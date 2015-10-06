Microsoft Windows 10 devices NYC event | CNET
The Latest New Products Must-See

Microsoft Windows 10 devices NYC event

Building on the success of its recent Windows 10 launch, Microsoft is turning its focus to hardware at an October 6 press event in New York City. Next generation versions of the Surface tablet, Lumia phones and the Band fitness tracker are widely expected.

  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:25:35 PM
    Microsoft tuned it to perfect graphics performance, he says.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:25:55 PM
    Microsoft taps into the Xbox team's expertise to help with optimizing the GPU (graphics processor).
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:26:15 PM
    It's the fastest 13-inch tablet ever made, he touts.
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:26:52 PM
  • dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 3:26:57 PM
    "It's what you need!"
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:27:24 PM
    Microsoft compares the Surface Book to the MacBook Pro. It's two times faster, he says.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:27:42 PM
    Microsoft isn't shy about tackling Apple's Mac line.
  • dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 3:27:46 PM
    Claims faster than 13-inch MacBook Pro (which lacks discrete graphics).
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:27:49 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:27:50 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:28:26 PM
  • dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 3:28:36 PM
    Now, is this a product that will be out this year, or is it a teaser for a future release?
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:28:51 PM
    Microsoft is showing off footage of Gears of War being played on the computer.
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:29:15 PM
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:29:19 PM
    Now he's dropping in the videos to Adobe Premiere Pro to show off how powerful the computer is.
  • dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 3:29:23 PM
    Pre-taped video demo of playing Gears of War -- which should be fine for an Nvidia 960M to run.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:30:02 PM
    This program is very GPU-intensive, and the Surface Book didn't skip a beat.
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:30:16 PM
  • dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 3:30:50 PM
    I'm guessing $1,499 to start. Depends on the base CPU, however.
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:31:02 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:31:06 PM
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:31:07 PM
    Each Surface Book will have its own footprint, but it will be seamless. There will be no gaps. It will feel fit. It's what you expect from so much performance, he says.
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:31:09 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:31:10 PM
  • dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 3:31:13 PM
    Looks a bit like a Dell XPS 13 with a GPU crammed in.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:31:40 PM
    Surface Book starts at $1,499 and is available on Oct 26.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:31:48 PM
    You can pre-order starting tomorrow.
  • dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 3:31:49 PM
    It's about time we had a real new Windows laptop design to get excited about.
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:31:55 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:31:56 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:31:57 PM
  • dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 3:32:00 PM
    Hey, I was right -- $1,499 (to start).
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:32:16 PM
  • Scott Stein 10/6/2015 3:32:33 PM
    Surface Book at $1,499, seems like a way that high-end Windows laptops can finally get some groove back.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:32:40 PM
    This product is going back to reinventing categories, he says (again)
  • dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 3:32:49 PM
    Really interesting combo -- Surface Pro and Surface Book.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:32:56 PM
    I'm keen to see this interesting flex hinge thing that the Surface Book has.
  • Scott Stein 10/6/2015 3:33:27 PM
    Design of Surface Book also gives me a Chromebook Pixel type feel. Not in a bad way. (That Pixel is very well designed.)
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:33:28 PM
    It's called a dynamic fulcrum hinge.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:33:28 PM
    Fancy.
  • dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 3:33:36 PM
    The hinge is a "dynamic fulcrum."
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:33:47 PM
    Ah, so the display actually lifts off of the keyboard.
  • dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 3:33:58 PM
    Oh geez...the screen pops off to become a tablet.
  • dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 3:34:06 PM
    That's wild.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:34:15 PM
    The display can be flipped around and folded down as well.
Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform
This week on CNET News
See all

Source of weird space signals turns out to be weird, too

 Sci-Tech

Robots, laptops and a giant flash drive: All that matters from CES so far

 Gadgets

​Intel: We'll be your net-connected, self-driving car's brains

 Auto Tech

BlackBerry is back! Will anyone care?

 Mobile

Mobile app spending topped $500M over Christmas weekend

 Mobile