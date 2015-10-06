Microsoft Windows 10 devices NYC event
Building on the success of its recent Windows 10 launch, Microsoft is turning its focus to hardware at an October 6 press event in New York City. Next generation versions of the Surface tablet, Lumia phones and the Band fitness tracker are widely expected.
-
John Falcone 10/6/2015 2:16:34 PMToday's Microsoft news:
Microsoft's HoloLens priced at $3,000 for developer edition, shipping Q1 2016
Microsoft unveils redesigned Band fitness tracker, available Oct 30 for $249
Microsoft reveals the Lumia 950 and 950 XL
Surface Pro 4 adds new keyboard, new processor options starting at $899
Microsoft Surface Book is the 'ultimate laptop' that becomes a tablet
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
Natalie Weinstein 10/6/2015 1:34:43 PMWelcome to CNET's live coverage of today's Microsoft event in New York. The event is scheduled to start at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET.
-
HamzaJoozer 10/6/2015 1:35:04 PMReally excited for Microsoft hardware especially Surface Pro 4!
-
HamzaJoozer 10/6/2015 1:35:38 PMMicrosoft will have to up their game in smartphones to compete with competitors, it's do or die now.
-
Scott Stein 10/6/2015 1:36:58 PMHey there -- Scott Stein here, with Dan Ackerman and Roger Cheng sitting next to me. I'm on a big, comfy sofa. It's Microsoft Day!
-
Scott Stein 10/6/2015 1:37:38 PMThis space has been utterly transformed. Lots of sofas, big screens, and a huge snaking hallway that guided us into the central area. I have no idea where in NYC we are anymore.
-
Scott Stein 10/6/2015 1:38:23 PMExpected: Microsoft Surface 4, of course. But also more stuff: Lumia phones. A new Microsoft Band. And...maybe HoloLens news? (it would make sense, wouldn't it?)
-
Scott Stein 10/6/2015 1:39:08 PMJessica Dolcourt, Bridget Carey, and Sarah Tew are right behind me.
-
NTensityX 10/6/2015 1:40:26 PMWas there not supposed to be a preshow?
-
NTensityX 10/6/2015 1:40:45 PMAfter waiting and following rumors going back to late last year, it will be great to finally see what they have to show off!
-
John Falcone 10/6/2015 1:40:52 PMPreshow should be starting in 5 mins. Our San Francisco colleagues got into the office at 6am (!).
-
cyber 10/6/2015 1:41:14 PMna lumia is already dead . they just need to get the surface pro 4 to beat the pants of ipad pro and google pixel c
-
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 1:41:41 PM
-
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 1:42:04 PM
-
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 1:42:43 PM
-
Jon 10/6/2015 1:43:02 PMNew Microsoft Band is what I'm looking forward too. Had all the specs I need, just in a better form factor..
-
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 1:43:33 PM
The CNET gang is bright-eyed and bushy-tailed.
-
Scott Stein 10/6/2015 1:44:05 PMWe are having a lot of weird Wi-Fi issues in here, and it's a bit of a Faraday cage for wireless. As we've discovered before. Bear with us!
-
HamzaJoozer 10/6/2015 1:44:47 PMHope they announce something related to Windows 10 update
-
John Falcone 10/6/2015 1:45:05 PMThe world's biggest tech companies often seem to like having events in cellular dead zones...
-
Scott Stein 10/6/2015 1:45:10 PMHey all, this is Roger Cheng live blogging from Scott Stein's account.
-
Scott Stein 10/6/2015 1:45:30 PMIgnore the photo next to this entry.
-
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 1:46:19 PM
'Twas a labyrinthian entry tunnel...
-
Ian Sherr 10/6/2015 1:47:01 PMWhile our CNET-ers in NYC figure out how to get a WiFi signal out, let's talk a little bit about Microsoft. There's a lot of rumors surrounding this event: New Lumia phones, new Surface, more info about Hololens and potentially some insight into how Windows 10 is doing.
-
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 1:47:03 PM
Early birds get the worms. COMFY COUCHES.
-
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 1:47:05 PMOk, I'm logged out of Scott's account and back into mine.
-
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 1:47:22 PMThat was a strange few moments, inhabiting Scott's profile.
-
Scott Stein 10/6/2015 1:47:29 PMRoger had no Wi-Fi. I gave him my laptop. Now he's back and I'm on my account again. Body swapping has ended!
-
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 1:47:38 PM
Periscoping, y'all.
-
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 1:47:45 PMSorry for the confusion all.
-
Scott Stein 10/6/2015 1:47:50 PMThat was very Total Recall, Roger.
-
Perry 10/6/2015 1:48:13 PMSo anyone think we'll see windows 10 rom for Android devices?
-
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 1:48:15 PMArgh get into the plane! Sorry, wrong movie.
-
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 1:48:35 PMSo we're all gathered in the historic Post Office in midtown Manhattan, which has been retrofitted into an event space.
-
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 1:48:44 PM
Settled in and ready for action.
-
Scott Stein 10/6/2015 1:49:00 PMI am writing on my phone now. Roger has my laptop. But let's get back to Microsoft. Band really needs a bigger real launch -- like now.
-
John Falcone 10/6/2015 1:49:05 PMAndroidized Windows 10 mobile? I don't think we're quite there yet. But with BlackBerry headed down the Android path, it's anyone's guess.
-
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 1:49:13 PMThe last time we were here we attended an event thrown by HTC for the Desire Eye and Re camera. It was not as nice.
-
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 1:49:25 PMJust like last time, Wi-Fi connection continues to be an issue, so bear with us.
-
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 1:49:34 PM
Not a bad view from my desk-seat here. The long lens will come in handy though.
-
lukas.mjames 10/6/2015 1:49:37 PMLooking forward to seeing something about the Surface Pro 4
-
Scott Stein 10/6/2015 1:49:48 PM
We're really close to the stage. I wonder if we'll get called on (or out)
-
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 1:49:49 PMMicrosoft has transformed this space -- it's barely recognizable. There are comfy sofas and desks with power outlets. Very swanky.
-
John Falcone 10/6/2015 1:50:03 PMLive preshow has started with Brian Tong and Lexy Savvides -- refresh this page if you're not seeing live video above.
-
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 1:51:04 PMSo we're theoretically 10 minutes away from the event starting. They're still working out some of the technical kinks -- like Wi-Fi.
-
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 1:51:22 PM
CNET's crack team: Roger Cheng, Scott Stein, Dan Ackerman (front couch), Jessica Dolcourt, Bridget Carey...