Building on the success of its recent Windows 10 launch, Microsoft is turning its focus to hardware at an October 6 press event in New York City. Next generation versions of the Surface tablet, Lumia phones and the Band fitness tracker are widely expected.

  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:21:03 PM
    There's no wires, phones or connection to PC, which is the limitation of most VR headsets right now.
  • Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:21:14 PM
    no wires or phones, no PC connection needed. Last head wearable like that was Google Glass...sorta kinda.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:21:20 PM
    Starting today, Microsoft is taking applications for the HoloLens development kit, which will be available in Q1 for $3,000.
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:21:31 PM
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:21:35 PM
    It's the HoloLens Development Edition.
  • Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:21:46 PM
    $3,000 for HoloLens Development Edition, Q1 2016. Save up your Xbox dollars.
  • dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 2:21:47 PM
    So, if the dev kit of $3K in 2016, when do you think the retail version will come out?
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:22:01 PM
    Now for the Microsoft Band.
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:22:05 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:22:07 PM
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:22:07 PM
    It's the wearable device it introduced last year.
  • Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:22:17 PM
    Microsoft Band. BTW: it's already been ambitious. Now the new one.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:22:21 PM
    Introducing the new Microsoft Band. So no Band 2, I guess.
  • Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:22:29 PM
    Black band, but more curved screen?
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:22:29 PM
    It looks like...the original Microsoft Band.
  • Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:22:44 PM
    Playing soccer, walking, talking into it on street.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:22:51 PM
    It looks like you can talk into it. So it connects to your phone?
  • Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:22:54 PM
    Golf (last band had golf support too)
  • Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:23:00 PM
    Snowboarding
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:23:07 PM
    So far, I've only ever seen the Microsoft Band featured on the show Arrow, which I'm not afraid to admit I watch.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:23:15 PM
    I've never seen one out in the wild though.
  • Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:23:25 PM
    Looking at golf stats on Windows phone
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:23:42 PM
  • Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:23:47 PM
    New Microsoft Band called...Microsoft Band.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:23:49 PM
    On stage is Microsoft exec Lindsey Matese, who is on the Band and health team.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:24:01 PM
    She runs, hikes, cycles and train with the Band.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:24:22 PM
    She says she's a middle-of-the-pack athlete. But she makes me feel super lazy.
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:24:27 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:24:30 PM
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:24:33 PM
    With the Microsoft Band, you can achieve your personal best, she says.
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:24:34 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:24:36 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:24:38 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:24:41 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:24:45 PM
  • Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:24:49 PM
    Talking about achieving with the band: coaching and guidance are a key area where fitness bands need to evolve.
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:24:50 PM
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:24:50 PM
    Microsoft has been incorporating feedback on functionality, hardware and partnerships.
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:24:53 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:24:54 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:24:57 PM
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:25:03 PM
    What would cyclist, gym rats and golfers want?
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:25:03 PM
  • Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:25:09 PM
    Cyclists, golfers, gym rats: part of the focus on Band software.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:25:16 PM
    Ok, the new Band looks different than the original.
