Tong is here, my day is complete, forget Microsoft

Microsoft Windows 10 devices NYC event
Building on the success of its recent Windows 10 launch, Microsoft is turning its focus to hardware at an October 6 press event in New York City. Next generation versions of the Surface tablet, Lumia phones and the Band fitness tracker are widely expected.
HamzaJoozer 10/6/2015 1:51:39 PMTong is here, my day is complete, forget Microsoft
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 1:51:43 PMSo we're expecting a new Surface Pro tablet, at least one (likely two) Lumia smartphones and a Microsoft Band wearable device.
Scott Stein 10/6/2015 1:52:09 PM
Our weird state of mind pre-show! Sitting next to Ackerman as we try to wrestle wireless.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 1:52:10 PMMicrosoft has spent the better part of the year talking up software and the Windows 10 experience. But now it's time to show off some devices that take advantage of the software.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 1:52:39 PMIt's critical that Microsoft has a strong showing with its devices, as they serve as the standard bearer for the new operating system.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 1:53:06 PMMicrosoft is essentially telling its manufacturing partners: This is HOW YOU BUILD A WINDOWS 10 DEVICE. Get with the program!
John Falcone 10/6/2015 1:53:10 PMAs a reminder, the Surface 3 that launched in the spring is an entry-level device. Today we expect the Surface PRO 4, which is a sequel to last year's top-end Microsoft tablet.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 1:53:40 PMI'm hoping to see some talk about HoloLens, its augmented reality device/headset. It's probably the most exciting development at the company.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 1:54:05 PMThere's also rumblings that Microsoft will get into VR with a cheap headset like Google's Cardboard.
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 1:54:11 PM
Scott Stein 10/6/2015 1:54:15 PMWe are getting the "silence devices" warnings. But seriously most people here seem to have big connection issues!
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 1:55:02 PM
Jessica wins best couching posture, no doubt.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 1:55:18 PMMicrosoft has ridiculously asked us to disconnect from our hotspots when the company's Wi-Fi isn't working great.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 1:55:20 PMSo yeah...
Scott Stein 10/6/2015 1:55:37 PMWould be great to see some MS VR software, in particular. Just would be curious to see what it would be.
dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 1:56:08 PMHey, is the Wi-Fi working now? Sweet.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 1:56:37 PMHey, welcome Dan Ackerman to the live blog.
dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 1:56:47 PMHow many years have we gone to these things and had the same Wi-Fi and connection problems? ;)
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 1:57:10 PMIt's pretty amazing that tech companies in this day still have problems with Wi-Fi.
dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 1:57:17 PMIt might help if we weren't in the basement of a 100-plus-year-old giant stone building...
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 1:57:30 PMWe just got the warning message that this briefing will begin soon. Looks like we may get started on time.
Scott Stein 10/6/2015 1:57:33 PM
The media behind us.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 1:58:11 PMSo one of the more intriguing announcements will be its smartphones. Microsoft is expected to announce a flagship smartphone (or two)
dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 1:58:37 PMAnyway, we're here -- for now -- I'll also be on twitter at @danackerman and if I get up close and personal with the Surface 4, I'll post some pics on my new instagram account -- instagram.com
Scott Stein 10/6/2015 1:59:03 PMRoger and I just swapped laptops again. So much computer intimacy!
Natalie Weinstein 10/6/2015 1:59:26 PMWe'll be shutting down comments in a minute, so get any last remarks in now.
Scott Stein 10/6/2015 1:59:42 PMAckerman just plugged his phone into my laptop to charge. DAN.
Scott Stein 10/6/2015 1:59:58 PMAckerman is the power vampire
dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 2:00:09 PMI musta not plugged it in all the way last night...
John 10/6/2015 2:01:01 PMmost of the participants are using macbook... :D
Dirk Disco 10/6/2015 2:01:08 PMMust buy new MS Phone!
Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:01:25 PMI may have to switch laptops again.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:02:03 PMHey it's Roger working from Scott's laptop again.
Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:02:06 PMBack on my phone. I bring about half a dozen devices to any live blog.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:02:08 PMWe did another switcharoo.
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:02:12 PM
Very cool to have Bridget with us today!
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:02:23 PMAs I was saying before, this will mark the first time in more than a year that Microsoft will introduce a flagship smartphone.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:02:44 PMMicrosoft has struggled to get consumers to buy into its Windows Phone ecosystem. Few phones using the software have been successful.
Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:02:47 PMThis is the theme of Microsoft: many devices, one ecosystem. We are living the future!
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:03:06 PMThe most ardent supporter of Windows Phone was Nokia, and its devices business was absorbed by Microsoft.
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:03:17 PM
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:03:26 PMOk, Frank Shaw, a communications exec with Microsoft, is on stage to welcome us.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:03:37 PMThere will be 95 minutes of presentations.
Quadtronix 10/6/2015 2:03:38 PMI want to hear more about this 14" Surface Pro 4 with changing screen size!!!
TheAtomicSoul 10/6/2015 2:03:58 PMForget the phones, lets see the HoloLens and a really 3D capable Surface Pro4! (and hey, maybe have the pen able to sense tilt?)