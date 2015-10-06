Microsoft Windows 10 devices NYC event | CNET
Microsoft Windows 10 devices NYC event

Building on the success of its recent Windows 10 launch, Microsoft is turning its focus to hardware at an October 6 press event in New York City. Next generation versions of the Surface tablet, Lumia phones and the Band fitness tracker are widely expected.

  • dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 2:04:03 PM
    Roger and Scott are swapping laptops again.
  • Dirk Disco 10/6/2015 2:04:05 PM
    It's about time. My Lumia 920 is long in the tooth.
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:04:13 PM

    We're getting a pre-presentation presentation.

  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:04:20 PM
    Hey I'm back on my original laptop.
  • dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 2:04:26 PM
    "Fans" in the audience -- clearly here to do all the clapping and cheering that the press should refrain from.
  • Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:04:29 PM
    me too
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:04:34 PM
    Ok, cue some intro music. We should be getting going soon.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:04:44 PM
    The lights dim, the intro video plays.
  • dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 2:04:55 PM
    Wow, that's loud.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:04:57 PM
    "Great moments of innovation that can change everything." Sure...
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:05:18 PM
    The bass is really pumping for this video. I always think companies are overcompensating for something.
  • Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:05:20 PM
    HoloLens already shown in this video, briefly.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:05:44 PM
    HoloLens, Xbox, Surface, etc being shown off in this video.
  • dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 2:05:50 PM
    Seeing people in this video casually using Surface tablets reminds me of the at least half-dozen media product placements I've seen this year with Surface in TV shows and movies.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:05:54 PM
    "It's not about the technology, it's about the person who uses it," the video says.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:05:58 PM
    Here we go!
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:06:08 PM
    Terry Myerson, head of devices and software, is on stage now.
  • Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:06:20 PM
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:06:37 PM
    It's only been 10 weeks since we started rolling out Windows 10, Myerson says.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:06:46 PM
    "We've been humbled by the feedback we've received," he says.
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:06:59 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:07:02 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:07:05 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:07:06 PM
  • Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:07:07 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:07:08 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:07:09 PM
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:07:10 PM
    More than 110 million devices are running Windows 10.
  • dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 2:07:12 PM
    It's true -- only 10 weeks since the launch of Windows 10, but it's definitely the default now -- I can't beleive anyone with a Win 8 device wouldn't rush to update.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:07:25 PM
    They've viewed 650 billion pages with the Edge browser.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:07:36 PM
    They've streamed 120 years of game play from Xboxes to Windows 10 devices, he says.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:07:48 PM
    They've asked Cortana more than 1 billion questions.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:07:54 PM
    (They being Windows 10 users, of course)
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:08:06 PM
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:08:17 PM
    There have been 1.25 billion visits to the Microsoft app store.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:08:30 PM
    Developer revenue has risen by four times since the Windows 10 upgrade.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:08:39 PM
    Netflix users are spending more time in the app than the website, he says.
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:08:48 PM
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:08:54 PM
    Facebook will be building universal Windows apps for Facebook, Instagram and Messenger. (That means they should be available on Windows Phones, too.)
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:09:19 PM
    CBS, Soda Saga, The Weather Channel and more will be on Windows 10, the company says.
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:09:26 PM
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:09:33 PM
    There are more than 8 million business PCs running Windows 10, he says.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:09:53 PM
    IT pros say the security built into Windows 10 is critical to keeping their businesses safe, he says.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:10:03 PM
    Businesses are moving faster to Windows 10 than any previous Windows upgrades, he says.
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:10:20 PM
