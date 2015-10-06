There's no wires, phones or connection to PC, which is the limitation of most VR headsets right now.

Microsoft Windows 10 devices NYC event
Building on the success of its recent Windows 10 launch, Microsoft is turning its focus to hardware at an October 6 press event in New York City. Next generation versions of the Surface tablet, Lumia phones and the Band fitness tracker are widely expected.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:21:03 PMThere's no wires, phones or connection to PC, which is the limitation of most VR headsets right now.
Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:21:14 PMno wires or phones, no PC connection needed. Last head wearable like that was Google Glass...sorta kinda.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:21:20 PMStarting today, Microsoft is taking applications for the HoloLens development kit, which will be available in Q1 for $3,000.
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:21:31 PM
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:21:35 PMIt's the HoloLens Development Edition.
Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:21:46 PM$3,000 for HoloLens Development Edition, Q1 2016. Save up your Xbox dollars.
dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 2:21:47 PMSo, if the dev kit of $3K in 2016, when do you think the retail version will come out?
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:22:01 PMNow for the Microsoft Band.
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:22:05 PM
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:22:07 PM
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:22:07 PMIt's the wearable device it introduced last year.
Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:22:17 PMMicrosoft Band. BTW: it's already been ambitious. Now the new one.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:22:21 PMIntroducing the new Microsoft Band. So no Band 2, I guess.
Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:22:29 PMBlack band, but more curved screen?
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:22:29 PMIt looks like...the original Microsoft Band.
Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:22:44 PMPlaying soccer, walking, talking into it on street.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:22:51 PMIt looks like you can talk into it. So it connects to your phone?
Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:22:54 PMGolf (last band had golf support too)
Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:23:00 PMSnowboarding
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:23:07 PMSo far, I've only ever seen the Microsoft Band featured on the show Arrow, which I'm not afraid to admit I watch.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:23:15 PMI've never seen one out in the wild though.
Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:23:25 PMLooking at golf stats on Windows phone
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:23:42 PM
Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:23:47 PMNew Microsoft Band called...Microsoft Band.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:23:49 PMOn stage is Microsoft exec Lindsey Matese, who is on the Band and health team.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:24:01 PMShe runs, hikes, cycles and train with the Band.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:24:22 PMShe says she's a middle-of-the-pack athlete. But she makes me feel super lazy.
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:24:27 PM
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:24:30 PM
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:24:33 PMWith the Microsoft Band, you can achieve your personal best, she says.
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:24:34 PM
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:24:36 PM
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:24:38 PM
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:24:41 PM
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:24:45 PM
Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:24:49 PMTalking about achieving with the band: coaching and guidance are a key area where fitness bands need to evolve.
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:24:50 PM
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:24:50 PMMicrosoft has been incorporating feedback on functionality, hardware and partnerships.
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:24:53 PM
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:24:54 PM
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:24:57 PM
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:25:03 PMWhat would cyclist, gym rats and golfers want?
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:25:03 PM
Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:25:09 PMCyclists, golfers, gym rats: part of the focus on Band software.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:25:16 PMOk, the new Band looks different than the original.