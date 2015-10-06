Microsoft Windows 10 devices NYC event
Building on the success of its recent Windows 10 launch, Microsoft is turning its focus to hardware at an October 6 press event in New York City. Next generation versions of the Surface tablet, Lumia phones and the Band fitness tracker are widely expected.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:52:32 PM"It's kinda cool," he says.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:52:40 PMThe guy has some crazy mad shoes.
dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 2:52:44 PMWhoa -- just saw the kicks for the first time. Neon green and purple.
Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:52:46 PMThis is Microsoft doing what it can do best: let those cloud office apps spread their wings across small and big.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:52:47 PMPurple and bright green. Bold.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:52:50 PMVery joker like.
Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:53:29 PMIf I ever tell anyone something this cool, dressed and talking like this, shoot me
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:53:31 PM
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:53:33 PMHe's playing a trailer for "Jurassic World" to show off the audio experience.
Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:53:53 PMSeriously...that was a cool tech demo.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:53:56 PMOnly Windows is enabling that experience, he says. That's a point the company is trying to hammer home today.
dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 2:54:03 PMIs this dude DJing the afterparty?
Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:54:09 PMI love everything that that demo promised.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:54:10 PMThis is the Lumia 950 and 950 XL, Panay says.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:54:31 PMThe Lumia 950 is $549.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:54:37 PMThe Lumia 950 XL is $649.
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:54:40 PM
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:54:41 PMBoth available in November.
dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 2:54:43 PMOk, time to talk about what's basically a laptop next -- expect the energy level to settle down to normal...
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:54:48 PMThe Lumia 550 is $139, available in December.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:55:00 PMIt's a more affordable options, which is what Microsoft has been pushing.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:55:03 PMOkay, Surface time.
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:55:04 PM
Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:55:07 PMA shame that Microsoft is in third place here in phone-land, because that phone-as-computer idea is big, and on Android or iOS would be huge.
dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 2:55:14 PMRare when a PC is the lead product at one of these big events.
Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:55:29 PMsoak it up, Dan
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:55:39 PMThe Surface isn't a PC, dude.
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:55:46 PM
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:56:11 PM
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:56:32 PMWe're going through a review of the Surface Pro 3. Cue the hype video for Surface.
dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 2:56:34 PMI will say, the Surface Pro 3 is probably the product in the CNET Labs that people most often want to borrow for a test drive.
dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 2:57:18 PMFor a clamshell, there's the Dell XPS 13, for a hybrid there's Surface Pro 3 -- those are probably my main "premium" PC recommendations right now.
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:58:04 PM
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:58:06 PM
dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 2:58:18 PMThe keyboard cover is always what people cite as the most impressive part of it. Great engineering there, but also not my fave keyboard experience
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:58:19 PMComposers are writing symphonies on the Surface Pro 3, Panay says.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:58:30 PMEngineers using their Surface to make the next generation of Surface, he says.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:58:35 PM"It's super powerful," he says.
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:58:45 PM
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:58:45 PM98% of people who use the Surface Pro 3 recommend it, he says.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:58:57 PM"To me, this is everything."
dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 2:59:05 PMSurface Pro 3 really did get it right -- our main complaint was that the super cool keyboard cost extra.
dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 2:59:16 PMIt's such a great feature they really should pack it into the box.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:59:18 PMThe category is transforming, it's reinvented, he says.
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:59:26 PM