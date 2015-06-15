Microsoft's Xbox One E3 2015 Press Conference | CNET
Microsoft's Xbox One E3 2015 Press Conference

Microsoft will kick off the year’s biggest video game confab on Monday, June 15 with a press conference dedicated to all things Xbox.

  • Josh Miller 6/15/2015 5:44:59 PM
  • Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 5:45:11 PM
    Now, it's a discussion of Hololens. Lydia Winters, brand director for from Mojang.
  • dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 5:45:15 PM
    HoloLens vs Oculus, which will be the "primary" Xbox/Microsoft VR gaming hardware?
  • Josh Miller 6/15/2015 5:45:23 PM
  • Scott Stein 6/15/2015 5:45:25 PM
    Minecraft...this has been demoed on HoloLens already for those who have experienced it.
  • Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 5:45:30 PM
    You may have heard of Minecraft? Microsoft bought that and has built it into the Hololens
  • Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 5:45:40 PM
    It's probably one of the most popular games for kids.
  • dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 5:45:41 PM
    Odd that after such a huge investment in buying the game/company, this is the first mention of Minecraft here.
  • Josh Miller 6/15/2015 5:45:57 PM
  • Scott Stein 6/15/2015 5:46:07 PM
    I wonder if Minecraft for HoloLens could be like Tetris for Game Boy
  • dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 5:46:21 PM
    My seven-year-old neighbor plays Minecraft on her iPad nonstop...
  • Scott Stein 6/15/2015 5:46:45 PM
    We are seeing a live demo, with camera through HoloLens
  • dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 5:47:03 PM
    And, here's the problem with demoing VR tech. This just looks to us like some dude playing Minecraft.
  • Scott Stein 6/15/2015 5:47:15 PM
    A giant floating TV screen, is what it looks like. Look ma, no TV!
  • Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 5:47:18 PM
    Showing a new version of Minecraft for Hololens. The way we'll see it is with a specialized camera that shows the overlays
  • Jeff Bakalar 6/15/2015 5:47:20 PM
    Will Xbox One games play wirelessly on Oculus? How's that gonna work?
  • Josh Miller 6/15/2015 5:47:31 PM
  • Scott Stein 6/15/2015 5:47:32 PM
    Now...MineCraft has just leapt onto the freaking TABLE.
  • Scott Stein 6/15/2015 5:47:42 PM
    Yow, it looks cool.
  • Josh Miller 6/15/2015 5:48:07 PM
  • Scott Stein 6/15/2015 5:48:07 PM
    He just made a Minecraft landscape sprout up. Like a virtual Lego toybox.
  • Sarah Tew 6/15/2015 5:48:13 PM
  • Josh Miller 6/15/2015 5:48:27 PM
  • Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 5:48:31 PM
    The group is impressed by how interactive this all seems
  • Josh Miller 6/15/2015 5:48:38 PM
  • Scott Stein 6/15/2015 5:49:09 PM
    This is pretty cool-looking. I can't imagine what my Lego-building son would think of this.
  • Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 5:49:10 PM
    Basically, they're building Minecraft as a hologram on a table. Of course, in the real world, there isn't anything like that.
  • Josh Miller 6/15/2015 5:49:18 PM
  • Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 5:49:45 PM
    This is expertly choreographed but can normal people play this? That's one of the bigger questions.
  • Scott Stein 6/15/2015 5:49:51 PM
    Camerman is basically moving around and seeing the whole augmented 3D display as if it were real. Comes across extremely well for this broadcast!!
  • Josh Miller 6/15/2015 5:49:59 PM
  • dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 5:49:59 PM
    Blowing up the street with TNT to get to a cave underneath the town. Seems like good urban planning...
  • Scott Stein 6/15/2015 5:50:05 PM
    This is a killer, killer demo.
  • Scott Stein 6/15/2015 5:50:35 PM
    HoloLens seems to lend itself a lot more to "build and create" games vs immersive entertainment. Thus Minecraft.
  • Josh Miller 6/15/2015 5:50:37 PM
  • dan.ackerman 6/15/2015 5:50:38 PM
    Great demo, but I really wanted to see the direct feed from the guy playing the game.
  • Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 5:50:51 PM
    oh, and by the way, no release date, no price
  • Scott Stein 6/15/2015 5:50:55 PM
    Cool, but I wonder how many games would be better with HoloLens.
  • Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 5:51:19 PM
    Rod Ferguson now on stage, talking Gears of War, the popular space-age shooting game
  • Josh Miller 6/15/2015 5:51:33 PM
  • Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 5:51:40 PM
    They're re-releasing a bunch of the older Gears of Wars games.
  • Josh Miller 6/15/2015 5:51:57 PM
  • Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 5:52:03 PM
    Also worth noting that Microsoft bought the Gears of War franchise and is developing a new title.
  • Josh Miller 6/15/2015 5:52:26 PM
  • Ian Sherr 6/15/2015 5:52:57 PM
    We're seeing a video intro for it now. One of the things people love about Gears of War is the epic storyline, which like Halo, they seem to have really nailed over the years
