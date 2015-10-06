It's Surface Book.

Microsoft Windows 10 devices NYC event
Building on the success of its recent Windows 10 launch, Microsoft is turning its focus to hardware at an October 6 press event in New York City. Next generation versions of the Surface tablet, Lumia phones and the Band fitness tracker are widely expected.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:21:40 PMIt's Surface Book.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:21:44 PMTwo words.
dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 3:22:01 PMIt looks like a Surface screen with a permanently attached keyboard base.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:22:06 PMThis is the ultimate laptop, he says. It's the first laptop built by Microsoft.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:22:12 PMIt redefines everything you expect in a laptop.
Scott Stein 10/6/2015 3:22:14 PMSurface Book. ok. kinda neat that this is the first Microsoft laptop.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:22:26 PMIt's a 13.5 inch display, 6M pixels, 267 PPI, optically bonded.
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:22:33 PM
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:22:35 PMIt just blows me away, Panay says.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:22:44 PMIt has PixelSense tech just like the Surface Pro 4.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:22:58 PMSame Gorilla Glass as Surface Pro 4.
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:23:05 PM
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:23:06 PM
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:23:08 PM
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:23:09 PM
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:23:11 PM
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:23:13 PM
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:23:14 PM
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:23:16 PM
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:23:17 PM
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:23:18 PM
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:23:19 PM
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:23:21 PMIt has a best-in-class key stroke, backlit keys, and is quiet, stable and comfortable, the company says.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:23:32 PM"The typing experience on this product is perfect," he says.
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:23:41 PM
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:23:43 PM
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:23:47 PM"It's quiet, but it feels so powerful," he says.
dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 3:23:53 PMThick-looking keys, but quiet.
Scott Stein 10/6/2015 3:24:02 PMso...I find this weird
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:24:04 PMWe know what comfort is, he says about the keyboards.
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:24:10 PM
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:24:12 PM
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:24:23 PMThe trackpad is optimized by Windows engineering team. Made of glass. It glides. "It feels so lovely," he says.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:24:36 PMI'm wondering if we need to leave him alone with his Surface Book.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:24:46 PMThis uses an Nvidia GeForce GPU.
Scott Stein 10/6/2015 3:24:46 PMmaybe this is, in a sense, a new type of reference design for future Windows 10 laptops.
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:24:50 PM
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:24:54 PMIt has 12 hours of battery life.
dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 3:24:55 PMNvidia graphics? Prob 960M class?
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:24:56 PM
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:25:01 PM
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:25:12 PM
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:25:14 PM
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:25:23 PMIt has the latest Intel processors in it, he says.
dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 3:25:35 PMIs this Microsoft telling PC partners that its not happy with current laptop designs?