New design still looks stiff but maybe wider, more curved. Less bump on the side.

Microsoft Windows 10 devices NYC event
Building on the success of its recent Windows 10 launch, Microsoft is turning its focus to hardware at an October 6 press event in New York City. Next generation versions of the Surface tablet, Lumia phones and the Band fitness tracker are widely expected.
Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:25:32 PMNew design still looks stiff but maybe wider, more curved. Less bump on the side.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:25:33 PMIt looks like it has a curved screen. It's not rigid, no hard edges, and curves nicely around the wrist.
Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:25:50 PMCurved screen has Gorilla Glass 3, OLED
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:26:01 PMMicrosoft figured out a way to optimize the screen and redesign it so it's curved. With Gorilla Glass, it's more scratch resistant and responsive to touch.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:26:24 PMIt has GPS, UV monitoring, guided workout, sleep and calorie tracking, notifications and calls.
dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 2:26:29 PMIt's a very forward-looking design, unlike so many other wrist-worn devices, which try to copy the look and feel of traditional watches, etc.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:26:34 PMIt has Cortana integration. That's Microsoft's virtual assistant.
Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:26:43 PMBetter Cortana: that's nice. Previous had Cortana as well.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:26:49 PMMicrosoft Band also has a barometer to track elevation.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:26:56 PMThat's 11 sensors in total -- pretty ambitious.
Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:26:57 PMBarometer has been added, at last. (Many other bands and watches already have this.)
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:27:13 PMI'd like it to track my sleep...I'm terrible at getting a full night's rest.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:27:27 PMMicrosoft says people who use the Band are living healthier lifestyles.
dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 2:27:31 PMElevation changes are especially important in NYC, where people are climbing up and down stairs all day and so many people live in walkup buildings.
Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:27:44 PMHeart rate monitor on Band helps aid sleep tracking, a feature seen on some other heart rate bands (Fitbit Charge HR, Basis Peak)
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:27:58 PMMicrosoft Band has constant and immediate access to "my big data," she says.
Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:28:10 PMMicrosoft Health is the source of all cloud-stored health data collected. ("Big data")
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:28:16 PMShe can use the data to organize her workout and post workout rest.
Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:28:20 PMI like this approach. Similar to Jawbone
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:28:33 PMShe can look at her workout, recovery, etc.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:28:38 PMOnly the Microsoft Band does this, she says.
Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:28:45 PMSeeing big map of run, recovery stats, lots of running stats.
Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:29:29 PMVO2 Max (a measure of health, used by many training centers) works on new Band, too.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:29:37 PMMicrosoft Band can calculate your maximum oxygen intake, or VO2 Max.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:29:49 PMMicrosoft Band is helpful for golf, she says.
Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:30:09 PM(VO2 max not a common feature -- if it ever appears, it's usually on serious dedicated health/fitness devices)
dedicated health/fitness devices)
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:30:14 PMIt offers shot detection, so it knows whether you're putting, driving or taking practice springs. It uses accelerometer, gyroscope and vibration sensor to figure it out.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:30:22 PMIt's like having your own virtual golf caddy, she says.
