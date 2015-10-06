Microsoft Windows 10 devices NYC event | CNET
Building on the success of its recent Windows 10 launch, Microsoft is turning its focus to hardware at an October 6 press event in New York City. Next generation versions of the Surface tablet, Lumia phones and the Band fitness tracker are widely expected.

  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:09:53 PM
    Scott makes a great point. Microsoft will need developers to support the Pen to make this really killer.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:10:05 PM
    The Pen comes in five different colors with interchangeable tips.
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:10:15 PM
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:10:16 PM
    White, gold, red, blue and black and the colors.
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:10:17 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:10:18 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:10:20 PM
  • dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 3:10:21 PM
    Interchangeable pen tips? Good idea.
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:10:22 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:10:25 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:10:26 PM
  • Scott Stein 10/6/2015 3:10:29 PM
    New pen colors look good, more of a chance I'll lose it in my pen drawer though
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:10:32 PM
    The tips are different depending on whether you're a writer or painter, etc.
  • dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 3:10:45 PM
    Most stylus tips feel way too big, like the idea of a fine-tipped one.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:10:50 PM
    Time to talk about performance.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:10:59 PM
    The Surface Pro 4 is 30% faster than the Pro 3.
  • Scott Stein 10/6/2015 3:11:00 PM
    where do you store the different tips?
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:11:11 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:11:12 PM
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:11:16 PM
    He won't compare it to the iPad Pro, but will compare it to the Macbook Air.
  • dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 3:11:31 PM
    Well, any talk about percentage performance increases have a lot of asterisks. Generations, specific chips, etc.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:11:32 PM
    The Surface Pro 4 is 50% faster than the MacBook Air, he says.
  • dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 3:11:47 PM
    Is that a 1TB SSD? If so, count me in.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:11:47 PM
    The Surface Pro 4 has up to 1TB of storage and up to 16GB of RAM.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:12:00 PM
    There are no compromises, he yells.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:12:09 PM
    Went from 9.1 mm to 8.4 mm thick.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:12:21 PM
    It feels so much better in your hands now, he says.
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:12:21 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:12:22 PM
  • Scott Stein 10/6/2015 3:12:24 PM
    I love lots of storage in my laptop/tablet/whatever (512 in what I have now). How much will 1TB version cost here?
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:12:39 PM
    Better storage, display, memory, etc in a lighter and thinner package.
  • dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 3:12:42 PM
    But does it have USB-C?
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:13:09 PM
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:13:20 PM
    There's a docking station with four USB 3.0 ports, two 4K DisplayPort, Ethernet.
  • dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 3:13:29 PM
    Interesting that the dock seems to be DisplayPort only, no HDMI.
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:13:30 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:13:31 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:13:33 PM
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:13:37 PM
    Toaster reference!
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:13:43 PM
    I might getting punked, Panay says.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:14:15 PM
    He's showing off a rendering of the Surface Pro 4 -- on the Surface Pro 4.
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:14:26 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:14:27 PM
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:14:39 PM
    He's rendering millions of polygons in real time. It's super dorky, but it's super powerful, Panay says.
  • dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 3:14:46 PM
    Still have not talked about the new keyboard...
