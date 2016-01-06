Netflix CEO Reed Hastings' CES 2016 keynote
The streaming video service's chief talks about what Netflix has in store for the coming year.
-
John Falcone 1/6/2016 4:26:22 PMWatch the live video stream of this event at ces.netflix.com
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 4:17:58 PMHi everyone! We're just getting settled here in the keynote room at the Venetian. We're having some connectivity problems, but stay tuned!
-
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 4:19:08 PMBefore Netflix CEO Reed Hastings goes on stage, we'll have some opening remarks by Gary Shapiro, head of the CTA, which puts on CES.
-
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 4:22:01 PMI'm here with CNET senior editor Rich Trenholm and photographer James Martin. I'm Rich Nieva.
-
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 4:22:42 PMWe're listening to some inspirational-sounding pop rock.
-
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 4:23:31 PMLots of people here for so early in the morning. The room looks pretty full and people are still filing in.
-
Richard Trenholm 1/6/2016 4:24:45 PMWelcome to the palatial ballroom of the Venetian hotel in Las Vegas, where the sun is finally out after days of rain
-
Richard Trenholm 1/6/2016 4:27:40 PMSelfie sticks are banned in the ballroom to avoid blocking people's view.
-
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 4:31:34 PMLights are dimming. Looks like we'll be starting soon.
-
Richard Trenholm 1/6/2016 4:31:47 PMRemember you can follow all of CNET's news, videos and hands-on with the coolest new products by checking out the hashtag #CNETatCES on your social network of choice.
-
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 4:32:17 PMOh right now we're getting an acoustic guitar performance from a singer-songwriter. She won a contest.
-
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 4:36:19 PMFor those just joining us, Reed Hastings will start his keynote after opening remarks from CTA head Gary Shapiro.
-
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 4:38:25 PMWe're watching a video about technology through the years. It's set to very aggressive dubstep.
-
James Martin 1/6/2016 4:38:26 PM
-
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 4:39:06 PMGary Shapiro is on stage.
-
Richard Trenholm 1/6/2016 4:39:38 PMCTA president Gary Shapiro greeted like a rock star by the crowd.
-
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 4:39:48 PM"Welcome to CES. The world's gathering of all who thrive on consumer electronics."
-
James Martin 1/6/2016 4:39:54 PM
-
James Martin 1/6/2016 4:40:34 PM
-
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 4:41:37 PM"CTA represents innovation," he says. "Our industry is literally changing the world."
-
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 4:43:04 PMHe estimates more than 400,000 drones were sold in the US during the holiday season.
-
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 4:45:11 PMHe's talking about the benefits of 3D printing, telling the story of a bombing victim who has received a 3D printed arm.
-
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 4:46:43 PMSo far, he's touted self-driving cars and the sharing economy.
-
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 4:47:02 PMHe says Uber and Lyft are operating in Las Vegas for the first time during this show.
-
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 4:47:47 PM"Now anyone can be an entrepreneur" by offering up an unused resource like a room or car.
-
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 4:49:57 PMNow he's commenting on regulation. "Our job at CTA is to defend disruptive industries against burdensome rules."
-
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 4:50:50 PMOne in 10 Americans are already wearing fitness trackers, he says.
-
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 4:51:37 PMThat kind of seems like a lot to me. How many of you out there are wearing fitness trackers?
-
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 4:54:16 PMAgain, for those just joining us, Reed Hastings will start his keynote in a few minutes after CTA President Gary Shapiro is done.
-
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 4:55:55 PMNow he's done. We're watching a video now to show us how magical technology is.
-
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 4:56:06 PMHastings should be starting shortly.
-
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 4:56:31 PMShapriro is still onstage dancing a bit to the music.
-
Richard Trenholm 1/6/2016 4:59:17 PMReed Hastings co-founded Netflix as a movie rental service in 1997. The company has weathered the shift from physical media to digital streaming and is now a global force, with 69 million members around the world.
-
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 4:59:31 PMSorry folks, we're having some technical difficulties, but show be OK now.
-
Richard Trenholm 1/6/2016 4:59:52 PMAs well as running Netflix, Hastings serves on the board of Facebook, and has previously been a board member at Microsoft.
-
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 5:01:02 PMNetflix is now showing a video of some pivotal TV moments and shows -- "Gilligan's Island," "Friends," "Modern Family."
-
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 5:01:44 PMNetflix, btw, is streaming this keynote. Very appropriate.
-
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 5:02:38 PMHastings is on stage now. "Entertainment and technology are continuing to transform each other, as they've done for a hundred years," he says.
-
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 5:03:08 PMHe's going through a history of how people watch TV -- VCRs, then DVDs, then the Internet.
-
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 5:03:34 PM"We can finally give people what they want," in letting people watch things when they want.
-
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 5:04:06 PM"You don't have to sit through commercials and be at the mercy of an 8pm tune in."
-
Richard Trenholm 1/6/2016 5:04:09 PMHastings points to the VCR as the first step toward on-demand television, drawing a line through the history of television toward today's world of choosing what to watch whenever and wherever you want.
-
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 5:04:52 PM"We're just beginning to break down the barriers so storytellers can reach an audience anywhere in the world."
-
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 5:05:43 PMEight years ago, Netflix came to CES to announce it was first integrating its service into devices, he says.
-
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 5:06:22 PMIn the fourth quarter, 12 billion hours of content were streamed.
-
Richard Trenholm 1/6/2016 5:06:34 PMHastings mentions the shows Netflix is producing in different countries. Netflix is looking to a global market with its first non-US projects: We've already seen Spanish-language shows from the streaming service, and they will soon be joined by new shows produced in Italy, France and the UK.