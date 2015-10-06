Golf tracking shows your game and your health status (steps, heart rate, etc)

Microsoft Windows 10 devices NYC event
Building on the success of its recent Windows 10 launch, Microsoft is turning its focus to hardware at an October 6 press event in New York City. Next generation versions of the Surface tablet, Lumia phones and the Band fitness tracker are widely expected.
Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:30:40 PMGolf tracking shows your game and your health status (steps, heart rate, etc)
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:30:42 PMMicrosoft Band works with iOS, Android and Windows, she says.
Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:31:08 PMLots of these software updates have already been happening over last few months on Band. Microsoft has been aggressively updating Band and Microsoft Health over the last year.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:31:15 PMMicrosoft has struck partners such as myfitnesspal, Men's Fitness, Twitter, Facebook, Uber, TaylorMade, Brooks, etc...
Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:31:34 PM"Lose It" integration (just got one yelp).
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:31:34 PMMicrosoft has partnered with nutrition tracker Lose It, highlighted in the presentation.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:31:47 PMThe Microsoft Band is $249 on Oct 30.
Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:31:51 PMPreorder today.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:32:26 PMOk, that's the Microsoft Band.
Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:32:29 PMNew Microsoft Band is more expensive: $249. Available Oct. 30.
dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 2:32:43 PM"More productive" -- sounds like Surface!
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:32:46 PMIt's time to talk about Surface and Lumia.
Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:32:47 PMNo word on new Band's battery life, though.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:33:05 PMSurface is the iconic Microsoft device for people who want to be productive, he says.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:33:22 PMIt's grown from zero to $3.5 billion business in just three years, Myerson says.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:33:34 PMThe entire Windows ecosystem has embraced this category of two-in-ones.
dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 2:33:42 PMBut how many of those $3.5 billion dollars are because you have to pay extra for the keyboard? ;)
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:33:51 PMMyerson sees an opportunity with Lumia like it did with Surface. The company wants to reinvent the category, he says.
dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 2:34:04 PMThe first two gens of Surface Pro were ok, but clunky. It's last year's Surface Pro 3 that really nailed it.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:34:13 PMIn the last year, more than 1,000 businesses have chosen Lumia for work.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:34:22 PMPanos Panay gets on stage.
dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 2:34:35 PMIt remains the best overall Windows hybrid -- at least of the ones that are primarily a tablet, with part-time laptop chops.
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:34:59 PM
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:35:14 PMPanay leads the development of all of Windows premium devices.
dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 2:35:21 PMOh, fake out! Lumia first....
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:35:22 PMHe's going to talk about Lumia smartphones.
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:35:37 PM
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:35:45 PMThe desire to bring the most productive products possible is unmatched, he says.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:36:02 PMThere are 110 million devices running Windows 10 -- but I doubt many of them are phones.
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:36:10 PM
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:36:28 PMPanay talks about the opportunity to bring Windows 10 to the smartphone in your pocket.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:37:01 PMSay hello to the Lumia 950 and 950 XL.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:37:21 PMThere are two antennas in these phones, he says.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:37:22 PMWhy two?
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:37:41 PMWhen you hold your phone, Microsoft will choose which antenna to use to stay connected.
