It's part of the growing two-in-one category of PC-hybrids.

Microsoft Windows 10 devices NYC event
Building on the success of its recent Windows 10 launch, Microsoft is turning its focus to hardware at an October 6 press event in New York City. Next generation versions of the Surface tablet, Lumia phones and the Band fitness tracker are widely expected.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:34:33 PMIt's part of the growing two-in-one category of PC-hybrids.
dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 3:34:35 PMSo, is the GPU and everything else behind the display? I wonder what's built into the keyboard.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:34:43 PMThis is now the thinnest most powerful PC ever created, he says.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:34:47 PMIt weighs 1.6 lbs.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:34:58 PM7.7mm thicks. The USB port is in the base.
dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 3:35:04 PMOk, so, Surface Pro 4 is 12.3 inches, Surface Book is 13.5 inches.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:35:14 PMIt's modeled after that A4 paper for a familiar feel.
Scott Stein 10/6/2015 3:35:40 PMSo...I want the Surface Book. Right? Or the Surface Pro 4? They are both tablets.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:36:01 PMPanay is going to walk out to the audience to show off the Surface Book.
Scott Stein 10/6/2015 3:36:03 PMSurface Book is the Surface Pro Pro
-
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:36:12 PMI wish I was sitting in the middle of the audience.
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:36:14 PM
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:36:15 PM
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:36:17 PM
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:36:20 PMHe's having people pass them around. Nice little show and tell.
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:36:21 PM
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:36:22 PM
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:36:28 PM
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:36:29 PM
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:36:30 PM
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:36:32 PM
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:36:34 PM
dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 3:36:44 PMAh! The GPU is in the base. That makes sense now.
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:37:23 PM
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:37:25 PM
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:37:27 PM
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:37:28 PMTh Surface Book can work as its own tablet that can be used with its Pen.
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:38:11 PM
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:38:12 PMMicrosoft wanted to provide all the power and battery in the tablet portion of the product.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:38:29 PMBut you need to connect to the base for additional processing power.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:38:57 PMMicrosoft uses a tech called muscle wire. It expands and contracts based on how you want to use it.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:39:19 PMAt any time, you can pull off the top display half. Once you plug it in, it locks automatically.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:39:31 PMI'll be interested to see how that works in person.
dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 3:39:38 PMNext question -- how does the Surface Book tablet half compare spec/power-wise to the Surface Pro 4?
dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 3:39:58 PMHopefully they'll have demo units on display here for this for us to check out.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:40:06 PMThe lights go dark for what I presume to be one last video.
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:40:11 PM
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:40:33 PM
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:40:48 PMThe Surface Book is an intriguing product, but how does it compare with the Surface Pro 4. The leap between the two seem to be minimal.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:41:09 PMWith that, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is out on stage.
dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 3:41:24 PMLooks like we're wrapping it up shortly. I'm genuinely surprised and impressed here. Great-looking new products, with some new ideas.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:41:42 PMIt's amazing to see the innovation and momentum with Windows, Nadella says.
dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 3:41:54 PMHopefully they'll have the Surface Book in the demo area, so we'll be able to get you some close-up video and pics -- stay tuned!