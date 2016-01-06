Also on stage now is Will Arnett and Krysten Ritter and Wagner Moura, all Netflix stars.

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings' CES 2016 keynote
The streaming video service's chief talks about what Netflix has in store for the coming year.
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 5:34:59 PMAlso on stage now is Will Arnett and Krysten Ritter and Wagner Moura, all Netflix stars.
-
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 5:35:31 PMNetflix is really bringing out the big guns. Impressive.
-
Richard Trenholm 1/6/2016 5:35:59 PMWe loved Krysten Ritter in "Jessica Jones". Here's our review of the second Marvel show from Netflix.
-
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 5:36:53 PMMoura, from the series "Narcos": One of the greatest things about the show is that it's actually shot in Colombia.
-
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 5:37:30 PM"It brings a certain amount of authenticity," says Moura.
-
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 5:38:34 PMHe said he had to learn Spanish for "Narcos," because as a Brazilian, he speaks Portuguese.
-
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 5:39:00 PMMoura gained 40 pounds for the role, he says.
-
Richard Trenholm 1/6/2016 5:39:12 PMWill Arnett has a history with Netflix: He was a star of "Arrested Development", a cancelled network show resurrected by Netflix, then voiced the lead in the excellent animated black comedy "Bojack Horseman" exclusively for the streaming service. Next, he will star in his own show "Flaked" on Netflix.
-
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 5:39:44 PMMoura asked Arnett to switch seats because Handler talks too fast for him to understand.
-
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 5:40:56 PMRitter, from "Jessica Jones," a Marvel noir detective show: My character is different because the comic book genre has been a boys club.
-
Richard Trenholm 1/6/2016 5:41:23 PMAfter "Jessica Jones" and "Daredevil", Netflix will produce two more Marvel superhero shows, "Luke Cage" and "Iron Fist".
-
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 5:43:27 PMHandler on creative freedom at Netflix: "It's a nice place to work when you can pitch a vision, and they say, 'Yeah go do it.'"
-
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 5:43:56 PMNow we're hearing the "House of Cards" theme song.
-
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 5:44:09 PMAs Hastings comes back on the stage.
-
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 5:45:05 PM3.2 billion people are online today, up from 400 million in 2000, he says.
-
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 5:45:28 PM"At Netflix, our job is to make people happy," he says.
-
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 5:46:12 PM"It's a big and challenging task to do this globally," he says, talking about the intricacies of content rights, and what different countries think is appropriate viewing.
-
Richard Trenholm 1/6/2016 5:47:17 PM"Narcos" season 2 is now filming in Colombia.
-
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 5:47:40 PMHe's announcing that Netflix is now on in Azerbaijan, Vietnam, India, Nigeria, and others -- 130 new countries altogether.
-
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 5:48:01 PMNearly every country in the world EXCEPT China, he says.
-
Richard Trenholm 1/6/2016 5:48:12 PMWow. This is a huge global expansion for Netflix.
-
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 5:48:19 PM"Today you are witnessing the birth of a global TV network."
-
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 5:49:30 PM"No more waiting," he says. "Just Netflix."
-
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 5:49:45 PMAnd with that, he's done.
-
Richard Trenholm 1/6/2016 5:50:56 PMAccording to Netflix's Twitter account, you can now watch Netflix in… South Korea, Afghanistan, Angola, Antarctica, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Benin… Bouvet Island, Botswana, Congo, Central African Republic, Congo, Cote d Ivoire, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Western Sahara, Eritrea... Ethiopia, Gabon, Ghana, Gambia, Guinea, Equatorial Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Heard Island and McDonald Islands.
-
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 5:51:14 PMThat's it folks. Thanks so much for joining us.
-
Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 5:51:40 PMStay tuned for more live CES coverage from CNET over the next few days.