Microsoft Windows 10 devices NYC event

Building on the success of its recent Windows 10 launch, Microsoft is turning its focus to hardware at an October 6 press event in New York City. Next generation versions of the Surface tablet, Lumia phones and the Band fitness tracker are widely expected.

  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:21:40 PM
    It's Surface Book.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:21:44 PM
    Two words.
  • dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 3:22:01 PM
    It looks like a Surface screen with a permanently attached keyboard base.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:22:06 PM
    This is the ultimate laptop, he says. It's the first laptop built by Microsoft.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:22:12 PM
    It redefines everything you expect in a laptop.
  • Scott Stein 10/6/2015 3:22:14 PM
    Surface Book. ok. kinda neat that this is the first Microsoft laptop.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:22:26 PM
    It's a 13.5 inch display, 6M pixels, 267 PPI, optically bonded.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:22:35 PM
    It just blows me away, Panay says.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:22:44 PM
    It has PixelSense tech just like the Surface Pro 4.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:22:58 PM
    Same Gorilla Glass as Surface Pro 4.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:23:21 PM
    It has a best-in-class key stroke, backlit keys, and is quiet, stable and comfortable, the company says.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:23:32 PM
    "The typing experience on this product is perfect," he says.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:23:47 PM
    "It's quiet, but it feels so powerful," he says.
  • dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 3:23:53 PM
    Thick-looking keys, but quiet.
  • Scott Stein 10/6/2015 3:24:02 PM
    so...I find this weird
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:24:04 PM
    We know what comfort is, he says about the keyboards.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:24:23 PM
    The trackpad is optimized by Windows engineering team. Made of glass. It glides. "It feels so lovely," he says.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:24:36 PM
    I'm wondering if we need to leave him alone with his Surface Book.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:24:46 PM
    This uses an Nvidia GeForce GPU.
  • Scott Stein 10/6/2015 3:24:46 PM
    maybe this is, in a sense, a new type of reference design for future Windows 10 laptops.
    It has 12 hours of battery life.
  • dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 3:24:55 PM
    Nvidia graphics? Prob 960M class?
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:25:23 PM
    It has the latest Intel processors in it, he says.
  • dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 3:25:35 PM
    Is this Microsoft telling PC partners that its not happy with current laptop designs?
