microsoft Surface 4, of course. But also more stuff: Lumia phones. A new Microsoft Band. And...maybe HoloLens news? (it would make sense, wouldn't it?)
  • Scott Stein 10/6/2015 1:39:08 PM
    Jessica Dolcourt, Bridget Carey, and Sarah Tew are right behind me.
  • NTensityX 10/6/2015 1:40:26 PM
    Was there not supposed to be a preshow?
  • NTensityX 10/6/2015 1:40:45 PM
    After waiting and following rumors going back to late last year, it will be great to finally see what they have to show off!
  • John Falcone 10/6/2015 1:40:52 PM
    Preshow should be starting in 5 mins. Our San Francisco colleagues got into the office at 6am (!).
  • cyber 10/6/2015 1:41:14 PM
    na lumia is already dead . they just need to get the surface pro 4 to beat the pants of ipad pro and google pixel c
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 1:41:41 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 1:42:04 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 1:42:43 PM
  • Jon 10/6/2015 1:43:02 PM
    New Microsoft Band is what I'm looking forward too. Had all the specs I need, just in a better form factor..
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 1:43:33 PM

    The CNET gang is bright-eyed and bushy-tailed.

  • Scott Stein 10/6/2015 1:44:05 PM
    We are having a lot of weird Wi-Fi issues in here, and it's a bit of a Faraday cage for wireless. As we've discovered before. Bear with us!
  • HamzaJoozer 10/6/2015 1:44:47 PM
    Hope they announce something related to Windows 10 update
  • John Falcone 10/6/2015 1:45:05 PM
    The world's biggest tech companies often seem to like having events in cellular dead zones...
  • Scott Stein 10/6/2015 1:45:10 PM
    Hey all, this is Roger Cheng live blogging from Scott Stein's account.
  • Scott Stein 10/6/2015 1:45:30 PM
    Ignore the photo next to this entry.
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 1:46:19 PM

    'Twas a labyrinthian entry tunnel...

  • Ian Sherr 10/6/2015 1:47:01 PM
    While our CNET-ers in NYC figure out how to get a WiFi signal out, let's talk a little bit about Microsoft. There's a lot of rumors surrounding this event: New Lumia phones, new Surface, more info about Hololens and potentially some insight into how Windows 10 is doing.
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 1:47:03 PM

    Early birds get the worms. COMFY COUCHES.

  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 1:47:05 PM
    Ok, I'm logged out of Scott's account and back into mine.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 1:47:22 PM
    That was a strange few moments, inhabiting Scott's profile.
  • Scott Stein 10/6/2015 1:47:29 PM
    Roger had no Wi-Fi. I gave him my laptop. Now he's back and I'm on my account again. Body swapping has ended!
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 1:47:38 PM

    Periscoping, y'all.

  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 1:47:45 PM
    Sorry for the confusion all.
  • Scott Stein 10/6/2015 1:47:50 PM
    That was very Total Recall, Roger.
  • Perry 10/6/2015 1:48:13 PM
    So anyone think we'll see windows 10 rom for Android devices?
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 1:48:15 PM
    Argh get into the plane! Sorry, wrong movie.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 1:48:35 PM
    So we're all gathered in the historic Post Office in midtown Manhattan, which has been retrofitted into an event space.
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 1:48:44 PM

    Settled in and ready for action.

  • Scott Stein 10/6/2015 1:49:00 PM
    I am writing on my phone now. Roger has my laptop. But let's get back to Microsoft. Band really needs a bigger real launch -- like now.
  • John Falcone 10/6/2015 1:49:05 PM
    Androidized Windows 10 mobile? I don't think we're quite there yet. But with BlackBerry headed down the Android path, it's anyone's guess.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 1:49:13 PM
    The last time we were here we attended an event thrown by HTC for the Desire Eye and Re camera. It was not as nice.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 1:49:25 PM
    Just like last time, Wi-Fi connection continues to be an issue, so bear with us.
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 1:49:34 PM

    Not a bad view from my desk-seat here. The long lens will come in handy though.

  • lukas.mjames 10/6/2015 1:49:37 PM
    Looking forward to seeing something about the Surface Pro 4
  • Scott Stein 10/6/2015 1:49:48 PM

    We're really close to the stage. I wonder if we'll get called on (or out)

  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 1:49:49 PM
    Microsoft has transformed this space -- it's barely recognizable. There are comfy sofas and desks with power outlets. Very swanky.
  • John Falcone 10/6/2015 1:50:03 PM
    Live preshow has started with Brian Tong and Lexy Savvides -- refresh this page if you're not seeing live video above.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 1:51:04 PM
    So we're theoretically 10 minutes away from the event starting. They're still working out some of the technical kinks -- like Wi-Fi.
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 1:51:22 PM

    CNET's crack team: Roger Cheng, Scott Stein, Dan Ackerman (front couch), Jessica Dolcourt, Bridget Carey...

