Microsoft's Xbox One E3 2015 Press Conference | CNET
The Latest New Products Must-See

Microsoft's Xbox One E3 2015 Press Conference

Microsoft will kick off the year’s biggest video game confab on Monday, June 15 with a press conference dedicated to all things Xbox.

  • Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 5:07:25 PM
    Now we have a new game from Bandai Namco. (I imagine it's not Pac-Man)
  • Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 5:07:54 PM
    Ominous cello music again--people love their sad cellos.
  • dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 5:07:56 PM
    I'd call this the "for the fans" segment of our presentation.
  • Josh Miller 6/15/2015 5:08:06 PM
  • Scott Stein 6/15/2015 5:08:11 PM
    dark and foreboding castles, mist
  • Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 5:08:12 PM
    Oh, and a woman singing wordless notes--also popular.
  • Jeff Bakalar 6/15/2015 5:08:21 PM
    This looks like Dark Souls 3
  • Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 5:09:07 PM
    I'm always impressed by how game trailers are getting so similar to movie trailers. Except thankfully they don't have "in a world...."
  • Scott Stein 6/15/2015 5:09:19 PM
    Eldritch games are so in right now
  • Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 5:09:21 PM
    Anyway, it's Dark Souls 3, which is coming Early 2016
  • Josh Miller 6/15/2015 5:09:26 PM
  • dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 5:09:29 PM
    Now, instead of a car, a giant demon is going to come down from the ceiling. That's why I'm sitting near an exit
  • Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 5:09:32 PM
    Now another video for Ubisoft's Tom Clancy's The Division
  • Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 5:09:57 PM
    This game was announced last year. It's a post-apocalytic game, after a weaponized virus spread
  • dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 5:10:12 PM
    I really liked this, The Division, when I saw it last year (and maybe the year before that). But it's been a long time coming.
  • Josh Miller 6/15/2015 5:10:21 PM
  • dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 5:10:26 PM
    This feels like Rainbow Six meets The Last of Us.
  • Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 5:10:45 PM
    Fun fact, The Division is based on a true story--The US government declassified a team of people who actually live around the country whose job it is to help bring back order and government if society collapses.
  • Scott Stein 6/15/2015 5:10:51 PM
    A series of great-looking games, most familiar franchises, and I imagine we'll see a lot of these again at PlayStation later today.
  • Josh Miller 6/15/2015 5:11:06 PM
  • Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 5:11:36 PM
    I spoke with the developers last year and they said they spent time with survivalist experts to learn all sorts of ways this team might work
  • Jeff Bakalar 6/15/2015 5:11:37 PM
    I'm pretty sure Ubi has announced DLC exclusively for XBO, but let's see...
  • Scott Stein 6/15/2015 5:11:41 PM
    (Xbox lanyard update: orange)
  • Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 5:12:05 PM
    Like finding drinking water in toilets--did you ever think of that? Pro tip: if there's a zombie apocalypse, you'll be able to find clean water in toilets (in the tank, not the bowl!)
  • Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 5:12:44 PM
    Laurent Detoc, president of Ubisoft in the US, says there will be a pre-release "beta" for Xbox players later this year
  • dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 5:12:47 PM
    Wow, beta (Xbox exclusive) in December, so looks like The Division is skipping holiday 2015.
  • Josh Miller 6/15/2015 5:12:51 PM
  • Josh Miller 6/15/2015 5:13:28 PM
  • Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 5:13:33 PM
    He's now talking about Rainbow Six: Siege, a game where teams of people try to either enter a home and save a hostage or keep the hostage from being taken.
  • Josh Miller 6/15/2015 5:13:43 PM
  • Jeff Bakalar 6/15/2015 5:13:58 PM
    I spent about 5 hours with the Siege Alpha in March -- really liked what I played
  • Scott Stein 6/15/2015 5:14:00 PM
    there's a little drone that looks like a Sphero Ollie
  • Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 5:14:02 PM
    It will include two older games from the Rainbow Six franchise as well, which got some applause. Coming this holiday.
  • Josh Miller 6/15/2015 5:14:22 PM
  • dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 5:14:27 PM
    Rainbow Six Siege is another game that's basically multiplayer only, like Titanfall, Destiny, etc. The demo/beta sessions I've tried are interesting, but there's a really steep learning curve.
  • Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 5:15:00 PM
    Last year when this was announced, all we could do was play the game in a house--if you had to defend the house, you had a set amount of time to set up a perimeter and defend it. Now they show an airplane scenario as well.
  • Jeff Bakalar 6/15/2015 5:15:02 PM
    Very curious if these Xbox 360 games played on XBO will still work and play nice with online multiplayer
  • Josh Miller 6/15/2015 5:15:06 PM
  • Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 5:15:12 PM
    Ok, on to a Windows 10 and Xbox One exclusive game.
  • dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 5:15:17 PM
    First Windows 10 mention of the event?
  • Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 5:15:45 PM
    It's called Gigantic -- it's got very simple cartoonish looks but seems to be a shooting battle game (a popular trend these days)
  • dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 5:15:57 PM
    Looks like a cell-shaded multiplayer shooter -- probably designed to run on everyday Windows 10 PC hardware easily.
  • Josh Miller 6/15/2015 5:15:58 PM
  • Josh Miller 6/15/2015 5:16:05 PM
  • Scott Stein 6/15/2015 5:16:24 PM
    Wind Waker meets Team Fortress 2 vibe?
Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform
This week on CNET News
See all

Source of weird space signals turns out to be weird, too

 Sci-Tech

Robots, laptops and a giant flash drive: All that matters from CES so far

 Gadgets

​Intel: We'll be your net-connected, self-driving car's brains

 Auto Tech

BlackBerry is back! Will anyone care?

 Mobile

Mobile app spending topped $500M over Christmas weekend

 Mobile