Microsoft's Xbox One E3 2015 Press Conference
Microsoft will kick off the year’s biggest video game confab on Monday, June 15 with a press conference dedicated to all things Xbox.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
Josh Miller 6/15/2015 5:26:16 PM
-
dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 5:26:21 PMXbox Game Preview seems copied directly from the Steam Early Access program. Pay to play beta access.
-
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 5:26:55 PMDean Hall, the creator of Day Z is on stage
-
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 5:27:01 PMAmong the games included in this effort is Day Z, a zombie survival game that's become quite the talk of the game industry
-
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 5:27:15 PM"I want a game that is not a game. I want a game that is a universe," he says. A simulation game, not a scripted story.
-
dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 5:27:49 PMDay Z is really great if you enjoy throwing your controller or smashing your keyboard every few minutes. Which is to say it's insanely hard to stay alive very long.
-
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 5:28:05 PMHe's been working with the tech company Improbable (a server tech company) to create a new game
-
Josh Miller 6/15/2015 5:28:21 PM
-
Josh Miller 6/15/2015 5:28:29 PM
-
Josh Miller 6/15/2015 5:28:37 PM
-
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 5:28:38 PMIt's about mankind's expansion into space, called Ion
-
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 5:29:00 PMIt's coming soon, not much more we know other than that
-
Scott Stein 6/15/2015 5:29:17 PMIon got my attention with minimalism, but...kinda too minimal
-
Josh Miller 6/15/2015 5:29:18 PM
-
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 5:29:27 PMNow Brian Horton from Crystal Dynamics. Talking about Rise of the Tomb Raider. It's an exclusive for the Xbox, and it's coming out in the holiday 2015
-
dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 5:30:03 PMA rare remake/reboot that actually worked, I'm pleased to see the next "new" Tomb Raider game is making it to the holiday 2015 season.
-
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 5:30:04 PMStop me if you haven't heard this before: Lara Croft, the game's protagonist, is walking around a massive environment.
-
Josh Miller 6/15/2015 5:30:13 PM
-
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 5:30:28 PMShe's with a companion, which is not common for her. She's walking through a snowstorm.
-
dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 5:30:46 PMIan, something bad is gonna happen to that guy....
-
Josh Miller 6/15/2015 5:30:51 PM
-
Josh Miller 6/15/2015 5:31:20 PM
-
dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 5:31:46 PMShe should be wearing a GoPro.
-
Josh Miller 6/15/2015 5:32:01 PM
-
Jeff Bakalar 6/15/2015 5:32:04 PMAgain, Rise of the Tomb Raider is a *timed* exclusive. Meaning it will eventually hit other platforms
-
dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 5:32:40 PMThis would have been a good day to stay in the lodge, have some cocoa...
-
Josh Miller 6/15/2015 5:32:42 PM
-
Josh Miller 6/15/2015 5:33:14 PM
-
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 5:33:25 PMThe first game was about how she survived being marooned with a bunch of crazy people on an island. It got a lot of attention for following a different feel. Gone were the cartoonish mid-drift showing uniforms. Now she's much more realistic as a Indiana Jones wanna be. Well, as realistic as you can be when you're making impossible jumps while climbing up walls of ice.
-
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 5:33:39 PMBut hey, Tomb Raider has always been about jumping around
-
Scott Stein 6/15/2015 5:34:22 PMI'm checking out of this a bit.
-
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 5:35:11 PMOne of the trends of the new Tomb Raider is that she's not always composed. She struggles to keep her footing, she gets surprised by things, and she can easily die. (I died a lot in the first game--I died when a wolf attacked me, then I died again going down a river, and even more when I banged into a tree.)
-
Josh Miller 6/15/2015 5:35:27 PM
-
Scott Stein 6/15/2015 5:35:38 PMlooks amazing. why do I not really care?
-
dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 5:35:49 PMLooks good, but I'd like to see more tomb raiding (aka puzzle solving) and less combat.
-
dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 5:36:38 PMA few classic games being shown off, like Conker's Bad Fur Day, which I remember covering at UGO way, way, way back.
-
Scott Stein 6/15/2015 5:36:43 PMMicrosoft finally getting around to celebrating the impressive Rare back-catalog
-
Josh Miller 6/15/2015 5:36:51 PM
-
Josh Miller 6/15/2015 5:37:16 PM
-
Scott Stein 6/15/2015 5:37:20 PMAGH!!!! huge bright lights flashing at us. I want to watch the Rare games!!
-
dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 5:37:24 PMOk, 30 games from Rare, a game developer, in one package.
-
Scott Stein 6/15/2015 5:37:29 PMBlind The Audience
-
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 5:37:30 PMNow another Xbox One exclusive--the voice over talks about how you never forget your first games. "We were heroes," the voice over says. It's a group of 30 games being sold as a collection including Perfect Dark and RC Pro Am -- called Rare Replay.
-
Josh Miller 6/15/2015 5:37:36 PM
-
Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 5:37:39 PMCraig Duncan, head of the game studio Rare, is on stage