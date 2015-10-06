Microsoft Windows 10 devices NYC event | CNET
The Latest New Products Must-See

Microsoft Windows 10 devices NYC event

Building on the success of its recent Windows 10 launch, Microsoft is turning its focus to hardware at an October 6 press event in New York City. Next generation versions of the Surface tablet, Lumia phones and the Band fitness tracker are widely expected.

  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:59:29 PM
    We have competitors who are chasing it. It's pretty cool, he says.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:59:40 PM
    So what do you do? Do you double down or reinvent the category again?
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:59:44 PM
    Cue another video.
  • dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 2:59:45 PM
    Thun-der!
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:59:56 PM
    You're seeing a fingerprint sensor on the keyboard.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:00:03 PM
    It's 8.4mm thick.
  • dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 3:00:03 PM
    New looks for the keyboard. Island-style keys.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:00:11 PM
    Palm detection.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:00:22 PM
    A pen that lasts a whole year.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:00:30 PM
    A glass multitouch touchpad.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:00:44 PM
    It's got a chip that's 50% faster than the Macbook Air.
  • dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 3:00:58 PM
    Quick glimpse of "Narcos" from Netflix -- that show is awesome.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:01:03 PM
    Introducing the Microsoft Surface Pro 4.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:01:11 PM
    Panay holds it out.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:01:20 PM
    See? It's a tablet, Dan.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:01:31 PM
    It's the thinnest core PC ever shipped, he says.
  • dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 3:01:39 PM
    Moving to sixth-gen Intel chips is key -- Surface Pro 3 was two gens behind.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:02:03 PM
    The screen went from 12 inches to 12.3 inches, but the size of the device remains the same by reducing the frame around it.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:02:12 PM
    It has 5 million pixels, and 267 PPI (pixels per inch).
  • dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 3:02:16 PM
    Same footprint, smaller bezel (like the aforementioned XPS 13) -- slightly larger screen.
  • dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 3:02:36 PM
    Do people really care about "ppi" as a consumer spec?
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:02:39 PM
    When you touch the product, you will feel it. Panay is really into this.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:02:57 PM
    It's so much more than the pixels though, he says.
  • dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 3:03:02 PM
    Design-wise, looks like small tweaks, nothing major.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:03:07 PM
    There's PixelSense technology.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:03:29 PM
    The cover glass is 400 microns thick, the thinnest cover glass with Gorilla Glass 4 ever shipped on a tablet. It's important, he says.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:03:46 PM
    There's a 1.1mm backlight unit, a photo-aligned negative LC oxide thingy on it.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:03:52 PM
    There's a custom chip set that brings it together.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:03:59 PM
    It's called the G5 chipset by Microsoft.
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:04:02 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:04:03 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:04:04 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:04:06 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:04:07 PM
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:04:10 PM
    It takes the optical set and adds the pen and touch experience.
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:04:12 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:04:15 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:04:16 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:04:19 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:04:22 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:04:23 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:04:25 PM
  • dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 3:04:26 PM
    Lenovo is also pushing pen computing of late.
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:04:27 PM
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:04:27 PM
    The Surface Pen has a tail eraser, 1,024 levels of pressure.
Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform
This week on CNET News
See all

Source of weird space signals turns out to be weird, too

 Sci-Tech

Robots, laptops and a giant flash drive: All that matters from CES so far

 Gadgets

​Intel: We'll be your net-connected, self-driving car's brains

 Auto Tech

BlackBerry is back! Will anyone care?

 Mobile

Mobile app spending topped $500M over Christmas weekend

 Mobile