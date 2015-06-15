Microsoft's Xbox One E3 2015 Press Conference | CNET
Microsoft's Xbox One E3 2015 Press Conference

Microsoft will kick off the year’s biggest video game confab on Monday, June 15 with a press conference dedicated to all things Xbox.

  • Sarah Tew 6/15/2015 4:49:06 PM
  • Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 4:49:08 PM
    Game developers don't have to do anything other than tell Microsoft it's ok to offer their games.
  • Josh Miller 6/15/2015 4:49:12 PM
  • Josh Miller 6/15/2015 4:49:28 PM
  • dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 4:49:30 PM
    How does copy protection work? Can you pass the same 360 disc around to a bunch of friends and have everyone add it to their libraries?
  • Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 4:49:35 PM
    "We won't charge you to download the games you already own," Microsoft says (some guy named Mike, didn't say his last name)
  • Scott Stein 6/15/2015 4:49:37 PM
    My lanyard is glowing green, throwing up a lot of neck-glare
  • Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 4:49:56 PM
    Phil Spencer now announcing a new controller, called the "Elite Wireless Controller." Coming this fall
  • Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 4:50:10 PM
    it's for elite games, according to the preview video.
  • dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 4:50:27 PM
    Console controller of the future -- Xbox Elite or Steam Controller?
  • Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 4:50:48 PM
    It has four extra buttons now in the back, and the buttons can be switched around.
  • Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 4:51:04 PM
    It's designed for Xbox One and Windows 10, Microsoft says.
  • Josh Miller 6/15/2015 4:51:10 PM
  • dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 4:51:16 PM
    I'm old, I can barely hand trigger and shoulder buttons -- what am I going to do with four "paddles?"
  • Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 4:51:36 PM
    Now Todd Howard, director of Bethesda Game Studios. He had an announcement last night for his newest game, Fallout 4
  • Josh Miller 6/15/2015 4:51:42 PM
  • dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 4:51:57 PM
    Last night at the Bethesda event, the company said that would be the *only* demo Bethesda's Todd Howard was going to do at the show. But here he is again....
  • Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 4:52:01 PM
    You can read more about last night's event here:
    Bethesda pins hopes on new Fallout, Doom games to push its way to the top of the game-maker heap
  • Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 4:52:21 PM
    "This is an enormous dynamic world," Howard says. "Player freedom is our number one goal," he repeats from yesterday.
  • Sarah Tew 6/15/2015 4:52:57 PM
  • Sarah Tew 6/15/2015 4:52:58 PM
  • Sarah Tew 6/15/2015 4:52:59 PM
  • Sarah Tew 6/15/2015 4:53:00 PM
  • Sarah Tew 6/15/2015 4:53:01 PM
  • dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 4:53:07 PM
    Sadly the new Fallout Shelter mobile game isn't avail on Windows phones/tablets, so we're unlikely to hear about it here.
  • Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 4:53:44 PM
    We're seeing the same videos from yesterday, so you'll have to excuse the lack of commentary.
  • Josh Miller 6/15/2015 4:53:52 PM
  • dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 4:54:19 PM
    I hate to admit it, but in dozens of hours in Fallout 3, I never met the dog companion. I must have done something wrong.
  • Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 4:55:09 PM
    Ok, now time for some new stuff. They showed a new gun, called a "Laser Musket."
  • Josh Miller 6/15/2015 4:55:35 PM
  • dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 4:55:37 PM
    In both Fallout demos we've seen, they're relying almost exclusively on real-time combat, while the real hook of the game is that you can do essentially turn-based combat by freezing time and picking your shots in an RPG-like fashion.
  • dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 4:56:07 PM
    Man, even a skeptic like myself would go for a Fallout/Oculus combo....
  • Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 4:56:12 PM
    Now we're seeing the protagonist fight a bunch of bad guys while wearing an armored suit. Blowing them apart until some monster comes along.
  • Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 4:56:40 PM
    Fallout is set in the United States after a nuclear war. Howard says this game is built in the "most ambitious game world we've ever created."
  • Josh Miller 6/15/2015 4:56:50 PM
  • Scott Stein 6/15/2015 4:56:51 PM
    A lot of Fallout 4 looks like my NJ commute
  • Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 4:57:32 PM
    Fallout is one of the most influential games ever made. It helped to popularize a trend of games called "Open world," where players get to explore the game's universe as much as they want.
  • dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 4:57:44 PM
    Wow, PC mods will work on the Xbox One version of Fallout 4.
  • Josh Miller 6/15/2015 4:57:45 PM

    That's Dan Ackerman!

  • dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 4:57:56 PM
    That said, this still feels like a game that's best on PC.
  • Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 4:57:58 PM
    Now Peter Moore, COO of EA
  • Scott Stein 6/15/2015 4:58:08 PM
    sharable mods. nice. I want more of that.
  • Josh Miller 6/15/2015 4:58:13 PM
  • Scott Stein 6/15/2015 4:58:20 PM
    I was distracted by that stoic Dan Ackerman photo
  • Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 4:58:30 PM
    EA promises to offer titles for backward compatibility, the first other than Microsoft to do that.
