That was for the geeks in the room, Panay jokes.

Microsoft Windows 10 devices NYC event
Building on the success of its recent Windows 10 launch, Microsoft is turning its focus to hardware at an October 6 press event in New York City. Next generation versions of the Surface tablet, Lumia phones and the Band fitness tracker are widely expected.
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:37:53 PM
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:37:53 PMThat was for the geeks in the room, Panay jokes.
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:37:55 PM
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:37:58 PM
dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 2:38:07 PMShades of the iPhone antenna-gate problem?
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:38:15 PMThe 950 uses the Hexacore processor and the 950 XL uses the Octacore processor, both from Qualcomm.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:38:28 PMWe want to push these machines as hard as we could to bring Windows 10 to life, he says.
dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 2:38:37 PMLiquid-cooled phones? We really are living in the future.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:38:41 PMThe phones are 5.2 inch and 5.7 inch displays.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:38:49 PMThey feature OLED displays.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:39:06 PMThe 950 has a 518 PPI, while the XL is 564 PPI.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:39:13 PMIt features "glance screen tech"
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:39:18 PM
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:39:20 PM
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:39:22 PM
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:39:25 PM
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:39:49 PMWhen you pull your phone out of your pocket, the glance screen pops up with notifications, emails, texts, time, date -- all without touching the screen.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:39:53 PMAnd it uses zero battery life.
dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 2:39:59 PM"Glance" tech is a good use-case for bigger phone screens.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:40:03 PMIt's better than turning on the phone and logging into the device.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:40:24 PMBeing connected to your family is important, he says. Yes, I would agree.
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:40:35 PM
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:40:41 PMThe cameras have a 20MP sensor, triple LED RGN Natural Flash, 5th generation optical image stabilization (OIS).
dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 2:40:42 PMInteresting play here on the topic of "phubbing" -- or phone snubbing -- people have been talking about lately.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:40:46 PMIt has a dedicated camera button.
Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:40:48 PMbe more present? with devices? at home? I'm feeling so sad right now
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:41:06 PMPanay says it takes great low-light photos. There is an RGB sensor for more accurate colors.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:41:13 PMThe G4 has that same tech, as do other phones.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:41:29 PMPanay says he's pumped. He's a pretty enthusiastic guy.
dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 2:41:30 PMThe MS solution is to be more "present" in the moment, and just doing a phone glance rather than unlocking the phone and browsing for info is how you accomplish that.
that.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:41:52 PMApple is starting to look like it's lagging behind by neglecting OIS (optical image stabilizer) in its iPhone 6S. You need to upgrade to the Plus to get OIS.
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:41:52 PM
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:41:53 PM
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:42:01 PMOIS seems to have become a standard feature on all phones.
dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 2:42:05 PMSmart watch "glances" work the same way. Do they help? Hard to tell at this early stage.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:42:21 PMYou can capture 4K video with the phone.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:42:38 PMAll of the info is automatically uploaded into the cloud.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:42:49 PMThe phone has 32GB of storage.
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:42:57 PMYou can expand the memory with an SD card.
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:43:05 PM
Did someone say dedicated camera button? YES.
Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:43:18 PMthis has all gotten SO FAST
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:43:22 PMThe phones have a USB Type C connector.
dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 2:43:31 PMI do appreciate an SD card slot in a phone...my sad 16GB iPhone is weeping in my pocket...
Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:43:48 PMIf your phone is almost dead, you can plug in the Type C charger to get 50% charge in less than 30 minutes.
Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:43:48 PM