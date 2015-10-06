And...here it is!

Microsoft Windows 10 devices NYC event
Building on the success of its recent Windows 10 launch, Microsoft is turning its focus to hardware at an October 6 press event in New York City. Next generation versions of the Surface tablet, Lumia phones and the Band fitness tracker are widely expected.
dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 3:14:49 PMAnd...here it is!
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:14:51 PMThere's the new Surface Pro type cover.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:15:00 PMIt's the thinnest and lightest cover they've ever shipped.
dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 3:15:21 PMBig change to the keys -- no longer tightly packed, now more of an island style.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:15:25 PMMicrosoft put in a pro keyset on the new cover. It still works with the Surface Pro 3.
Scott Stein 10/6/2015 3:15:44 PMNew Surface Pro Type Cover has a new, scissor keyboard. Glass trackpad. Very nice.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:15:52 PMFor Surface Pro 4 users, you're going to love it. The keys have a 1.3mm travel.
dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 3:15:59 PMAnd, the new one will fit/work with the Surface Pro 3. All the previous generations needed new covers -- the old ones would work, but the size was wrong.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:16:08 PMThe cover also has a precision glass touchpad.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:16:15 PMIt comes in five color options.
dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 3:16:16 PMPlease, please, please Microsoft....pack it in the box....
Scott Stein 10/6/2015 3:16:20 PMI have a mobile keyboard fetish (mild)
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:16:48 PMSo what does the Surface Pro 4 mean to his family?
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:17:10 PMWindows Hello will transform the way your family interacts with these devices, he says.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:17:21 PMCue a video of two of his young kids.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:18:02 PMThe cover features a fingerprint reader.
Scott Stein 10/6/2015 3:18:23 PMkid log-in is cute. And I love idea of having kid come by and not accidentally ruin whatever I'm working on.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:18:29 PMThe fingerprint reader is for Windows Hello for the Surface Pro 3.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:18:40 PMSurface Pro 4 has enterprise-level facial recognition.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:19:14 PMIt will replace your laptop, Panay says.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:19:23 PMThe Surface Pro 4 is $899 and available on Oct 26.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:19:28 PMYou can preorder on Oct 7.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:19:41 PMIt starts at $899, so not sure how much the high-end model is.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:19:49 PMPanay hints at another product.
dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 3:19:50 PM$899.... but I'm betting that doesn't include the keyboard cover -- prob another $129 for that...
dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 3:20:10 PMUh oh... what's this going to be?
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:20:16 PMWhat if you've wanted a Surface, but you wanted a laptop Surface. Something with a bigger screen and the typing experience of a laptop?
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:20:24 PMWhat if we did for laptops what we did for tablets?
dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 3:20:32 PMUh...what?
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:20:41 PMWe made the ultimate laptop, he says.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:20:45 PMHello Surface Book.
dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 3:20:48 PMSurfaceBook?
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:21:09 PMIt's a laptop.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:21:20 PMI wonder how Microsoft's partners feel about this.
dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 3:21:20 PM"You had my interest,
now you have my attention..."
Scott Stein 10/6/2015 3:21:32 PMcrazy hinge on that SurfaceBook.
dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 3:21:35 PMCrazy looking flex hinge...