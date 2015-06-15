Microsoft's Xbox One E3 2015 Press Conference
Microsoft will kick off the year’s biggest video game confab on Monday, June 15 with a press conference dedicated to all things Xbox.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
Scott Stein 6/15/2015 4:27:50 PM
Neck lanyard: close-up
-
dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 4:28:02 PMSo the companies who spent the most at E3, including Sony, EA, etc. started to push back, and the 2007 show was radically stripped down, to a small invite-only event held in Santa Monica.
-
Wm Ohm 13th 6/15/2015 4:28:19 PMMS is using this Xbox show as pre rollout test to W10
-
Michelle Meyers 6/15/2015 4:28:47 PMHi all. We will be turning off comments at 9:30 on the nose, so chime in now!
-
dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 4:28:47 PMThe following year, there was a very small E3 back here in LA, but it really looked as if the show was dead, which is hard to imagine now, with the succession of giant E3 shows we've seen in the past few years.
-
Scott Stein 6/15/2015 4:29:08 PM
Everyone getting ready, the "please avoid blocking or standing in aisles" announcements kicking in
-
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 4:29:37 PMThis is the first year E3 has included "prosumers" or basically blogging superfans, into the show. 5,000 total prosumers were invited to E3 this year, through companies like Microsoft and Sony, who selected them.
-
Scott Stein 6/15/2015 4:30:02 PMNick and Ian, as I shoot a flash photo in their face
-
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 4:30:29 PME3 hasn't opened to the public broadly yet, and probably won't for a while. But I often forget that most of the people I see here either work in the business or are journalists themselves.
-
JCSCOMP 6/15/2015 4:30:32 PMThe XBOX interface with friends and playing games together is like butter. Superior to anything on the market. Can't wait to see how they use Win 10 to enchance it !!
-
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 4:30:33 PMOk, the event's starting.
-
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 4:30:46 PMThey call it a "Briefing." By the way. Just so you know.
-
dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 4:31:18 PMHey, another Xbox E3 event, another Halo promo. Shocking.
-
Scott Stein 6/15/2015 4:31:27 PMUsing "Man of Steel" music for this trailer.
-
Josh Miller 6/15/2015 4:32:20 PM
-
dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 4:32:24 PMInteresting that Halo, Gears, etc all link back to previous generations of Xbox consoles. 1.5 years in, is there a character or brand born of Xbox One that merits inclusion?
-
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 4:32:34 PMThe new branding tagline for Xbox is apparently "Jump ahead."
-
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 4:32:41 PMNow Bonnie Ross, head of 343 Industries (the Halo Maker) is on stage
-
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 4:33:10 PMIn 2015, she says Xbox is delivering the greatest games lineup in its history (thank goodness, I was worried)
-
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 4:33:27 PMThe lineup will include top tier titles and indies, she says. Starting with Halo 5 Guardians.
-
Josh Miller 6/15/2015 4:33:42 PM
-
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 4:33:48 PM"Built from the ground up for Xbox One, and the game that fulfills the promise of the Halo universe and the power of Xbox One."
-
Sarah Tew 6/15/2015 4:33:52 PM
-
dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 4:33:58 PMHas anyone played through the original Halo games in their newish Xbox One revisions?
-
Sarah Tew 6/15/2015 4:34:28 PM
-
Josh Miller 6/15/2015 4:34:47 PM
-
Josh Miller 6/15/2015 4:35:30 PM
-
dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 4:35:48 PMYou have to give the Halo series credit, going all the way back to the original Xbox, it has a unique and consistent design aesthetic.
-
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 4:35:56 PMAnyway, now we're seeing a demo. Four people playing together.
-
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 4:36:23 PMThere's a lot of military speak and
-
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 4:36:23 PMa lot of explosions
-
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 4:36:26 PMThere's a lot more detail this time around. This is the first Halo game made for the Xbox One. Though it's worth noting that Halo 4 looked pretty good.
-
Sarah Tew 6/15/2015 4:36:28 PM
-
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 4:36:38 PMRunning, explosions, ominous music. Oh, and jet packs. Because, why not?
-
Josh Miller 6/15/2015 4:37:07 PM
-
dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 4:37:15 PMThat said, there's nothing here that looks, or seems to play, any different from any other Halo game.
-
dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 4:37:40 PMBut the same could be said for the big Doom demo/trailer we saw at the Bethesda event last night.
-
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 4:37:55 PM@dan.ackerman, is that such a bad thing? Halo fans love their Halo. Give 'em more, and they're happy.
-
Scott Stein 6/15/2015 4:38:07 PMThis all seems...fine
-
Jeff Bakalar 6/15/2015 4:39:17 PMWelp, it's certainly the grittiest Halo game I've seen
-
Scott Stein 6/15/2015 4:39:36 PMI admit, I'm shooter-jaded. So I'll let others enjoy. The scale here does seem impressive.
-
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 4:39:46 PMThe computer-like enemies from Halo 4 are back. They were an interesting addition to the Halo universe, and offered a way to change the dynamic of the game's otherwise three different types of fighters (humans, aliens and the "flood"
zombies)
-
Sarah Tew 6/15/2015 4:39:47 PM
-
dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 4:40:02 PMIan, that works, until it doesn't. Then again, every year I say this will be the year people get tired of the Madden/Call of Duty annual upgrade cycle, so what do I know?
-
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 4:40:03 PMNow we see a really big bad guy who has a sword. Why is it that ancient bad guys all have guns and swords all the time? For once, I'd like to wake an ancient evil bad guy and have him just sitting around in boxer shorts unready for a fight. Because, y'know, it's been asleep for 5,000 years or something.