Microsoft's Xbox One E3 2015 Press Conference | CNET
Microsoft's Xbox One E3 2015 Press Conference

Microsoft will kick off the year’s biggest video game confab on Monday, June 15 with a press conference dedicated to all things Xbox.

  • Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 4:40:10 PM
    Anyway, Halo 5 comes out in October.
  • Sarah Tew 6/15/2015 4:40:12 PM
  • Josh Miller 6/15/2015 4:40:27 PM
  • Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 4:40:29 PM
    Josh Holmes comes out. Says "this is the biggest and most ambitious Halo campaign yet"
  • Sarah Tew 6/15/2015 4:40:32 PM
  • dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 4:40:43 PM
    That said, I think of these big "same every time" franchises as if the movie industry evolved from silent films to talkies and maybe color, then just stopped.
  • Josh Miller 6/15/2015 4:40:52 PM
  • Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 4:41:17 PM
    The environments are four times the size of any previous Halo game. 24 people can play together in multiplayer player-vs-player, which is part of what made Halo so popular.
  • Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 4:41:30 PM
    It's called Halo "Warzone"
  • Josh Miller 6/15/2015 4:41:54 PM
  • dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 4:42:14 PM
    Outside of indie games, there's no great leap forward in terms of realism and storytelling -- what games need is an "On the Waterfront" Kazan/Brando moment -- to use a film history reference -- that drags everyone else forward.
  • Josh Miller 6/15/2015 4:42:38 PM
  • dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 4:43:15 PM
    It is nice, however, to see a new game as the #2 demo here. Looks like it's called Recore.
  • Josh Miller 6/15/2015 4:43:25 PM
  • dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 4:43:50 PM
    Very Borderlands-like look, but this all a pre-rendered cut scene.
  • Josh Miller 6/15/2015 4:43:55 PM
  • Scott Stein 6/15/2015 4:43:58 PM
    Robo-dog has already won me over.
  • Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 4:44:04 PM
    It's from the minds behind the game Metroid Prime.
  • Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 4:44:04 PM
    Lots of sad music--this woman is exploring the world on her own, with a robot dog of some sort
  • Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 4:44:08 PM
    The cinematic is still playing--no sense of what the actual game is yet
  • Sarah Tew 6/15/2015 4:44:22 PM
  • dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 4:44:27 PM
    It's interesting that even in the era of the Xbox One, no one is brave enough to lead their new game presentations with just gameplay of in-game footage.
  • Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 4:44:53 PM
    It's coming out in Spring 2016, whatever it is. Again, called Recore.
  • Josh Miller 6/15/2015 4:44:55 PM
  • Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 4:44:58 PM
    Now Phil Spencer, head of Xbox.
  • Scott Stein 6/15/2015 4:45:27 PM
    Recore (I almost wrote Recode)
  • Josh Miller 6/15/2015 4:45:32 PM
  • Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 4:45:37 PM
    "Our mission is simple: to put you the gamers at the center of everything we do," Spencer says.
  • Josh Miller 6/15/2015 4:45:44 PM
  • Sarah Tew 6/15/2015 4:45:56 PM
  • Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 4:45:58 PM
    "Today, you will see how we're continuing to invest and innovate for gamers across our platform, our service and of course our games."
  • dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 4:46:29 PM
    Are they going to talk about the new hardware config? Is that the redesigned controller on screen?
  • Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 4:46:41 PM
    Spencer says since the launch of Xbox One, Microsoft has been listening to its community. He reminds them the company continues to deliver platform updates people ask for.
  • Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 4:47:03 PM
    Announcing Xbox One backward compatibility to Xbox 360 games.
  • Scott Stein 6/15/2015 4:47:13 PM
    I am VERY happy that Xbox One is backward compatible with Xbox 360! Thank god.
  • Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 4:47:23 PM
    The games you invested your time and money in, and the games you want to continue playing, will be playable natively on the Xbox One.
  • Josh Miller 6/15/2015 4:47:48 PM
  • Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 4:47:52 PM

    Over 100 titles are coming this holiday. More afterward.
  • Sarah Tew 6/15/2015 4:47:53 PM
  • Scott Stein 6/15/2015 4:48:05 PM
    Now I have to dig up my old 360 games.
  • Josh Miller 6/15/2015 4:48:07 PM
  • Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 4:48:37 PM
    The way it'll work: If you bought it from Xbox, you can download it from their app store. If you bought it on a disc, just pop it into your system and you can re-download it from the Xbox a
    app store.
  • dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 4:48:45 PM
    Too bad I gave away all my Xbox 360 games...
  • Scott Stein 6/15/2015 4:48:52 PM
    Of course, looking at this old 360 game, it doesn't look as hot as I remembered. But it can hook into DVR, Windows 10 streaming, etc.
  • Josh Miller 6/15/2015 4:48:57 PM
