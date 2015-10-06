Microsoft tuned it to perfect graphics performance, he says.

Microsoft Windows 10 devices NYC event
Building on the success of its recent Windows 10 launch, Microsoft is turning its focus to hardware at an October 6 press event in New York City. Next generation versions of the Surface tablet, Lumia phones and the Band fitness tracker are widely expected.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:25:35 PMMicrosoft tuned it to perfect graphics performance, he says.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:25:55 PMMicrosoft taps into the Xbox team's expertise to help with optimizing the GPU (graphics processor).
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:26:15 PMIt's the fastest 13-inch tablet ever made, he touts.
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:26:52 PM
dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 3:26:57 PM"It's what you need!"
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:27:24 PMMicrosoft compares the Surface Book to the MacBook Pro. It's two times faster, he says.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:27:42 PMMicrosoft isn't shy about tackling Apple's Mac line.
dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 3:27:46 PMClaims faster than 13-inch MacBook Pro (which lacks discrete graphics).
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:27:49 PM
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:27:50 PM
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:28:26 PM
dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 3:28:36 PMNow, is this a product that will be out this year, or is it a teaser for a future release?
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:28:51 PMMicrosoft is showing off footage of Gears of War being played on the computer.
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:29:15 PM
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:29:19 PMNow he's dropping in the videos to Adobe Premiere Pro to show off how powerful the computer is.
dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 3:29:23 PMPre-taped video demo of playing Gears of War -- which should be fine for an Nvidia 960M to run.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:30:02 PMThis program is very GPU-intensive, and the Surface Book didn't skip a beat.
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:30:16 PM
dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 3:30:50 PMI'm guessing $1,499 to start. Depends on the base CPU, however.
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:31:02 PM
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:31:06 PM
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:31:07 PMEach Surface Book will have its own footprint, but it will be seamless. There will be no gaps. It will feel fit. It's what you expect from so much performance, he says.
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:31:09 PM
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:31:10 PM
dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 3:31:13 PMLooks a bit like a Dell XPS 13 with a GPU crammed in.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:31:40 PMSurface Book starts at $1,499 and is available on Oct 26.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:31:48 PMYou can pre-order starting tomorrow.
dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 3:31:49 PMIt's about time we had a real new Windows laptop design to get excited about.
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:31:55 PM
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:31:56 PM
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:31:57 PM
dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 3:32:00 PMHey, I was right -- $1,499 (to start).
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:32:16 PM
Scott Stein 10/6/2015 3:32:33 PMSurface Book at $1,499, seems like a way that high-end Windows laptops can finally get some groove back.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:32:40 PMThis product is going back to reinventing categories, he says (again)
dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 3:32:49 PMReally interesting combo -- Surface Pro and Surface Book.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:32:56 PMI'm keen to see this interesting flex hinge thing that the Surface Book has.
Scott Stein 10/6/2015 3:33:27 PMDesign of Surface Book also gives me a Chromebook Pixel type feel. Not in a bad way. (That Pixel is very well designed.)
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:33:28 PMIt's called a dynamic fulcrum hinge.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:33:28 PMFancy.
dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 3:33:36 PMThe hinge is a "dynamic fulcrum."
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:33:47 PMAh, so the display actually lifts off of the keyboard.
dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 3:33:58 PMOh geez...the screen pops off to become a tablet.
dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 3:34:06 PMThat's wild.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:34:15 PMThe display can be flipped around and folded down as well.