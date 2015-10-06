Microsoft Windows 10 devices NYC event
Building on the success of its recent Windows 10 launch, Microsoft is turning its focus to hardware at an October 6 press event in New York City. Next generation versions of the Surface tablet, Lumia phones and the Band fitness tracker are widely expected.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:09:53 PMScott makes a great point. Microsoft will need developers to support the Pen to make this really killer.
-
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:10:05 PMThe Pen comes in five different colors with interchangeable tips.
-
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:10:15 PM
-
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:10:16 PMWhite, gold, red, blue and black and the colors.
-
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:10:17 PM
-
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:10:18 PM
-
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:10:20 PM
-
dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 3:10:21 PMInterchangeable pen tips? Good idea.
-
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:10:22 PM
-
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:10:25 PM
-
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:10:26 PM
-
Scott Stein 10/6/2015 3:10:29 PMNew pen colors look good, more of a chance I'll lose it in my pen drawer though
-
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:10:32 PMThe tips are different depending on whether you're a writer or painter, etc.
-
dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 3:10:45 PMMost stylus tips feel way too big, like the idea of a fine-tipped one.
-
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:10:50 PMTime to talk about performance.
-
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:10:59 PMThe Surface Pro 4 is 30% faster than the Pro 3.
-
Scott Stein 10/6/2015 3:11:00 PMwhere do you store the different tips?
-
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:11:11 PM
-
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:11:12 PM
-
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:11:16 PMHe won't compare it to the iPad Pro, but will compare it to the Macbook Air.
-
dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 3:11:31 PMWell, any talk about percentage performance increases have a lot of asterisks. Generations, specific chips, etc.
-
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:11:32 PMThe Surface Pro 4 is 50% faster than the MacBook Air, he says.
-
dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 3:11:47 PMIs that a 1TB SSD? If so, count me in.
-
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:11:47 PMThe Surface Pro 4 has up to 1TB of storage and up to 16GB of RAM.
-
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:12:00 PMThere are no compromises, he yells.
-
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:12:09 PMWent from 9.1 mm to 8.4 mm thick.
-
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:12:21 PMIt feels so much better in your hands now, he says.
-
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:12:21 PM
-
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:12:22 PM
-
Scott Stein 10/6/2015 3:12:24 PMI love lots of storage in my laptop/tablet/whatever (512 in what I have now). How much will 1TB version cost here?
-
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:12:39 PMBetter storage, display, memory, etc in a lighter and thinner package.
-
dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 3:12:42 PMBut does it have USB-C?
-
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:13:09 PM
-
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:13:20 PMThere's a docking station with four USB 3.0 ports, two 4K DisplayPort, Ethernet.
-
dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 3:13:29 PMInteresting that the dock seems to be DisplayPort only, no HDMI.
-
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:13:30 PM
-
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:13:31 PM
-
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:13:33 PM
-
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:13:37 PMToaster reference!
-
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:13:43 PMI might getting punked, Panay says.
-
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:14:15 PMHe's showing off a rendering of the Surface Pro 4 -- on the Surface Pro 4.
-
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:14:26 PM
-
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:14:27 PM
-
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:14:39 PMHe's rendering millions of polygons in real time. It's super dorky, but it's super powerful, Panay says.
-
dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 3:14:46 PMStill have not talked about the new keyboard...