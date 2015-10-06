Microsoft Windows 10 devices NYC event | CNET
The Latest New Products Must-See

Microsoft Windows 10 devices NYC event

Building on the success of its recent Windows 10 launch, Microsoft is turning its focus to hardware at an October 6 press event in New York City. Next generation versions of the Surface tablet, Lumia phones and the Band fitness tracker are widely expected.

  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:15:33 PM
    HoloLens creates experiences that are simply not possible on any other device OR platform, he says.
  • Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:15:42 PM
    Showing something new.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:15:56 PM
    Microsoft is showing off an experience in mixed entertainment, he says.
  • Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:15:56 PM
    Mixed reality = what Microsoft calls HoloLens augmented reality
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:16:02 PM
    Demo time!
  • dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 2:16:21 PM
    Ok, no one looks cool walking around
    with one of these things on their head.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:16:24 PM
    Microsoft will show mixed reality gaming. It can create every room in your house into a personalized video game level.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:16:30 PM
    It's called Project X Ray.
  • Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:16:37 PM
    Turning every room of your house into a video game level? My dream and nightmare.
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:16:46 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:16:47 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:16:49 PM
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:16:55 PM
    Project X Ray is a game that can be played in any room. The demo guy will be defending the stage from a "robotic invasion."
  • Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:17:07 PM
    I played a game fighting off alien spiders coming from the walls. This seems like another step beyond that.
  • dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 2:17:10 PM
    These demos are always great -- but remember the early "Project Natal" demos and all the features/functions that never came to be.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:17:24 PM
    A holographic gauntlet appears on his right arm. It's a wearable hologram.
  • Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:17:27 PM
    His hand just became a holographic gauntlet. (!!!)
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:17:49 PM
    The demo guy is using the holographic gauntlet to fie lasers and battle holographic robots that emerge out of the wall.
  • Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:17:59 PM
    Firing into walls. And now things are crawling out, shooting alien spiders everywhere.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:18:00 PM
    With HoloLens, you're completely untethered, Microsoft notes.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:18:11 PM
    That's in contrast with VR, where you need to have a headset that is typically tied to a PC.
  • dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 2:18:14 PM
    I'm guessing there's some auto-aim going on here... ;)
  • Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:18:22 PM
    It helps that this space has giant game-like wooden walls erected everywhere.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:18:26 PM
    The robots know where the walls and furniture are, and can use them as obstacles or cover. Crazy stuff.
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:18:50 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:18:51 PM
  • Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:18:51 PM
    Vortex mode just sucked a spider into HIS HAND.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:18:52 PM
    The demo guy calls out "vortex mode" to suck up the robot enemy into his gauntlet.
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:18:53 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:18:55 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:18:57 PM
  • John Falcone 10/6/2015 2:18:58 PM
    This seems to be a HoloLens-ified version of the IllumiRoom concept that Microsoft showed off a few years ago.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:19:14 PM
    Remember, with HoloLens, you can see the real world. The headset doesn't cover your vision, unlike VR headsets.
  • dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 2:19:23 PM
    What I'd like to see is the POV video of the player.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:19:28 PM
    This is pretty amazing stuff.
  • Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:19:31 PM
    This is like that spider demo I tried at E3, but more advanced. Here, it's using hand weaponry...using your body. Back then was aim and shoot with visor.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:20:08 PM
    It looks like the demo person is holding a stick or controller that serves as the physical tether to the holographic gauntlet.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:20:12 PM
    That demo gets a huge applause.
  • Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:20:22 PM
    "You never know what's around the corner." And now a big spider robot is coming through the wall. Holy smokes, freaking me out
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:20:24 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:20:25 PM
  • dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 2:20:26 PM
    Looks cool, but remember Project Milo!

    Project Milo - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia

  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:20:31 PM
    HoloLens is packed with "space age technology," Myerson says.
  • Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:20:46 PM
    spatial sound, sensors, "world's first holographic processing unit."
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:20:52 PM
    The HoloLens features the world's first holographic processing unit, he says.
Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform
This week on CNET News
See all

Source of weird space signals turns out to be weird, too

 Sci-Tech

Robots, laptops and a giant flash drive: All that matters from CES so far

 Gadgets

​Intel: We'll be your net-connected, self-driving car's brains

 Auto Tech

BlackBerry is back! Will anyone care?

 Mobile

Mobile app spending topped $500M over Christmas weekend

 Mobile