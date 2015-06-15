Microsoft's Xbox One E3 2015 Press Conference | CNET
The Latest New Products Must-See

Microsoft's Xbox One E3 2015 Press Conference

Microsoft will kick off the year’s biggest video game confab on Monday, June 15 with a press conference dedicated to all things Xbox.

  • Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 5:37:53 PM
    he says he wanted to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the studio with this collection
  • dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 5:37:56 PM
    Sometimes "classic" games are pay per download from the Xbox store, sometimes in packaged discs, sometimes ported to there platforms, such as iOS.
  • Scott Stein 6/15/2015 5:38:04 PM
    This is a pretty fantastic set of games. And it goes so far back.
  • Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 5:38:10 PM
    Now, he's announcing a new exclusive game from Rare as well
  • Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 5:38:18 PM
    A Shared-world adventure game (another trend in the industry)
  • Josh Miller 6/15/2015 5:38:24 PM
  • Josh Miller 6/15/2015 5:38:45 PM
  • Scott Stein 6/15/2015 5:39:21 PM
    This is not Viva Piñata 3
  • Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 5:39:37 PM
    The game seems pirate themed -- it has pirate music, that's for sure.
  • Josh Miller 6/15/2015 5:39:48 PM
  • Josh Miller 6/15/2015 5:40:11 PM
  • Scott Stein 6/15/2015 5:40:13 PM
    Nice surprise...less cutesy than expected. Pirates, a multiplayer adventure...
  • Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 5:40:23 PM
    Yup, pirates. You can pilot a boat, walk around islands, deal with zombified skeletons and, of course, battle other players.
  • dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 5:40:28 PM
    Is this an MMO? I can't really tell.
  • Scott Stein 6/15/2015 5:40:30 PM
    Sea of Thieves.
  • Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 5:40:39 PM
    It's called Sea of Thieves.
  • dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 5:40:52 PM
    World of PirateCraft.
  • Josh Miller 6/15/2015 5:41:11 PM
  • dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 5:41:24 PM
    Ok, now here's where we get into the "beating a dead horse" category. Another Fable game.
  • Josh Miller 6/15/2015 5:41:45 PM
  • Jeff Bakalar 6/15/2015 5:41:53 PM
    Bring back Cuphead!
  • Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 5:41:54 PM
    Remember Ubisoft's "Assassin's Creed Blak Flag"? It came out in 2013 and was a really popular pirate game. Anyway, some reviewers said it should have just been its own pirate game. Seems Real listened.
  • Josh Miller 6/15/2015 5:42:01 PM
  • dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 5:42:12 PM
    The IP here has been so kicked around over the years, I'm curious as to why MS keeps pushing new Fable games. Does anyone remember the awful Kinect on-rails Fable game?
  • Josh Miller 6/15/2015 5:42:27 PM
  • Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 5:42:35 PM
    Now we're seeing a preview for Microsoft's Fable: Legends, which was announced last year (or the year before?)
  • Josh Miller 6/15/2015 5:42:40 PM
  • Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 5:42:53 PM
    Fable Legends will be free, Microsoft says, and playable on Windows 10 and Xbox One
  • Scott Stein 6/15/2015 5:43:06 PM
    "if you love gaming"
  • Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 5:43:06 PM
    Everything you earn or buy on one version will play on the other, he says
  • dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 5:43:14 PM
    Fable plus "freemium" model? Oy.
  • Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 5:43:19 PM
    (The guy on stage is a man named Kudo)
  • Scott Stein 6/15/2015 5:43:24 PM
    Oooh....Valve VR.
  • Scott Stein 6/15/2015 5:43:27 PM
    huh.
  • Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 5:43:32 PM
    Microsoft is announcing a new relationship with Valve VR
  • Scott Stein 6/15/2015 5:43:44 PM
    Xbox now working with Valve VR, Oculus, and has HoloLens...somewhere.
  • Josh Miller 6/15/2015 5:43:49 PM
  • Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 5:43:53 PM
    "we're working closely with Valve," probably the sentence that many gamers are really excited about
  • Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 5:44:11 PM
    He's repeating last week's announcement that the Oculus Rift will play Xbox One games.
  • Scott Stein 6/15/2015 5:44:16 PM
    Right now, Xbox One only plays games with Oculus by game-streaming to a PC, non-3D or VR.
  • dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 5:44:19 PM
    Now, Scott, maybe you can explain this to me -- the Xbox games on Oculus is basically just using the headset as a wearable 2D screen, right?
  • Scott Stein 6/15/2015 5:44:23 PM
    At last, HoloLens.
  • Scott Stein 6/15/2015 5:44:34 PM
    yes, Dan: so far
  • Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 5:44:39 PM
    Now he's talking about Hololens, Microsoft's own headset (are you keeping track? It's supporting three different ones now)
  • Scott Stein 6/15/2015 5:44:53 PM
    Much more excited about HoloLens and how this works with....Xbox?
Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform
This week on CNET News
See all

Source of weird space signals turns out to be weird, too

 Sci-Tech

Robots, laptops and a giant flash drive: All that matters from CES so far

 Gadgets

​Intel: We'll be your net-connected, self-driving car's brains

 Auto Tech

BlackBerry is back! Will anyone care?

 Mobile

Mobile app spending topped $500M over Christmas weekend

 Mobile