Microsoft's Xbox One E3 2015 Press Conference
Microsoft will kick off the year’s biggest video game confab on Monday, June 15 with a press conference dedicated to all things Xbox.
dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 5:53:23 PMWhat even happened in the Gears of War universe in the last two games? I seem to recall they basically blew up the world and never made any real progress -- kinda painted themselves into a narrative corner.
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 5:53:34 PMWelcome back to dark hallways and ominous music. They're walking around a castle of some sort in the game.
dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 5:53:49 PMClearly Ian and I disagree on the Gears story arc. ;)
Josh Miller 6/15/2015 5:54:05 PM
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 5:54:39 PMSorry, @dan.ackerman. You could probably say the same about Halo at this point. Anyway, now our heroes are running around trying to escape some sort of storm or something
dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 5:54:56 PMUnlike a lot of other games, this new Gears game actually looks "next gen." Looks better than Halo and Fallout if you ask me.
Scott Stein 6/15/2015 5:54:57 PMI liked Gears of War back when you were shooting through giant alien stomachs
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 5:55:04 PM"Now what?" One of the heroes asks. Count me in on that question.
Scott Stein 6/15/2015 5:55:35 PMdon't touch it...touch it
dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 5:55:52 PMShe says "don't touch it!" just as a giant hand icon appears for you to touch it.
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 5:56:12 PMNow fast-paced music and some sort of alien goop are involved. "Don't touch the pods" -- a great phrase in any sci-fi.
dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 5:56:29 PMHow long have we been here? 2.5 hours?
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 5:56:46 PM@dan.ackerman, need a pillow?
Josh Miller 6/15/2015 5:56:50 PM
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 5:57:45 PMOh, alien looking thing now attacks our heroes. Make that things. Aliens spit goop, heroes shoot guns and use the saws built onto their guns
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 5:57:54 PMIt's called Gears 4.
-
Josh Miller 6/15/2015 5:58:00 PM
dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 5:58:03 PMBetween this and Doom, that's two games where you cut monsters up with a chainsaw. One more and we've got a trend story.
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 5:58:07 PMComing holiday 2016, so not in competition with Halo 5
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 5:59:01 PMNow Phil Spencer back on stage. "Today we showed you the greatest games lineup in Xbox history," he says.
dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 5:59:04 PMLooks like we're wrapping up. I'm making the call right now, it's all about Cuphead!
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 5:59:43 PM"There truly has never been a better time to be an Xbox gamer," he says.
Josh Miller 6/15/2015 6:00:04 PM
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 6:00:07 PMHe makes a plug for the Xbox 360 too. "
If you've been waiting to upgrade from an Xbox 360, now is the time."
Josh Miller 6/15/2015 6:00:51 PM
dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 6:00:53 PMQuick nod to the July release of Windows 10, which we're working on gaming benchmark tests for right now back at the CNET Labs.
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 6:01:11 PMAlright, the show is over. So the big announcements, other than games? The backward compatibility will be a big deal to Xbox fans.
dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 6:01:30 PMBetween this and Bethesda last night, two big, long press events with very little dead air in them. Speaks well to the upcoming lineups of software.
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 6:02:12 PMNintendo and Sony have to rely on other services to help make their older games work on their respective systems. Microsoft says it'll just work--pop in the disk from an Xbox 360 game and download the new code and you're good to go. The only hiccup, as with any game, is getting the outside game makers on board. But EA at least has promised to join in. We'll have to see if Activision does too.
dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 6:02:16 PMGreat photo work by Josh Miller, by the way, sitting right next to me and working like a madman.
Josh Miller 6/15/2015 6:02:25 PM
dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 6:02:35 PMSigning off -- see you guys later!
Sarah Tew 6/15/2015 6:02:36 PM
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 6:03:04 PMOk, that's it. Thanks for joining us this morning. We'll be streaming EA's press conference live starting at 1pm PT. Check back for that.
Josh Miller 6/15/2015 6:03:04 PM
Josh Miller 6/15/2015 6:03:13 PM
Michelle Meyers 6/15/2015 6:03:24 PMComments open again if you all want to give us your feedback on the presentation.
Josh Miller 6/15/2015 6:04:02 PM
Josh Miller 6/15/2015 6:04:09 PM
Josh Miller 6/15/2015 6:04:17 PM
Josh Miller 6/15/2015 6:04:23 PM
Josh Miller 6/15/2015 6:04:29 PM
Josh Miller 6/15/2015 6:04:35 PM
Josh Miller 6/15/2015 6:04:41 PM
Josh Miller 6/15/2015 6:04:55 PM
Sen 6/15/2015 6:05:01 PMWhat are the opinions for the paddles on the elite controller?
Josh Miller 6/15/2015 6:06:12 PM
Josh Miller 6/15/2015 6:06:39 PM
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 6:07:10 PM@Sen: Microsoft hasn't said yet, but I imagine you'll get those details soon. Seemed like you can easily switch them out.
Josh Miller 6/15/2015 6:07:57 PM
Josh Miller 6/15/2015 6:10:26 PM