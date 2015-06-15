Now we have a new game from Bandai Namco. (I imagine it's not Pac-Man)

Microsoft's Xbox One E3 2015 Press Conference
Microsoft will kick off the year’s biggest video game confab on Monday, June 15 with a press conference dedicated to all things Xbox.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 5:07:25 PMNow we have a new game from Bandai Namco. (I imagine it's not Pac-Man)
-
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 5:07:54 PMOminous cello music again--people love their sad cellos.
-
dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 5:07:56 PMI'd call this the "for the fans" segment of our presentation.
-
Josh Miller 6/15/2015 5:08:06 PM
-
Scott Stein 6/15/2015 5:08:11 PMdark and foreboding castles, mist
-
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 5:08:12 PMOh, and a woman singing wordless notes--also popular.
-
Jeff Bakalar 6/15/2015 5:08:21 PMThis looks like Dark Souls 3
-
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 5:09:07 PMI'm always impressed by how game trailers are getting so similar to movie trailers. Except thankfully they don't have "in a world...."
-
Scott Stein 6/15/2015 5:09:19 PMEldritch games are so in right now
-
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 5:09:21 PMAnyway, it's Dark Souls 3, which is coming Early 2016
-
Josh Miller 6/15/2015 5:09:26 PM
-
dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 5:09:29 PMNow, instead of a car, a giant demon is going to come down from the ceiling. That's why I'm sitting near an exit
-
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 5:09:32 PMNow another video for Ubisoft's Tom Clancy's The Division
-
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 5:09:57 PMThis game was announced last year. It's a post-apocalytic game, after a weaponized virus spread
-
dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 5:10:12 PMI really liked this, The Division, when I saw it last year (and maybe the year before that). But it's been a long time coming.
-
Josh Miller 6/15/2015 5:10:21 PM
-
dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 5:10:26 PMThis feels like Rainbow Six meets The Last of Us.
-
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 5:10:45 PMFun fact, The Division is based on a true story--The US government declassified a team of people who actually live around the country whose job it is to help bring back order and government if society collapses.
-
Scott Stein 6/15/2015 5:10:51 PMA series of great-looking games, most familiar franchises, and I imagine we'll see a lot of these again at PlayStation later today.
-
Josh Miller 6/15/2015 5:11:06 PM
-
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 5:11:36 PMI spoke with the developers last year and they said they spent time with survivalist experts to learn all sorts of ways this team might work
-
Jeff Bakalar 6/15/2015 5:11:37 PMI'm pretty sure Ubi has announced DLC exclusively for XBO, but let's see...
-
Scott Stein 6/15/2015 5:11:41 PM(Xbox lanyard update: orange)
-
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 5:12:05 PMLike finding drinking water in toilets--did you ever think of that? Pro tip: if there's a zombie apocalypse, you'll be able to find clean water in toilets (in the tank, not the bowl!)
-
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 5:12:44 PMLaurent Detoc, president of Ubisoft in the US, says there will be a pre-release "beta" for Xbox players later this year
-
dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 5:12:47 PMWow, beta (Xbox exclusive) in December, so looks like The Division is skipping holiday 2015.
-
Josh Miller 6/15/2015 5:12:51 PM
-
Josh Miller 6/15/2015 5:13:28 PM
-
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 5:13:33 PMHe's now talking about Rainbow Six: Siege, a game where teams of people try to either enter a home and save a hostage or keep the hostage from being taken.
-
Josh Miller 6/15/2015 5:13:43 PM
-
Jeff Bakalar 6/15/2015 5:13:58 PMI spent about 5 hours with the Siege Alpha in March -- really liked what I played
-
Scott Stein 6/15/2015 5:14:00 PMthere's a little drone that looks like a Sphero Ollie
-
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 5:14:02 PMIt will include two older games from the Rainbow Six franchise as well, which got some applause. Coming this holiday.
-
Josh Miller 6/15/2015 5:14:22 PM
-
dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 5:14:27 PMRainbow Six Siege is another game that's basically multiplayer only, like Titanfall, Destiny, etc. The demo/beta sessions I've tried are interesting, but there's a really steep learning curve.
-
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 5:15:00 PMLast year when this was announced, all we could do was play the game in a house--if you had to defend the house, you had a set amount of time to set up a perimeter and defend it. Now they show an airplane scenario as well.
-
Jeff Bakalar 6/15/2015 5:15:02 PMVery curious if these Xbox 360 games played on XBO will still work and play nice with online multiplayer
-
Josh Miller 6/15/2015 5:15:06 PM
-
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 5:15:12 PMOk, on to a Windows 10 and Xbox One exclusive game.
-
dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 5:15:17 PMFirst Windows 10 mention of the event?
-
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 5:15:45 PMIt's called Gigantic -- it's got very simple cartoonish looks but seems to be a shooting battle game (a popular trend these days)
-
dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 5:15:57 PMLooks like a cell-shaded multiplayer shooter -- probably designed to run on everyday Windows 10 PC hardware easily.
-
Josh Miller 6/15/2015 5:15:58 PM
-
Josh Miller 6/15/2015 5:16:05 PM
-
Scott Stein 6/15/2015 5:16:24 PMWind Waker meets Team Fortress 2 vibe?