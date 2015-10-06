HoloLens creates experiences that are simply not possible on any other device OR platform, he says.

Microsoft Windows 10 devices NYC event
Building on the success of its recent Windows 10 launch, Microsoft is turning its focus to hardware at an October 6 press event in New York City. Next generation versions of the Surface tablet, Lumia phones and the Band fitness tracker are widely expected.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:15:33 PMHoloLens creates experiences that are simply not possible on any other device OR platform, he says.
Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:15:42 PMShowing something new.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:15:56 PMMicrosoft is showing off an experience in mixed entertainment, he says.
Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:15:56 PMMixed reality = what Microsoft calls HoloLens augmented reality
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:16:02 PMDemo time!
dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 2:16:21 PMOk, no one looks cool walking around
with one of these things on their head.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:16:24 PMMicrosoft will show mixed reality gaming. It can create every room in your house into a personalized video game level.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:16:30 PMIt's called Project X Ray.
Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:16:37 PMTurning every room of your house into a video game level? My dream and nightmare.
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:16:46 PM
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:16:47 PM
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:16:49 PM
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:16:55 PMProject X Ray is a game that can be played in any room. The demo guy will be defending the stage from a "robotic invasion."
Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:17:07 PMI played a game fighting off alien spiders coming from the walls. This seems like another step beyond that.
dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 2:17:10 PMThese demos are always great -- but remember the early "Project Natal" demos and all the features/functions that never came to be.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:17:24 PMA holographic gauntlet appears on his right arm. It's a wearable hologram.
Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:17:27 PMHis hand just became a holographic gauntlet. (!!!)
-
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:17:49 PMThe demo guy is using the holographic gauntlet to fie lasers and battle holographic robots that emerge out of the wall.
Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:17:59 PMFiring into walls. And now things are crawling out, shooting alien spiders everywhere.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:18:00 PMWith HoloLens, you're completely untethered, Microsoft notes.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:18:11 PMThat's in contrast with VR, where you need to have a headset that is typically tied to a PC.
dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 2:18:14 PMI'm guessing there's some auto-aim going on here... ;)
Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:18:22 PMIt helps that this space has giant game-like wooden walls erected everywhere.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:18:26 PMThe robots know where the walls and furniture are, and can use them as obstacles or cover. Crazy stuff.
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:18:50 PM
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:18:51 PM
Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:18:51 PMVortex mode just sucked a spider into HIS HAND.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:18:52 PMThe demo guy calls out "vortex mode" to suck up the robot enemy into his gauntlet.
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:18:53 PM
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:18:55 PM
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:18:57 PM
John Falcone 10/6/2015 2:18:58 PMThis seems to be a HoloLens-ified version of the IllumiRoom concept that Microsoft showed off a few years ago.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:19:14 PMRemember, with HoloLens, you can see the real world. The headset doesn't cover your vision, unlike VR headsets.
dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 2:19:23 PMWhat I'd like to see is the POV video of the player.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:19:28 PMThis is pretty amazing stuff.
Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:19:31 PMThis is like that spider demo I tried at E3, but more advanced. Here, it's using hand weaponry...using your body. Back then was aim and shoot with visor.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:20:08 PMIt looks like the demo person is holding a stick or controller that serves as the physical tether to the holographic gauntlet.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:20:12 PMThat demo gets a huge applause.
Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:20:22 PM"You never know what's around the corner." And now a big spider robot is coming through the wall. Holy smokes, freaking me out
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:20:24 PM
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:20:25 PM
dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 2:20:26 PMLooks cool, but remember Project Milo!
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:20:31 PMHoloLens is packed with "space age technology," Myerson says.
Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:20:46 PMspatial sound, sensors, "world's first holographic processing unit."
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:20:52 PMThe HoloLens features the world's first holographic processing unit, he says.