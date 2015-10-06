Roger and Scott are swapping laptops again.

Microsoft Windows 10 devices NYC event
Building on the success of its recent Windows 10 launch, Microsoft is turning its focus to hardware at an October 6 press event in New York City. Next generation versions of the Surface tablet, Lumia phones and the Band fitness tracker are widely expected.
dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 2:04:03 PMRoger and Scott are swapping laptops again.
Dirk Disco 10/6/2015 2:04:05 PMIt's about time. My Lumia 920 is long in the tooth.
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:04:13 PM
We're getting a pre-presentation presentation.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:04:20 PMHey I'm back on my original laptop.
dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 2:04:26 PM"Fans" in the audience -- clearly here to do all the clapping and cheering that the press should refrain from.
Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:04:29 PMme too
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:04:34 PMOk, cue some intro music. We should be getting going soon.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:04:44 PMThe lights dim, the intro video plays.
dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 2:04:55 PMWow, that's loud.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:04:57 PM"Great moments of innovation that can change everything." Sure...
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:05:18 PMThe bass is really pumping for this video. I always think companies are overcompensating for something.
Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:05:20 PMHoloLens already shown in this video, briefly.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:05:44 PMHoloLens, Xbox, Surface, etc being shown off in this video.
dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 2:05:50 PMSeeing people in this video casually using Surface tablets reminds me of the at least half-dozen media product placements I've seen this year with Surface in TV shows and movies.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:05:54 PM"It's not about the technology, it's about the person who uses it," the video says.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:05:58 PMHere we go!
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:06:08 PMTerry Myerson, head of devices and software, is on stage now.
-
Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:06:20 PM
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:06:37 PMIt's only been 10 weeks since we started rolling out Windows 10, Myerson says.
-
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:06:46 PM"We've been humbled by the feedback we've received," he says.
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:06:59 PM
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:07:02 PM
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:07:05 PM
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:07:06 PM
Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:07:07 PM
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:07:08 PM
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:07:09 PM
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:07:10 PMMore than 110 million devices are running Windows 10.
dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 2:07:12 PMIt's true -- only 10 weeks since the launch of Windows 10, but it's definitely the default now -- I can't beleive anyone with a Win 8 device wouldn't rush to update.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:07:25 PMThey've viewed 650 billion pages with the Edge browser.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:07:36 PMThey've streamed 120 years of game play from Xboxes to Windows 10 devices, he says.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:07:48 PMThey've asked Cortana more than 1 billion questions.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:07:54 PM(They being Windows 10 users, of course)
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:08:06 PM
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:08:17 PMThere have been 1.25 billion visits to the Microsoft app store.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:08:30 PMDeveloper revenue has risen by four times since the Windows 10 upgrade.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:08:39 PMNetflix users are spending more time in the app than the website, he says.
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:08:48 PM
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:08:54 PMFacebook will be building universal Windows apps for Facebook, Instagram and Messenger. (That means they should be available on Windows Phones, too.)
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:09:19 PMCBS, Soda Saga, The Weather Channel and more will be on Windows 10, the company says.
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:09:26 PM
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:09:33 PMThere are more than 8 million business PCs running Windows 10, he says.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:09:53 PMIT pros say the security built into Windows 10 is critical to keeping their businesses safe, he says.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:10:03 PMBusinesses are moving faster to Windows 10 than any previous Windows upgrades, he says.
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:10:20 PM