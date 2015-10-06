Microsoft Windows 10 devices NYC event | CNET
Microsoft Windows 10 devices NYC event

Building on the success of its recent Windows 10 launch, Microsoft is turning its focus to hardware at an October 6 press event in New York City. Next generation versions of the Surface tablet, Lumia phones and the Band fitness tracker are widely expected.

  • dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 3:14:49 PM
    And...here it is!
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:14:51 PM
    There's the new Surface Pro type cover.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:15:00 PM
    It's the thinnest and lightest cover they've ever shipped.
  • dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 3:15:21 PM
    Big change to the keys -- no longer tightly packed, now more of an island style.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:15:25 PM
    Microsoft put in a pro keyset on the new cover. It still works with the Surface Pro 3.
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:15:30 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:15:32 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:15:34 PM
  • Scott Stein 10/6/2015 3:15:44 PM
    New Surface Pro Type Cover has a new, scissor keyboard. Glass trackpad. Very nice.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:15:52 PM
    For Surface Pro 4 users, you're going to love it. The keys have a 1.3mm travel.
  • dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 3:15:59 PM
    And, the new one will fit/work with the Surface Pro 3. All the previous generations needed new covers -- the old ones would work, but the size was wrong.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:16:08 PM
    The cover also has a precision glass touchpad.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:16:15 PM
    It comes in five color options.
  • dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 3:16:16 PM
    Please, please, please Microsoft....pack it in the box....
  • Scott Stein 10/6/2015 3:16:20 PM
    I have a mobile keyboard fetish (mild)
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:16:34 PM
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:16:48 PM
    So what does the Surface Pro 4 mean to his family?
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:17:10 PM
    Windows Hello will transform the way your family interacts with these devices, he says.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:17:21 PM
    Cue a video of two of his young kids.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:18:02 PM
    The cover features a fingerprint reader.
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:18:13 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:18:14 PM
  • Scott Stein 10/6/2015 3:18:23 PM
    kid log-in is cute. And I love idea of having kid come by and not accidentally ruin whatever I'm working on.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:18:29 PM
    The fingerprint reader is for Windows Hello for the Surface Pro 3.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:18:40 PM
    Surface Pro 4 has enterprise-level facial recognition.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:19:14 PM
    It will replace your laptop, Panay says.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:19:23 PM
    The Surface Pro 4 is $899 and available on Oct 26.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:19:28 PM
    You can preorder on Oct 7.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:19:41 PM
    It starts at $899, so not sure how much the high-end model is.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:19:49 PM
    Panay hints at another product.
  • dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 3:19:50 PM
    $899.... but I'm betting that doesn't include the keyboard cover -- prob another $129 for that...
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:19:51 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:19:55 PM
  • dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 3:20:10 PM
    Uh oh... what's this going to be?
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:20:16 PM
    What if you've wanted a Surface, but you wanted a laptop Surface. Something with a bigger screen and the typing experience of a laptop?
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:20:24 PM
    What if we did for laptops what we did for tablets?
  • dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 3:20:32 PM
    Uh...what?
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:20:41 PM
    We made the ultimate laptop, he says.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:20:45 PM
    Hello Surface Book.
  • dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 3:20:48 PM
    SurfaceBook?
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:21:09 PM
    It's a laptop.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:21:20 PM
    I wonder how Microsoft's partners feel about this.
  • dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 3:21:20 PM
    "You had my interest,
    now you have my attention..."
  • Scott Stein 10/6/2015 3:21:32 PM
    crazy hinge on that SurfaceBook.
  • dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 3:21:35 PM
    Crazy looking flex hinge...
