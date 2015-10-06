Microsoft Windows 10 devices NYC event | CNET
Microsoft Windows 10 devices NYC event

Building on the success of its recent Windows 10 launch, Microsoft is turning its focus to hardware at an October 6 press event in New York City. Next generation versions of the Surface tablet, Lumia phones and the Band fitness tracker are widely expected.

  • Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:25:32 PM
    New design still looks stiff but maybe wider, more curved. Less bump on the side.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:25:33 PM
    It looks like it has a curved screen. It's not rigid, no hard edges, and curves nicely around the wrist.
  • Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:25:50 PM
    Curved screen has Gorilla Glass 3, OLED
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:26:01 PM
    Microsoft figured out a way to optimize the screen and redesign it so it's curved. With Gorilla Glass, it's more scratch resistant and responsive to touch.
  • Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:26:23 PM
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:26:24 PM
    It has GPS, UV monitoring, guided workout, sleep and calorie tracking, notifications and calls.
  • dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 2:26:29 PM
    It's a very forward-looking design, unlike so many other wrist-worn devices, which try to copy the look and feel of traditional watches, etc.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:26:34 PM
    It has Cortana integration. That's Microsoft's virtual assistant.
  • Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:26:43 PM
    Better Cortana: that's nice. Previous had Cortana as well.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:26:49 PM
    Microsoft Band also has a barometer to track elevation.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:26:56 PM
    That's 11 sensors in total -- pretty ambitious.
  • Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:26:57 PM
    Barometer has been added, at last. (Many other bands and watches already have this.)
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:27:13 PM
    I'd like it to track my sleep...I'm terrible at getting a full night's rest.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:27:27 PM
    Microsoft says people who use the Band are living healthier lifestyles.
  • dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 2:27:31 PM
    Elevation changes are especially important in NYC, where people are climbing up and down stairs all day and so many people live in walkup buildings.
  • Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:27:44 PM
    Heart rate monitor on Band helps aid sleep tracking, a feature seen on some other heart rate bands (Fitbit Charge HR, Basis Peak)
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:27:58 PM
    Microsoft Band has constant and immediate access to "my big data," she says.
  • Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:28:10 PM
    Microsoft Health is the source of all cloud-stored health data collected. ("Big data")
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:28:16 PM
    She can use the data to organize her workout and post workout rest.
  • Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:28:20 PM
    I like this approach. Similar to Jawbone
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:28:33 PM
    She can look at her workout, recovery, etc.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:28:38 PM
    Only the Microsoft Band does this, she says.
  • Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:28:45 PM
    Seeing big map of run, recovery stats, lots of running stats.
  • Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:29:29 PM
    VO2 Max (a measure of health, used by many training centers) works on new Band, too.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:29:37 PM
    Microsoft Band can calculate your maximum oxygen intake, or VO2 Max.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:29:49 PM
    Microsoft Band is helpful for golf, she says.
  • Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:30:09 PM
    (VO2 max not a common feature -- if it ever appears, it's usually on serious
    dedicated health/fitness devices)
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:30:14 PM
    It offers shot detection, so it knows whether you're putting, driving or taking practice springs. It uses accelerometer, gyroscope and vibration sensor to figure it out.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:30:22 PM
    It's like having your own virtual golf caddy, she says.
