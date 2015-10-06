We have competitors who are chasing it. It's pretty cool, he says.

Microsoft Windows 10 devices NYC event
Building on the success of its recent Windows 10 launch, Microsoft is turning its focus to hardware at an October 6 press event in New York City. Next generation versions of the Surface tablet, Lumia phones and the Band fitness tracker are widely expected.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:59:29 PMWe have competitors who are chasing it. It's pretty cool, he says.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:59:40 PMSo what do you do? Do you double down or reinvent the category again?
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:59:44 PMCue another video.
dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 2:59:45 PMThun-der!
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:59:56 PMYou're seeing a fingerprint sensor on the keyboard.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:00:03 PMIt's 8.4mm thick.
dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 3:00:03 PMNew looks for the keyboard. Island-style keys.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:00:11 PMPalm detection.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:00:22 PMA pen that lasts a whole year.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:00:30 PMA glass multitouch touchpad.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:00:44 PMIt's got a chip that's 50% faster than the Macbook Air.
dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 3:00:58 PMQuick glimpse of "Narcos" from Netflix -- that show is awesome.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:01:03 PMIntroducing the Microsoft Surface Pro 4.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:01:11 PMPanay holds it out.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:01:20 PMSee? It's a tablet, Dan.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:01:31 PMIt's the thinnest core PC ever shipped, he says.
dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 3:01:39 PMMoving to sixth-gen Intel chips is key -- Surface Pro 3 was two gens behind.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:02:03 PMThe screen went from 12 inches to 12.3 inches, but the size of the device remains the same by reducing the frame around it.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:02:12 PMIt has 5 million pixels, and 267 PPI (pixels per inch).
dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 3:02:16 PMSame footprint, smaller bezel (like the aforementioned XPS 13) -- slightly larger screen.
dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 3:02:36 PMDo people really care about "ppi" as a consumer spec?
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:02:39 PMWhen you touch the product, you will feel it. Panay is really into this.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:02:57 PMIt's so much more than the pixels though, he says.
dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 3:03:02 PMDesign-wise, looks like small tweaks, nothing major.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:03:07 PMThere's PixelSense technology.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:03:29 PMThe cover glass is 400 microns thick, the thinnest cover glass with Gorilla Glass 4 ever shipped on a tablet. It's important, he says.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:03:46 PMThere's a 1.1mm backlight unit, a photo-aligned negative LC oxide thingy on it.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:03:52 PMThere's a custom chip set that brings it together.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:03:59 PMIt's called the G5 chipset by Microsoft.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:04:27 PMThe Surface Pen has a tail eraser, 1,024 levels of pressure.