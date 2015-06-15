That's my new profile pic, for sure.

Microsoft's Xbox One E3 2015 Press Conference
Microsoft will kick off the year’s biggest video game confab on Monday, June 15 with a press conference dedicated to all things Xbox.
dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 4:58:37 PMThat's my new profile pic, for sure.
-
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 4:58:44 PMNow he's talking about EA Access, the company's subscription service for the Xbox One.
-
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 4:59:25 PMThere's Madden NFL 16, for example (light applause), and he says the game will become available on Aug. 20, a few weeks earlier than it'll be hitting store shelves
-
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 5:00:13 PMMoore says EA Access will now include Titanfall, its 2014 space-age shooting game. Dragon Age: Inquisition will also be available later this summer, he says.
-
Josh Miller 6/15/2015 5:00:15 PM
-
Scott Stein 6/15/2015 5:00:32 PMI always play Madden, but I can't remember the last time I was excited about new features
-
dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 5:00:34 PMHas anyone signed up for EA Access? I had totally forgotten about it.
-
Josh Miller 6/15/2015 5:00:36 PM
-
Josh Miller 6/15/2015 5:00:45 PM
-
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 5:00:57 PMThis week, Moore says EA Access is being given away to all Xbox Live Gold members (the people who pay for Microsoft's specialized social network)
-
Josh Miller 6/15/2015 5:01:03 PM
-
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 5:01:13 PMMoore announces Plants Vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2
-
dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 5:01:14 PMTitanfall is great multiplayer game, great on Xbox, great on PC, etc. And, usually about $20 or less for PC most of the time.
-
Josh Miller 6/15/2015 5:01:42 PM
-
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 5:01:57 PMThe first game was a surprise hit when it was released. It's using the strategy game Plants vs. Zombies but in a shooting game. It's very silly and campy.
-
Sarah Tew 6/15/2015 5:02:00 PM
-
Sarah Tew 6/15/2015 5:02:02 PM
-
dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 5:02:11 PMThe original PvZ is a great example of a winning casual game that never really needed a sequel.
-
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 5:02:20 PMThis game takes place in Zomburbia -- a fictional new world where the zombies basically have won
-
Sarah Tew 6/15/2015 5:02:22 PM
-
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 5:02:33 PMSo now the plants have to go in and fight them.
-
Sarah Tew 6/15/2015 5:02:36 PM
-
dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 5:02:37 PMI tried Garden Warfare, and it was the exact opposite of the easy to play vibe of the original. Way too confusing.
-
Sarah Tew 6/15/2015 5:02:48 PM
-
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 5:03:22 PMIt's very cartoonish, but people seemed to really like it last time. It's coming out in Spring 2016
-
Scott Stein 6/15/2015 5:03:30 PMPsZ the first kinda-sorta family game
-
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 5:03:44 PMNow we're hearing about Ford's cars, which means they're probably about to announce
a new Forza game
-
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 5:04:01 PMYup, Forza Motorsport 6.
-
Scott Stein 6/15/2015 5:04:06 PMForza 6?? I feel like we already have 8 Forza games on Xbox One
-
Josh Miller 6/15/2015 5:04:15 PM
-
dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 5:04:23 PMCar descending from the ceiling. Quick, someone ask Tim Stevens what kind of car it is!
-
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 5:04:40 PMThey're lowering a Ford racing car into the center of the hall. Because,
why not?
-
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 5:04:57 PMNow Henry Ford III is on stage
-
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 5:05:09 PM"Partnering with Forza allows us to bring the Ford GT to everyone," he says.
-
Josh Miller 6/15/2015 5:05:17 PM
-
Josh Miller 6/15/2015 5:05:23 PM
-
Scott Stein 6/15/2015 5:05:34 PMAlways keep a car in the ceiling (good lesson)
-
dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 5:05:34 PMI think these games need an Uber mode, where someone else drives you around and you just sit there.
-
dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 5:06:00 PMUse surge pricing as a freemium micro-transaction model.
-
Scott Stein 6/15/2015 5:06:22 PMCar being lifted back up again as trailer plays. There's a car in the ceiling.
-
Josh Miller 6/15/2015 5:06:30 PM
-
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 5:06:36 PMNow we're seeing a trailer video. I once asked why the game industry has such an obsession with visually sophisticated car games. Obviously some people love car games, sure. But there's more to it, they say. The amount of computing power needed to show light reflecting off paint in just the right way, to get the rain and snow and all that, is really hard
-
Scott Stein 6/15/2015 5:06:47 PMXbox lanyard just flashed white for this game
-
Josh Miller 6/15/2015 5:06:55 PM
-
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 5:07:07 PMMaking a believable car is apparently really hard. Anyway, Forza launches Sept. 16