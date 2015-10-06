We're going to start the next chapter for Windows 10 with new devices.

Microsoft Windows 10 devices NYC event
Building on the success of its recent Windows 10 launch, Microsoft is turning its focus to hardware at an October 6 press event in New York City. Next generation versions of the Surface tablet, Lumia phones and the Band fitness tracker are widely expected.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:10:20 PMWe're going to start the next chapter for Windows 10 with new devices.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:10:28 PMHe hints at products from Microsoft AND partners.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:10:55 PMThe devices are designed for entertainment, health, productivity, home, work, in schools or on the go, he says.
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:11:07 PM
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:11:11 PMOver the coming weeks, we'll be joining our partners as they unveil their device lineup.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:11:18 PMThis morning, we're here to talk about Microsoft devices.
dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 2:11:34 PMLots of "devices" -- which basically means new Win 10 laptops -- coming for the holiday season. Many were teased at IFA last month.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:11:35 PMWe designed our devices to create and reinvent categories, he says.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:11:42 PMTouts the Xbox gaming system and Surface tablets.
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:12:11 PM
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:12:16 PMMyerson touts the games lineup for the Xbox One in the holiday season. This holiday, all Xbox One consoles will get Windows 10.
Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:12:20 PMXbox One being discussed because it'll be Windows 10-enabled soon, too.
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:12:23 PM
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:12:25 PM
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:12:45 PMMyerson reiterates the backward compatibility of the Xbox One to Xbox 360 games, first announced at E3.
dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 2:12:53 PMEh, I gave away all my 360 games years ago. Games, especially console discs, are inherently transitory experiences.
Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:13:05 PMI'd still love to see Xbox One get some Windows 10 apps and suddenly become something really PC-like, in a good way
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:13:11 PMMicrosoft will roll out custom Xbox One units based on games like Halo 5 and Forza Motorsport 6.
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:13:15 PM
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:13:17 PM
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:13:19 PM
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:13:24 PMMyerson talks up the Elite controller as well.
dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 2:13:27 PMThat Elite controller, however, looks interesting -- if only because MS is betting someone, somewhere will pay $150 for a gamepad.
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:13:42 PM
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:13:43 PM
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:13:44 PMHe cues up a commercial for the Xbox One for the holidays.
Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:13:47 PMGaming and booming audio: memories of E3 flood back
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:14:02 PMWe're seeing glimpses of Halo 5, Gears of War, Forza Motorsport 6, etc.
dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 2:14:13 PMHey, more game sequels!
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:14:22 PMStagehands are putting together something on stage in the dark.
John Falcone 10/6/2015 2:14:33 PM[Note that all of this Xbox news, so far, is nothing new.]
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:14:45 PMAnd we've got a little setup with a couch, demo table and backdrop on stage now.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:14:52 PMHoloLens time.
Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:14:53 PMHoloLens...here we go.
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:14:59 PM
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:15:01 PM
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:15:04 PM
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:15:06 PM
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:15:09 PM
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:15:10 PM
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:15:13 PMHoloLens brings experiences into our real world, he says. That's called augmented reality.
Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:15:17 PMI've tried this a couple of times: remarkable, but a limited field of view.
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:15:26 PM
Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:15:27 PMBut it's untethered, which is really cool.
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:15:29 PM