Building on the success of its recent Windows 10 launch, Microsoft is turning its focus to hardware at an October 6 press event in New York City. Next generation versions of the Surface tablet, Lumia phones and the Band fitness tracker are widely expected.

  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:04:29 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:04:31 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:04:34 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:04:37 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:04:38 PM
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:04:39 PM
    It's funny, there's a pencil out there without an eraser, he cracks (iPad Pro shot).
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:04:40 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:04:42 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:04:44 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:05:03 PM
  • dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 3:05:04 PM
    Having used the Surface Pro 3 pen, it's pretty good -- not perfect (which I define as real-time, lag-free response).
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:05:05 PM
    The Surface Pro 4's pen lasts a full year.
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:05:05 PM
  • Scott Stein 10/6/2015 3:05:05 PM
    Surface Pen: has an eraser. And now a "pencil doesn't have an eraser" joke. But pens...don't have erasers, usually.
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:05:09 PM
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:05:22 PM
    The ink "flows" out of the pen like a real one, he says.
  • dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 3:05:31 PM
    A lot of illustrators and animators are interested in the Surface and its pen, from the convos I've had.
  • Scott Stein 10/6/2015 3:05:59 PM
    Pen battery lasts year. Wonder how that's measured. BT keyboards usually last me forever.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:06:06 PM
    Storing a pen is hard, he says. So the pen attaches to the Surface Pro 4.
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:06:08 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:06:09 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:06:11 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:06:13 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:06:15 PM
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:06:15 PM
    Magnetically. It's pen storage.
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:06:16 PM
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:06:30 PM
    When you click the pen, One Note pops up.
  • Scott Stein 10/6/2015 3:06:32 PM
    finally, a place to put the pen!
  • dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 3:06:35 PM
    Magnetic attachment for the pen? Good idea. The little plastic loop on the keyboard on SP3 was an odd fit.
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:06:49 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:06:50 PM
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:06:59 PM
    The idea of a virtual eraser on this pen is pretty genius. Very intuitive.
  • dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 3:07:07 PM
    The problem with all these demos is that they use OneNote, which I swear I can never figure out how to use properly.
  • Scott Stein 10/6/2015 3:07:20 PM
    "I can ink on it." Is that the term?
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:07:21 PM
    If you hold down your pen, you can call up Cortana.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:07:55 PM
    With the Edge browser, you can write on the web with pen.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:08:05 PM
    He notes it's connected to his Lumia 950.
  • dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 3:08:09 PM
    Using the pen with the browser markup in Edge is very cool -- it's my fave Edge browser feature.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:08:20 PM
    Photoshop, Illustrator, Lightroom are all Pen-enabled, he says.
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:08:23 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:08:27 PM
  • Scott Stein 10/6/2015 3:08:42 PM
    More pen-enabled apps...pretty key. And the thing iPad Pro will need to deal with, too.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:09:13 PM
    Panay says the G5 chipset allows the pen to work with the display like an actual pen. But it can be transformed from ink to digital content, he says.
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:09:35 PM
  • Scott Stein 10/6/2015 3:09:39 PM
    Pen for music notation. That's pretty nice.
