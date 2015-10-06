Microsoft Windows 10 devices NYC event | CNET
The Latest New Products Must-See

Microsoft Windows 10 devices NYC event

Building on the success of its recent Windows 10 launch, Microsoft is turning its focus to hardware at an October 6 press event in New York City. Next generation versions of the Surface tablet, Lumia phones and the Band fitness tracker are widely expected.

  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:52:32 PM
    "It's kinda cool," he says.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:52:40 PM
    The guy has some crazy mad shoes.
  • dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 2:52:44 PM
    Whoa -- just saw the kicks for the first time. Neon green and purple.
  • Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:52:46 PM
    This is Microsoft doing what it can do best: let those cloud office apps spread their wings across small and big.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:52:47 PM
    Purple and bright green. Bold.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:52:50 PM
    Very joker like.
  • Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:53:29 PM
    If I ever tell anyone something this cool, dressed and talking like this, shoot me
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:53:31 PM
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:53:33 PM
    He's playing a trailer for "Jurassic World" to show off the audio experience.
  • Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:53:53 PM
    Seriously...that was a cool tech demo.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:53:56 PM
    Only Windows is enabling that experience, he says. That's a point the company is trying to hammer home today.
  • dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 2:54:03 PM
    Is this dude DJing the afterparty?
  • Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:54:09 PM
    I love everything that that demo promised.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:54:10 PM
    This is the Lumia 950 and 950 XL, Panay says.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:54:31 PM
    The Lumia 950 is $549.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:54:37 PM
    The Lumia 950 XL is $649.
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:54:40 PM
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:54:41 PM
    Both available in November.
  • dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 2:54:43 PM
    Ok, time to talk about what's basically a laptop next -- expect the energy level to settle down to normal...
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:54:48 PM
    The Lumia 550 is $139, available in December.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:55:00 PM
    It's a more affordable options, which is what Microsoft has been pushing.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:55:03 PM
    Okay, Surface time.
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:55:04 PM
  • Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:55:07 PM
    A shame that Microsoft is in third place here in phone-land, because that phone-as-computer idea is big, and on Android or iOS would be huge.
  • dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 2:55:14 PM
    Rare when a PC is the lead product at one of these big events.
  • Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:55:29 PM
    soak it up, Dan
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:55:39 PM
    The Surface isn't a PC, dude.
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:55:46 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:56:11 PM
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:56:32 PM
    We're going through a review of the Surface Pro 3. Cue the hype video for Surface.
  • dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 2:56:34 PM
    I will say, the Surface Pro 3 is probably the product in the CNET Labs that people most often want to borrow for a test drive.
  • dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 2:57:18 PM
    For a clamshell, there's the Dell XPS 13, for a hybrid there's Surface Pro 3 -- those are probably my main "premium" PC recommendations right now.
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:58:04 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:58:06 PM
  • dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 2:58:18 PM
    The keyboard cover is always what people cite as the most impressive part of it. Great engineering there, but also not my fave keyboard experience
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:58:19 PM
    Composers are writing symphonies on the Surface Pro 3, Panay says.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:58:30 PM
    Engineers using their Surface to make the next generation of Surface, he says.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:58:35 PM
    "It's super powerful," he says.
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:58:45 PM
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:58:45 PM
    98% of people who use the Surface Pro 3 recommend it, he says.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:58:57 PM
    "To me, this is everything."
  • dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 2:59:05 PM
    Surface Pro 3 really did get it right -- our main complaint was that the super cool keyboard cost extra.
  • dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 2:59:16 PM
    It's such a great feature they really should pack it into the box.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:59:18 PM
    The category is transforming, it's reinvented, he says.
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:59:26 PM
Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform
This week on CNET News
See all

Source of weird space signals turns out to be weird, too

 Sci-Tech

Robots, laptops and a giant flash drive: All that matters from CES so far

 Gadgets

​Intel: We'll be your net-connected, self-driving car's brains

 Auto Tech

BlackBerry is back! Will anyone care?

 Mobile

Mobile app spending topped $500M over Christmas weekend

 Mobile