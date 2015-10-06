Microsoft Windows 10 devices NYC event | CNET
Microsoft Windows 10 devices NYC event

Building on the success of its recent Windows 10 launch, Microsoft is turning its focus to hardware at an October 6 press event in New York City. Next generation versions of the Surface tablet, Lumia phones and the Band fitness tracker are widely expected.

  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:34:33 PM
    It's part of the growing two-in-one category of PC-hybrids.
  • dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 3:34:35 PM
    So, is the GPU and everything else behind the display? I wonder what's built into the keyboard.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:34:43 PM
    This is now the thinnest most powerful PC ever created, he says.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:34:47 PM
    It weighs 1.6 lbs.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:34:58 PM
    7.7mm thicks. The USB port is in the base.
  • dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 3:35:04 PM
    Ok, so, Surface Pro 4 is 12.3 inches, Surface Book is 13.5 inches.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:35:14 PM
    It's modeled after that A4 paper for a familiar feel.
  • Scott Stein 10/6/2015 3:35:40 PM
    So...I want the Surface Book. Right? Or the Surface Pro 4? They are both tablets.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:36:01 PM
    Panay is going to walk out to the audience to show off the Surface Book.
  • Scott Stein 10/6/2015 3:36:03 PM
    Surface Book is the Surface Pro Pro
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:36:08 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:36:10 PM
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:36:12 PM
    I wish I was sitting in the middle of the audience.
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:36:14 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:36:15 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:36:17 PM
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:36:20 PM
    He's having people pass them around. Nice little show and tell.
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:36:21 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:36:22 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:36:28 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:36:29 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:36:30 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:36:32 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:36:34 PM
  • dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 3:36:44 PM
    Ah! The GPU is in the base. That makes sense now.
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:37:23 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:37:25 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:37:27 PM
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:37:28 PM
    Th Surface Book can work as its own tablet that can be used with its Pen.
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:38:11 PM
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:38:12 PM
    Microsoft wanted to provide all the power and battery in the tablet portion of the product.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:38:29 PM
    But you need to connect to the base for additional processing power.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:38:57 PM
    Microsoft uses a tech called muscle wire. It expands and contracts based on how you want to use it.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:39:19 PM
    At any time, you can pull off the top display half. Once you plug it in, it locks automatically.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:39:31 PM
    I'll be interested to see how that works in person.
  • dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 3:39:38 PM
    Next question -- how does the Surface Book tablet half compare spec/power-wise to the Surface Pro 4?
  • dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 3:39:58 PM
    Hopefully they'll have demo units on display here for this for us to check out.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:40:06 PM
    The lights go dark for what I presume to be one last video.
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:40:11 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:40:33 PM
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:40:48 PM
    The Surface Book is an intriguing product, but how does it compare with the Surface Pro 4. The leap between the two seem to be minimal.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:41:09 PM
    With that, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is out on stage.
  • dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 3:41:24 PM
    Looks like we're wrapping it up shortly. I'm genuinely surprised and impressed here. Great-looking new products, with some new ideas.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:41:42 PM
    It's amazing to see the innovation and momentum with Windows, Nadella says.
  • dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 3:41:54 PM
    Hopefully they'll have the Surface Book in the demo area, so we'll be able to get you some close-up video and pics -- stay tuned!
