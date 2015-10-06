Microsoft Windows 10 devices NYC event | CNET
Microsoft Windows 10 devices NYC event

Building on the success of its recent Windows 10 launch, Microsoft is turning its focus to hardware at an October 6 press event in New York City. Next generation versions of the Surface tablet, Lumia phones and the Band fitness tracker are widely expected.

  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:10:20 PM
    We're going to start the next chapter for Windows 10 with new devices.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:10:28 PM
    He hints at products from Microsoft AND partners.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:10:55 PM
    The devices are designed for entertainment, health, productivity, home, work, in schools or on the go, he says.
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:11:07 PM
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:11:11 PM
    Over the coming weeks, we'll be joining our partners as they unveil their device lineup.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:11:18 PM
    This morning, we're here to talk about Microsoft devices.
  • dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 2:11:34 PM
    Lots of "devices" -- which basically means new Win 10 laptops -- coming for the holiday season. Many were teased at IFA last month.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:11:35 PM
    We designed our devices to create and reinvent categories, he says.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:11:42 PM
    Touts the Xbox gaming system and Surface tablets.
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:12:11 PM
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:12:16 PM
    Myerson touts the games lineup for the Xbox One in the holiday season. This holiday, all Xbox One consoles will get Windows 10.
  • Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:12:20 PM
    Xbox One being discussed because it'll be Windows 10-enabled soon, too.
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:12:23 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:12:25 PM
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:12:45 PM
    Myerson reiterates the backward compatibility of the Xbox One to Xbox 360 games, first announced at E3.
  • dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 2:12:53 PM
    Eh, I gave away all my 360 games years ago. Games, especially console discs, are inherently transitory experiences.
  • Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:13:05 PM
    I'd still love to see Xbox One get some Windows 10 apps and suddenly become something really PC-like, in a good way
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:13:11 PM
    Microsoft will roll out custom Xbox One units based on games like Halo 5 and Forza Motorsport 6.
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:13:15 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:13:17 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:13:19 PM
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:13:24 PM
    Myerson talks up the Elite controller as well.
  • dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 2:13:27 PM
    That Elite controller, however, looks interesting -- if only because MS is betting someone, somewhere will pay $150 for a gamepad.
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:13:42 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:13:43 PM
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:13:44 PM
    He cues up a commercial for the Xbox One for the holidays.
  • Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:13:47 PM
    Gaming and booming audio: memories of E3 flood back
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:14:02 PM
    We're seeing glimpses of Halo 5, Gears of War, Forza Motorsport 6, etc.
  • dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 2:14:13 PM
    Hey, more game sequels!
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:14:22 PM
    Stagehands are putting together something on stage in the dark.
  • John Falcone 10/6/2015 2:14:33 PM
    [Note that all of this Xbox news, so far, is nothing new.]
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:14:45 PM
    And we've got a little setup with a couch, demo table and backdrop on stage now.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:14:52 PM
    HoloLens time.
  • Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:14:53 PM
    HoloLens...here we go.
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:14:59 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:15:01 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:15:04 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:15:06 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:15:09 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:15:10 PM
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:15:13 PM
    HoloLens brings experiences into our real world, he says. That's called augmented reality.
  • Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:15:17 PM
    I've tried this a couple of times: remarkable, but a limited field of view.
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:15:26 PM
  • Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:15:27 PM
    But it's untethered, which is really cool.
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:15:29 PM
