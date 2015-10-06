Microsoft Windows 10 devices NYC event | CNET
The Latest New Products Must-See

Microsoft Windows 10 devices NYC event

Building on the success of its recent Windows 10 launch, Microsoft is turning its focus to hardware at an October 6 press event in New York City. Next generation versions of the Surface tablet, Lumia phones and the Band fitness tracker are widely expected.

  • Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:30:40 PM
    Golf tracking shows your game and your health status (steps, heart rate, etc)
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:30:42 PM
    Microsoft Band works with iOS, Android and Windows, she says.
  • Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:31:08 PM
    Lots of these software updates have already been happening over last few months on Band. Microsoft has been aggressively updating Band and Microsoft Health over the last year.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:31:15 PM
    Microsoft has struck partners such as myfitnesspal, Men's Fitness, Twitter, Facebook, Uber, TaylorMade, Brooks, etc...
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:31:24 PM
  • Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:31:34 PM
    "Lose It" integration (just got one yelp).
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:31:34 PM
    Microsoft has partnered with nutrition tracker Lose It, highlighted in the presentation.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:31:47 PM
    The Microsoft Band is $249 on Oct 30.
  • Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:31:47 PM
    It's $249, available Oct 30.
  • Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:31:51 PM
    Preorder today.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:31:59 PM
    You can preorder today, and it starts selling on Oct 30.
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:32:13 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:32:16 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:32:18 PM
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:32:26 PM
    Ok, that's the Microsoft Band.
  • Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:32:29 PM
    New Microsoft Band is more expensive: $249. Available Oct. 30.
  • dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 2:32:43 PM
    "More productive" -- sounds like Surface!
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:32:46 PM
    It's time to talk about Surface and Lumia.
  • Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:32:47 PM
    No word on new Band's battery life, though.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:33:05 PM
    Surface is the iconic Microsoft device for people who want to be productive, he says.
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:33:13 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:33:16 PM
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:33:22 PM
    It's grown from zero to $3.5 billion business in just three years, Myerson says.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:33:34 PM
    The entire Windows ecosystem has embraced this category of two-in-ones.
  • dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 2:33:42 PM
    But how many of those $3.5 billion dollars are because you have to pay extra for the keyboard? ;)
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:33:51 PM
    Myerson sees an opportunity with Lumia like it did with Surface. The company wants to reinvent the category, he says.
  • dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 2:34:04 PM
    The first two gens of Surface Pro were ok, but clunky. It's last year's Surface Pro 3 that really nailed it.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:34:13 PM
    In the last year, more than 1,000 businesses have chosen Lumia for work.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:34:22 PM
    Panos Panay gets on stage.
  • dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 2:34:35 PM
    It remains the best overall Windows hybrid -- at least of the ones that are primarily a tablet, with part-time laptop chops.
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:34:59 PM
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:35:14 PM
    Panay leads the development of all of Windows premium devices.
  • dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 2:35:21 PM
    Oh, fake out! Lumia first....
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:35:22 PM
    He's going to talk about Lumia smartphones.
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:35:37 PM
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:35:45 PM
    The desire to bring the most productive products possible is unmatched, he says.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:36:02 PM
    There are 110 million devices running Windows 10 -- but I doubt many of them are phones.
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:36:10 PM
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:36:28 PM
    Panay talks about the opportunity to bring Windows 10 to the smartphone in your pocket.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:37:01 PM
    Say hello to the Lumia 950 and 950 XL.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:37:21 PM
    There are two antennas in these phones, he says.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:37:22 PM
    Why two?
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:37:41 PM
    When you hold your phone, Microsoft will choose which antenna to use to stay connected.
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:37:50 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:37:51 PM
Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform
This week on CNET News
See all

Source of weird space signals turns out to be weird, too

 Sci-Tech

Robots, laptops and a giant flash drive: All that matters from CES so far

 Gadgets

​Intel: We'll be your net-connected, self-driving car's brains

 Auto Tech

BlackBerry is back! Will anyone care?

 Mobile

Mobile app spending topped $500M over Christmas weekend

 Mobile