Netflix CEO Reed Hastings' CES 2016 keynote | CNET
The Latest New Products Must-See

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings' CES 2016 keynote

The streaming video service's chief talks about what Netflix has in store for the coming year.

  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 5:34:59 PM
    Also on stage now is Will Arnett and Krysten Ritter and Wagner Moura, all Netflix stars.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 5:35:31 PM
    Netflix is really bringing out the big guns. Impressive.
  • Richard Trenholm 1/6/2016 5:35:59 PM
    We loved Krysten Ritter in "Jessica Jones". Here's our review of the second Marvel show from Netflix.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 5:36:53 PM
    Moura, from the series "Narcos": One of the greatest things about the show is that it's actually shot in Colombia.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 5:37:30 PM
    "It brings a certain amount of authenticity," says Moura.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 5:38:34 PM
    He said he had to learn Spanish for "Narcos," because as a Brazilian, he speaks Portuguese.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 5:39:00 PM
    Moura gained 40 pounds for the role, he says.
  • Richard Trenholm 1/6/2016 5:39:12 PM
    Will Arnett has a history with Netflix: He was a star of "Arrested Development", a cancelled network show resurrected by Netflix, then voiced the lead in the excellent animated black comedy "Bojack Horseman" exclusively for the streaming service. Next, he will star in his own show "Flaked" on Netflix.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 5:39:44 PM
    Moura asked Arnett to switch seats because Handler talks too fast for him to understand.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 5:40:56 PM
    Ritter, from "Jessica Jones," a Marvel noir detective show: My character is different because the comic book genre has been a boys club.
  • Richard Trenholm 1/6/2016 5:41:23 PM
    After "Jessica Jones" and "Daredevil", Netflix will produce two more Marvel superhero shows, "Luke Cage" and "Iron Fist".
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 5:43:27 PM
    Handler on creative freedom at Netflix: "It's a nice place to work when you can pitch a vision, and they say, 'Yeah go do it.'"
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 5:43:56 PM
    Now we're hearing the "House of Cards" theme song.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 5:44:09 PM
    As Hastings comes back on the stage.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 5:45:05 PM
    3.2 billion people are online today, up from 400 million in 2000, he says.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 5:45:28 PM
    "At Netflix, our job is to make people happy," he says.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 5:46:12 PM
    "It's a big and challenging task to do this globally," he says, talking about the intricacies of content rights, and what different countries think is appropriate viewing.
  • Richard Trenholm 1/6/2016 5:47:17 PM
    "Narcos" season 2 is now filming in Colombia.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 5:47:40 PM
    He's announcing that Netflix is now on in Azerbaijan, Vietnam, India, Nigeria, and others -- 130 new countries altogether.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 5:48:01 PM
    Nearly every country in the world EXCEPT China, he says.
  • Richard Trenholm 1/6/2016 5:48:12 PM
    Wow. This is a huge global expansion for Netflix.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 5:48:19 PM
    "Today you are witnessing the birth of a global TV network."
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 5:49:30 PM
    "No more waiting," he says. "Just Netflix."
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 5:49:45 PM
    And with that, he's done.
  • Richard Trenholm 1/6/2016 5:50:56 PM
    According to Netflix's Twitter account, you can now watch Netflix in… South Korea, Afghanistan, Angola, Antarctica, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Benin… Bouvet Island, Botswana, Congo, Central African Republic, Congo, Cote d Ivoire, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Western Sahara, Eritrea... Ethiopia, Gabon, Ghana, Gambia, Guinea, Equatorial Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Heard Island and McDonald Islands.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 5:51:14 PM
    That's it folks. Thanks so much for joining us.
  • Richard Nieva 1/6/2016 5:51:40 PM
    Stay tuned for more live CES coverage from CNET over the next few days.
Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform
This week on CNET News
See all

Source of weird space signals turns out to be weird, too

 Sci-Tech

Robots, laptops and a giant flash drive: All that matters from CES so far

 Gadgets

​Intel: We'll be your net-connected, self-driving car's brains

 Auto Tech

BlackBerry is back! Will anyone care?

 Mobile

Mobile app spending topped $500M over Christmas weekend

 Mobile