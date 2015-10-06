Microsoft Windows 10 devices NYC event | CNET
Microsoft Windows 10 devices NYC event

Building on the success of its recent Windows 10 launch, Microsoft is turning its focus to hardware at an October 6 press event in New York City. Next generation versions of the Surface tablet, Lumia phones and the Band fitness tracker are widely expected.

  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:43:50 PM
  • Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:44:03 PM
    Can all phones get USB-C, please? Now? At once?
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:44:14 PM
    Liquid cooling tech -- what is this? Sounds cool, I guess.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:44:25 PM
    Office, Skype, Cortana, OneDrive is packed in.
  • dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 2:44:33 PM
    USB-C is great -- really great -- we just need more devices that support it.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:44:38 PM
    This is supposed to be the most productive phone you've picked up. What does that mean, he asks.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:44:52 PM
    We want to put Windows in your pocket, he says.
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:45:12 PM
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:45:21 PM
    Panay talks up Continuum, which allows you to take experiences from the PC to phone and tablet.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:45:24 PM
    It's demo time.
  • dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 2:45:41 PM
    First sweater vest of the season spotted...
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:45:49 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:45:53 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:45:56 PM
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:45:56 PM
    Another Microsoft exec is on stage to run the demo. He sounds like a rapper. Or something.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:46:10 PM
    He's showing off the unlock experience. It recognizes his face to unlock.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:46:42 PM
    Windows 10 Phone operating system still uses live tiles. It's a great feature, but a little foreign to folks used to app icons.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:47:08 PM
    With Continuum for the phone, I'm empowered to use my phone like a PC. He's about to show us how.
  • dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 2:47:25 PM
    I might have a hat like that in a closet somewhere... I better go home and throw it out.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:47:34 PM
    Microsoft offers a display dock with a USB Type C input that allows you to connect your phone to a large monitor.
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:47:45 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:47:46 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:47:48 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:47:50 PM
  • dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 2:47:51 PM
    This guy should be selling ShamWow cloths...
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:47:58 PM
    When the phone connects to the dock, the display shows what looks to be a desktop-like setting on the monitor.
  • Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:48:23 PM
    Phone as PC! I love this. But I can't stop looking at that hat
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:48:33 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:48:58 PM
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:49:00 PM
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:49:02 PM
    The Windows 10 screen scales depending on what device you're on, whether it's a smaller smartphone screen or a larger PC display (or monitor).
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:49:31 PM
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:49:37 PM
    The demo is hammering the point that the phone is powering a full Windows 10 experience on the large monitor.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:49:57 PM
    While it's connected, the phone can still act as a phone. The phone experience isn't broken when it's connected -- they're independent of each other.
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:50:06 PM
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:50:28 PM
    We're getting closer to a future where are phone powers everything, including our desktop experience. Motorola tried that with Android a few years ago. Guess they were a bit too early.
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:50:34 PM
  • dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 2:50:41 PM
    "But that's not all!" I'm waiting for "just pay separate processing and handling" line.
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:50:56 PM
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:50:58 PM
    There's also a Bluetooth keyboard connected to the phone. It uses all the usual keyboard shortcuts.
  • Scott Stein 10/6/2015 2:51:07 PM
    This is the future. Hat notwithstanding. One device standing in and being what you need.
  • dan.ackerman 10/6/2015 2:51:59 PM
    How does Win 10 desktop performance in this compare to something like the Intel Compute Stick?
  • Sarah Tew 10/6/2015 2:52:00 PM
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:52:09 PM
    This Microsoft display dock allows you to plug in a USB thumb drive while it's connected to a monitor and phone.
  • Roger Cheng 10/6/2015 2:52:26 PM
    The data in the thumbdrive can be pulled up by the phone that's connected to the monitor.
