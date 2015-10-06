It's funny, there's a pencil out there without an eraser, he cracks (iPad Pro shot).

Microsoft Windows 10 devices NYC event
Building on the success of its recent Windows 10 launch, Microsoft is turning its focus to hardware at an October 6 press event in New York City. Next generation versions of the Surface tablet, Lumia phones and the Band fitness tracker are widely expected.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:04:39 PMIt's funny, there's a pencil out there without an eraser, he cracks (iPad Pro shot).
dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 3:05:04 PMHaving used the Surface Pro 3 pen, it's pretty good -- not perfect (which I define as real-time, lag-free response).
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:05:05 PMThe Surface Pro 4's pen lasts a full year.
Scott Stein 10/6/2015 3:05:05 PMSurface Pen: has an eraser. And now a "pencil doesn't have an eraser" joke. But pens...don't have erasers, usually.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:05:22 PMThe ink "flows" out of the pen like a real one, he says.
dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 3:05:31 PMA lot of illustrators and animators are interested in the Surface and its pen, from the convos I've had.
Scott Stein 10/6/2015 3:05:59 PMPen battery lasts year. Wonder how that's measured. BT keyboards usually last me forever.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:06:06 PMStoring a pen is hard, he says. So the pen attaches to the Surface Pro 4.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:06:15 PMMagnetically. It's pen storage.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:06:30 PMWhen you click the pen, One Note pops up.
Scott Stein 10/6/2015 3:06:32 PMfinally, a place to put the pen!
dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 3:06:35 PMMagnetic attachment for the pen? Good idea. The little plastic loop on the keyboard on SP3 was an odd fit.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:06:59 PMThe idea of a virtual eraser on this pen is pretty genius. Very intuitive.
dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 3:07:07 PMThe problem with all these demos is that they use OneNote, which I swear I can never figure out how to use properly.
Scott Stein 10/6/2015 3:07:20 PM"I can ink on it." Is that the term?
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:07:21 PMIf you hold down your pen, you can call up Cortana.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:07:55 PMWith the Edge browser, you can write on the web with pen.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:08:05 PMHe notes it's connected to his Lumia 950.
dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 3:08:09 PMUsing the pen with the browser markup in Edge is very cool -- it's my fave Edge browser feature.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:08:20 PMPhotoshop, Illustrator, Lightroom are all Pen-enabled, he says.
Scott Stein 10/6/2015 3:08:42 PMMore pen-enabled apps...pretty key. And the thing iPad Pro will need to deal with, too.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:09:13 PMPanay says the G5 chipset allows the pen to work with the display like an actual pen. But it can be transformed from ink to digital content, he says.
Scott Stein 10/6/2015 3:09:39 PMPen for music notation. That's pretty nice.