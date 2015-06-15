Game developers don't have to do anything other than tell Microsoft it's ok to offer their games.

Microsoft's Xbox One E3 2015 Press Conference
Microsoft will kick off the year’s biggest video game confab on Monday, June 15 with a press conference dedicated to all things Xbox.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
Sarah Tew 6/15/2015 4:49:06 PM
-
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 4:49:08 PMGame developers don't have to do anything other than tell Microsoft it's ok to offer their games.
-
Josh Miller 6/15/2015 4:49:12 PM
-
Josh Miller 6/15/2015 4:49:28 PM
-
dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 4:49:30 PMHow does copy protection work? Can you pass the same 360 disc around to a bunch of friends and have everyone add it to their libraries?
-
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 4:49:35 PM"We won't charge you to download the games you already own," Microsoft says (some guy named Mike, didn't say his last name)
-
Scott Stein 6/15/2015 4:49:37 PMMy lanyard is glowing green, throwing up a lot of neck-glare
-
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 4:49:56 PMPhil Spencer now announcing a new controller, called the "Elite Wireless Controller." Coming this fall
-
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 4:50:10 PMit's for elite games, according to the preview video.
-
dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 4:50:27 PMConsole controller of the future -- Xbox Elite or Steam Controller?
-
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 4:50:48 PMIt has four extra buttons now in the back, and the buttons can be switched around.
-
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 4:51:04 PMIt's designed for Xbox One and Windows 10, Microsoft says.
-
Josh Miller 6/15/2015 4:51:10 PM
-
dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 4:51:16 PMI'm old, I can barely hand trigger and shoulder buttons -- what am I going to do with four "paddles?"
-
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 4:51:36 PMNow Todd Howard, director of Bethesda Game Studios. He had an announcement last night for his newest game, Fallout 4
-
Josh Miller 6/15/2015 4:51:42 PM
-
dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 4:51:57 PMLast night at the Bethesda event, the company said that would be the *only* demo Bethesda's Todd Howard was going to do at the show. But here he is again....
-
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 4:52:01 PMYou can read more about last night's event here:
Bethesda pins hopes on new Fallout, Doom games to push its way to the top of the game-maker heap
-
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 4:52:21 PM"This is an enormous dynamic world," Howard says. "Player freedom is our number one goal," he repeats from yesterday.
-
Sarah Tew 6/15/2015 4:52:57 PM
-
Sarah Tew 6/15/2015 4:52:58 PM
-
Sarah Tew 6/15/2015 4:52:59 PM
-
Sarah Tew 6/15/2015 4:53:00 PM
-
Sarah Tew 6/15/2015 4:53:01 PM
-
dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 4:53:07 PMSadly the new Fallout Shelter mobile game isn't avail on Windows phones/tablets, so we're unlikely to hear about it here.
-
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 4:53:44 PMWe're seeing the same videos from yesterday, so you'll have to excuse the lack of commentary.
-
Josh Miller 6/15/2015 4:53:52 PM
-
dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 4:54:19 PMI hate to admit it, but in dozens of hours in Fallout 3, I never met the dog companion. I must have done something wrong.
-
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 4:55:09 PMOk, now time for some new stuff. They showed a new gun, called a "Laser Musket."
-
Josh Miller 6/15/2015 4:55:35 PM
-
dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 4:55:37 PMIn both Fallout demos we've seen, they're relying almost exclusively on real-time combat, while the real hook of the game is that you can do essentially turn-based combat by freezing time and picking your shots in an RPG-like fashion.
-
dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 4:56:07 PMMan, even a skeptic like myself would go for a Fallout/Oculus combo....
-
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 4:56:12 PMNow we're seeing the protagonist fight a bunch of bad guys while wearing an armored suit. Blowing them apart until some monster comes along.
-
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 4:56:40 PMFallout is set in the United States after a nuclear war. Howard says this game is built in the "most ambitious game world we've ever created."
-
Josh Miller 6/15/2015 4:56:50 PM
-
Scott Stein 6/15/2015 4:56:51 PMA lot of Fallout 4 looks like my NJ commute
-
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 4:57:32 PMFallout is one of the most influential games ever made. It helped to popularize a trend of games called "Open world," where players get to explore the game's universe as much as they want.
-
dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 4:57:44 PMWow, PC mods will work on the Xbox One version of Fallout 4.
-
Josh Miller 6/15/2015 4:57:45 PM
That's Dan Ackerman!
-
dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 4:57:56 PMThat said, this still feels like a game that's best on PC.
-
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 4:57:58 PMNow Peter Moore, COO of EA
-
Scott Stein 6/15/2015 4:58:08 PMsharable mods. nice. I want more of that.
-
Josh Miller 6/15/2015 4:58:13 PM
-
Scott Stein 6/15/2015 4:58:20 PMI was distracted by that stoic Dan Ackerman photo
-
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 4:58:30 PMEA promises to offer titles for backward compatibility, the first other than Microsoft to do that.