Hi everyone

Microsoft's Xbox One E3 2015 Press Conference
Microsoft will kick off the year’s biggest video game confab on Monday, June 15 with a press conference dedicated to all things Xbox.
-
Michelle Meyers 6/15/2015 5:05:41 PM
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
John Falcone 6/15/2015 4:18:07 PMHi everyone
-
John Falcone 6/15/2015 4:18:28 PMWelcome to our coverage of Microsoft's E3 press conference
-
Scott Stein 6/15/2015 4:18:51 PMHi, everyone! Scott Stein here. We're seated and ready.
-
John Falcone 6/15/2015 4:19:13 PMOn the ground in Los Angeles, we have Ian Sherr, Nick Statt, Dan Ackerman, Scott Stein, Jeff Bakalar, Claudia Cruz, and (shooting photos) Josh Miller.
-
John Falcone 6/15/2015 4:19:28 PMAnd we'll have a live video feed of the event, above.
-
Scott Stein 6/15/2015 4:19:33 PMDan Ackerman, Ian Sherr, Nick Statt, Jeff Bakalar, and Ashley Esqueda are all here too. Big outing (as John just said)
-
Scott Stein 6/15/2015 4:19:36 PMSea of green.
-
John Falcone 6/15/2015 4:19:36 PMHey Scott -- how's the room feel?
-
dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 4:19:54 PMHi Scott -- Great to be here with all you guys again at E3.
-
Scott Stein 6/15/2015 4:19:54 PMThis year we have necklace-like lanyards with little lights inside.
-
dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 4:20:14 PMWhile it's great the MS is streaming the video of this event, as are most of the other big press conferences,
-
Scott Stein 6/15/2015 4:20:23 PMLast year, we had wristbands. Mine hasn't lit up yet, but Microsoft turns us into props with these light-up necklaces.
-
John Falcone 6/15/2015 4:20:30 PMRemind us -- how many E3s has it been for you guys?
-
Scott Stein 6/15/2015 4:20:41 PM12?
-
dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 4:20:45 PMIt's also hopefully valuable for our readers and viewers to get a stream of running commentary from E3 vets like Scott and myself.
-
Scott Stein 6/15/2015 4:21:07 PMMy first E3 was back before the Dreamcast. I remember being here and seeing Seaman on the show floor.
-
Scott Stein 6/15/2015 4:21:53 PMFollow me on @jetscott throughout E3 for updates and live tweets, and occasional Periscopes. Dan's at @danackerman.
-
John Falcone 6/15/2015 4:21:55 PMNow, Microsoft has *already* announced that they are putting out a new Xbox One bundle with a 1TB hard drive that's bundled with the Halo Master Chief Collection for $399. So...
-
John Falcone 6/15/2015 4:22:13 PM... I wouldn't expect any news of "new consoles" or price drops.
-
Steph 6/15/2015 4:22:25 PMAre you going to update us if we are not able to see the video?
-
Scott Stein 6/15/2015 4:22:27 PMWhat I'm most excited about hearing: if there's any more news on HoloLens, and if it will possibly be part of the Xbox One landscape any time soon.
-
Nick Statt 6/15/2015 4:22:27 PMFor the uninitiated, Microsoft is about to announce the biggest games for the coming holiday season and set the tone for its Xbox One game console for the coming year. The titles we're expected to see include Halo 5: Guardians, the flagship Xbox franchise about fighting aliens in space (a true and tested formula).
-
John Falcone 6/15/2015 4:22:35 PMThe video should start in around 8 mins or so.
-
John Falcone 6/15/2015 4:23:06 PMAnd MS has already announced that Halo 5 has a release date of October 27, 2015.
-
Scott Stein 6/15/2015 4:23:20 PMMicrosoft also made interesting waves with Oculus a few days ago, allowing game streaming (but no VR). Could there be more in those plans? We probably won't hear anything more than what we already heard.
-
dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 4:23:32 PMPersonally, this is my 15th E3 over the past 17 years, starting in 1999, which was the first year the E3 returned to Los Angeles after a couple of years in Atlanta.
-
Scott Stein 6/15/2015 4:23:46 PMWindows 10, and how it works with Xbox One, should be a big part of this show.
-
dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 4:24:10 PMInterestingly, E3 grew out of the other big tech trade show, CES.
-
John Falcone 6/15/2015 4:24:11 PMIn case you missed it last nice, Bethesda hit us with the huge news that Fallout 4, just announced days ago, is actually being released this fall as well.
-
Nick Statt 6/15/2015 4:24:25 PMYeah, expect to hear a lot about Windows 10, as well as PC gaming. Microsoft is trying to better include the PC audience with the release of the newest version of Windows.
-
Scott Stein 6/15/2015 4:24:31 PMMy first E3, I was using someone else's badge to get in. I was a freelance writer and playwright in LA.
-
dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 4:24:56 PMOriginally, there was the winter CES, which is the January show we all know and love in Las Vegas, and there was also a summer CES, which over the years developed into having a fairly big focus on video games.
-
Scott Stein 6/15/2015 4:25:07 PMMicrosoft needs to finally knit PCs and Xbox together, at last.
-
dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 4:25:23 PMThat summer CES eventually broke off and became the show we now know as E3, which itself has had its highs and lows over the years.
-
Scott Stein 6/15/2015 4:25:43 PMUsually, E3 press conferences are a slew of games and game trailers. That probably will be the case this year, but it's a good time for some tech news.
-
Sen 6/15/2015 4:26:03 PM@ScottStein I'd rather them keep to the games, but the Windows 10 landscape demands attention
-
Lawrence 6/15/2015 4:26:09 PMis this the day Microsoft and Playstation stated they'll allow cross-platform gaming?
-
Lawrence 6/15/2015 4:26:12 PMTime for the price to drop $299 for consoles, yes?
-
Sen 6/15/2015 4:26:14 PMBelated birthday gift to myself, looks like it'll be Halo 5
-
JCSCOMP 6/15/2015 4:26:15 PMWhat does E3 stand for ?
-
JCSCOMP 6/15/2015 4:26:15 PMI been asking for years why i can't play on my PC back and forth on different games. All it is essentially is a save game file.....
-
dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 4:26:24 PMAttendance here at E3 grew steadily through the early to mid 2000s, but at some point the costs associated with the show were spiraling out of control.
-
John Falcone 6/15/2015 4:26:25 PME3 = Electronic Entertainment Expo
-
Scott Stein 6/15/2015 4:26:28 PM@Sen: agreed, but hey, I like the tech news fold-in!
-
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 4:26:47 PMMicrosoft’s Xbox has had an interesting year. The Xbox One video game console, launched in 2013, had a slow start compared to Sony’s PlayStation 4, which was released a week earlier. With the new device, Microsoft hoped to change the way gamers bought and sold games, creating an app store-like experience where games were accessible on a variety of devices. That meant it would be harder for gamers to resell used games. Sony won praise for basically saying things would remain the same.