Hi everyone

Microsoft’s Xbox has had an interesting year. The Xbox One video game console, launched in 2013, had a slow start compared to Sony’s PlayStation 4, which was released a week earlier. With the new device, Microsoft hoped to change the way gamers bought and sold games, creating an app store-like experience where games were accessible on a variety of devices. That meant it would be harder for gamers to resell used games. Sony won praise for basically saying things would remain the same.