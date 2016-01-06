Netflix CEO Reed Hastings' CES 2016 keynote | CNET
The Latest New Products Must-See

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings' CES 2016 keynote

The streaming video service's chief talks about what Netflix has in store for the coming year.

  • John Falcone 1/6/2016 4:26:22 PM
    Watch the live video stream of this event at ces.netflix.com
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 4:17:58 PM
    Hi everyone! We're just getting settled here in the keynote room at the Venetian. We're having some connectivity problems, but stay tuned!
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 4:19:08 PM
    Before Netflix CEO Reed Hastings goes on stage, we'll have some opening remarks by Gary Shapiro, head of the CTA, which puts on CES.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 4:22:01 PM
    I'm here with CNET senior editor Rich Trenholm and photographer James Martin. I'm Rich Nieva.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 4:22:42 PM
    We're listening to some inspirational-sounding pop rock.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 4:23:31 PM
    Lots of people here for so early in the morning. The room looks pretty full and people are still filing in.
  • Richard Trenholm 1/6/2016 4:24:45 PM
    Welcome to the palatial ballroom of the Venetian hotel in Las Vegas, where the sun is finally out after days of rain
  • Richard Trenholm 1/6/2016 4:27:40 PM
    Selfie sticks are banned in the ballroom to avoid blocking people's view.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 4:31:34 PM
    Lights are dimming. Looks like we'll be starting soon.
  • Richard Trenholm 1/6/2016 4:31:47 PM
    Remember you can follow all of CNET's news, videos and hands-on with the coolest new products by checking out the hashtag #CNETatCES on your social network of choice.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 4:32:17 PM
    Oh right now we're getting an acoustic guitar performance from a singer-songwriter. She won a contest.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 4:36:19 PM
    For those just joining us, Reed Hastings will start his keynote after opening remarks from CTA head Gary Shapiro.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 4:38:25 PM
    We're watching a video about technology through the years. It's set to very aggressive dubstep.
  • James Martin 1/6/2016 4:38:26 PM
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 4:39:06 PM
    Gary Shapiro is on stage.
  • Richard Trenholm 1/6/2016 4:39:38 PM
    CTA president Gary Shapiro greeted like a rock star by the crowd.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 4:39:48 PM
    "Welcome to CES. The world's gathering of all who thrive on consumer electronics."
  • James Martin 1/6/2016 4:39:54 PM
  • James Martin 1/6/2016 4:40:34 PM
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 4:41:37 PM
    "CTA represents innovation," he says. "Our industry is literally changing the world."
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 4:43:04 PM
    He estimates more than 400,000 drones were sold in the US during the holiday season.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 4:45:11 PM
    He's talking about the benefits of 3D printing, telling the story of a bombing victim who has received a 3D printed arm.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 4:46:43 PM
    So far, he's touted self-driving cars and the sharing economy.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 4:47:02 PM
    He says Uber and Lyft are operating in Las Vegas for the first time during this show.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 4:47:47 PM
    "Now anyone can be an entrepreneur" by offering up an unused resource like a room or car.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 4:49:57 PM
    Now he's commenting on regulation. "Our job at CTA is to defend disruptive industries against burdensome rules."
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 4:50:50 PM
    One in 10 Americans are already wearing fitness trackers, he says.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 4:51:37 PM
    That kind of seems like a lot to me. How many of you out there are wearing fitness trackers?
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 4:54:16 PM
    Again, for those just joining us, Reed Hastings will start his keynote in a few minutes after CTA President Gary Shapiro is done.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 4:55:55 PM
    Now he's done. We're watching a video now to show us how magical technology is.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 4:56:06 PM
    Hastings should be starting shortly.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 4:56:31 PM
    Shapriro is still onstage dancing a bit to the music.
  • Richard Trenholm 1/6/2016 4:59:17 PM
    Reed Hastings co-founded Netflix as a movie rental service in 1997. The company has weathered the shift from physical media to digital streaming and is now a global force, with 69 million members around the world.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 4:59:31 PM
    Sorry folks, we're having some technical difficulties, but show be OK now.
  • Richard Trenholm 1/6/2016 4:59:52 PM
    As well as running Netflix, Hastings serves on the board of Facebook, and has previously been a board member at Microsoft.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 5:01:02 PM
    Netflix is now showing a video of some pivotal TV moments and shows -- "Gilligan's Island," "Friends," "Modern Family."
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 5:01:44 PM
    Netflix, btw, is streaming this keynote. Very appropriate.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 5:02:38 PM
    Hastings is on stage now. "Entertainment and technology are continuing to transform each other, as they've done for a hundred years," he says.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 5:03:08 PM
    He's going through a history of how people watch TV -- VCRs, then DVDs, then the Internet.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 5:03:34 PM
    "We can finally give people what they want," in letting people watch things when they want.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 5:04:06 PM
    "You don't have to sit through commercials and be at the mercy of an 8pm tune in."
  • Richard Trenholm 1/6/2016 5:04:09 PM
    Hastings points to the VCR as the first step toward on-demand television, drawing a line through the history of television toward today's world of choosing what to watch whenever and wherever you want.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 5:04:52 PM
    "We're just beginning to break down the barriers so storytellers can reach an audience anywhere in the world."
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 5:05:43 PM
    Eight years ago, Netflix came to CES to announce it was first integrating its service into devices, he says.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 5:06:22 PM
    In the fourth quarter, 12 billion hours of content were streamed.
  • Richard Trenholm 1/6/2016 5:06:34 PM
    Hastings mentions the shows Netflix is producing in different countries. Netflix is looking to a global market with its first non-US projects: We've already seen Spanish-language shows from the streaming service, and they will soon be joined by new shows produced in Italy, France and the UK.
Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform
This week on CNET News
See all

Source of weird space signals turns out to be weird, too

 Sci-Tech

Robots, laptops and a giant flash drive: All that matters from CES so far

 Gadgets

​Intel: We'll be your net-connected, self-driving car's brains

 Auto Tech

BlackBerry is back! Will anyone care?

 Mobile

Mobile app spending topped $500M over Christmas weekend

 Mobile