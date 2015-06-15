Anyway, Halo 5 comes out in October.

Microsoft's Xbox One E3 2015 Press Conference
Microsoft will kick off the year’s biggest video game confab on Monday, June 15 with a press conference dedicated to all things Xbox.
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 4:40:10 PMAnyway, Halo 5 comes out in October.
-
-
Josh Miller 6/15/2015 4:40:27 PM
-
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 4:40:29 PMJosh Holmes comes out. Says "this is the biggest and most ambitious Halo campaign yet"
-
-
dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 4:40:43 PMThat said, I think of these big "same every time" franchises as if the movie industry evolved from silent films to talkies and maybe color, then just stopped.
-
-
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 4:41:17 PMThe environments are four times the size of any previous Halo game. 24 people can play together in multiplayer player-vs-player, which is part of what made Halo so popular.
-
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 4:41:30 PMIt's called Halo "Warzone"
-
-
dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 4:42:14 PMOutside of indie games, there's no great leap forward in terms of realism and storytelling -- what games need is an "On the Waterfront" Kazan/Brando moment -- to use a film history reference -- that drags everyone else forward.
-
-
dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 4:43:15 PMIt is nice, however, to see a new game as the #2 demo here. Looks like it's called Recore.
-
-
dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 4:43:50 PMVery Borderlands-like look, but this all a pre-rendered cut scene.
-
-
Scott Stein 6/15/2015 4:43:58 PMRobo-dog has already won me over.
-
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 4:44:04 PMIt's from the minds behind the game Metroid Prime.
-
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 4:44:04 PMLots of sad music--this woman is exploring the world on her own, with a robot dog of some sort
-
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 4:44:08 PMThe cinematic is still playing--no sense of what the actual game is yet
-
-
dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 4:44:27 PMIt's interesting that even in the era of the Xbox One, no one is brave enough to lead their new game presentations with just gameplay of in-game footage.
-
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 4:44:53 PMIt's coming out in Spring 2016, whatever it is. Again, called Recore.
-
-
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 4:44:58 PMNow Phil Spencer, head of Xbox.
-
Scott Stein 6/15/2015 4:45:27 PMRecore (I almost wrote Recode)
-
-
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 4:45:37 PM"Our mission is simple: to put you the gamers at the center of everything we do," Spencer says.
-
-
-
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 4:45:58 PM"Today, you will see how we're continuing to invest and innovate for gamers across our platform, our service and of course our games."
-
dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 4:46:29 PMAre they going to talk about the new hardware config? Is that the redesigned controller on screen?
-
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 4:46:41 PMSpencer says since the launch of Xbox One, Microsoft has been listening to its community. He reminds them the company continues to deliver platform updates people ask for.
-
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 4:47:03 PMAnnouncing Xbox One backward compatibility to Xbox 360 games.
-
Scott Stein 6/15/2015 4:47:13 PMI am VERY happy that Xbox One is backward compatible with Xbox 360! Thank god.
-
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 4:47:23 PMThe games you invested your time and money in, and the games you want to continue playing, will be playable natively on the Xbox One.
-
-
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 4:47:52 PM
Over 100 titles are coming this holiday. More afterward.
-
-
Scott Stein 6/15/2015 4:48:05 PMNow I have to dig up my old 360 games.
-
-
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 4:48:37 PMThe way it'll work: If you bought it from Xbox, you can download it from their app store. If you bought it on a disc, just pop it into your system and you can re-download it from the Xbox a
app store.
-
dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 4:48:45 PMToo bad I gave away all my Xbox 360 games...
-
Scott Stein 6/15/2015 4:48:52 PMOf course, looking at this old 360 game, it doesn't look as hot as I remembered. But it can hook into DVR, Windows 10 streaming, etc.
-
