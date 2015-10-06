Microsoft Windows 10 devices NYC event
Building on the success of its recent Windows 10 launch, Microsoft is turning its focus to hardware at an October 6 press event in New York City. Next generation versions of the Surface tablet, Lumia phones and the Band fitness tracker are widely expected.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:42:03 PMHe's here to wrap up the announcements: HoloLens update, a new Band, new phones, Surface Pro 4 and Surface Book.
-
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:42:23 PM"We're making great progress towards our aspiration to move people to needing Windows to choosing Windows to loving Windows," he says.
-
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:42:43 PMThe Windows 10 ramp is by far the fastest we've ever had, he says.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:42:57 PMMore and more people are coming home to Windows, he says.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:43:13 PMWe begin a new chapter of Windows 10, he says.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:43:25 PMWe built Windows 10 for a new era of more personal computing, he says.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:43:38 PMWhat matters is the mobility of the experience, not the mobility of the device, he says.
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 3:43:45 PM
Scott Stein 10/6/2015 3:43:49 PMLots of stuff here. In retrospect, seems like new Band is a minor update compared to everything else.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:43:52 PMNo single device will be a hub of activity forever, he says. The hub is you.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:44:02 PMYour settings, data and apps need to be mobile with you.
Scott Stein 10/6/2015 3:44:08 PM"The hub is you."
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:44:36 PMWindows 10 is a major step forward in our ambition to create a more personal computing future, he says.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:44:47 PMThe innovation today drives home the point of why we want to build our own devices, he says.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:44:55 PMMicrosoft is in the "experiences business," he says.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:45:24 PMWhen we envision the opportunity create a new category, we consider new forms and new functions simultaneously, he says.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:45:43 PMHe calls the HoloLens a new paradigm for computing.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:46:03 PMOur band is both a sensor platform and a cloud service, he says.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:46:18 PMWe're building the most productive phones on the planet, he says.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:46:39 PMThe Lumia 950 and 950 XL are phones you can run your entire business on, he says.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:46:45 PMI know folks with iPhones who do the same thing already.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:48:15 PMSurface Book is a digital clipboard AND a powerful laptop, he says.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:48:38 PMOur mission at Microsoft is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more, he says.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:48:52 PMWe make things that help you make things and make things happen, he says.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:49:48 PMAnd with that, Nadella wraps things up.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:49:53 PMThe light dims (yet again). One more video!
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:50:07 PMThe bass is pumped up once again, FYI.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:50:36 PMSo we got a few things we expected -- Band, Surface Pro 3, Lumia 950 and 950 XL -- and one surprise in the Surface Book.
Scott Stein 10/6/2015 3:51:05 PMAlmost done! Surface Book lingers in my mind the most. HoloLens price for devs...wow, that's high. New Microsoft Band...unclear how it's specifically better than old one, other than barometer and design/fit.
Scott Stein 10/6/2015 3:51:56 PMHoloLens I still see as a tool for theme parks, theater/attractions, and some enterprise/business ideas
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:52:00 PMAnd with that, Frank Shaw is back out to wrap things up.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:52:09 PMLooks like the show is over.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:52:28 PMA demo room is opening up to our left with the products.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:52:55 PMStay with CNET for all the details on the new Microsoft product.
John Falcone 10/6/2015 3:53:04 PMPretty great day if you're a Microsoft / Windows fan.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:53:15 PMOur team -- Scott, Jessica, Dan and Bridget -- will be getting hands-on time with the devices and offering videos.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:53:33 PMThanks again for tuning into our live blog. Hopefully, you got a lot out of it.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 3:53:44 PMAnd with that, I've got to check out these products!