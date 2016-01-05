The world is filled with a huge variety of objects that the Deep Learning network needs to learn

Nvidia CES 2016 press conference
Nvidia is kicking off CES 2016 with a press conference expected to focus on automotive and graphics technology.
wayne.cunningham 1/5/2016 2:41:35 AMThe world is filled with a huge variety of objects that the Deep Learning network needs to learn
wayne.cunningham 1/5/2016 2:42:07 AMFocusing on object recognition now, but will move to recognizing circumstances in the future.
wayne.cunningham 1/5/2016 2:42:59 AMNvidia's work in real-time computer graphics made this new work possible
Lori Grunin 1/5/2016 2:43:10 AM
wayne.cunningham 1/5/2016 2:43:38 AMSneak peek of Driveworks demo
Lori Grunin 1/5/2016 2:43:50 AM
Lori Grunin 1/5/2016 2:44:40 AM
wayne.cunningham 1/5/2016 2:44:52 AMDriveworks seems to be a sensor fusion platform, taking camera imagery and LIDAR sensor data from around a car, along with GPS and the car's own CANBUS data for speed
wayne.cunningham 1/5/2016 2:45:54 AMJen-Hsun points out this demo has six cameras and four LIDARS, but you could use different sensor configurations
wayne.cunningham 1/5/2016 2:46:36 AMDrive PX has to process the input from all these sensors continually
wayne.cunningham 1/5/2016 2:47:31 AMThis demo shows them processing recordings of this sensor data live.
wayne.cunningham 1/5/2016 2:48:08 AMNow showing how the car preceives all the LIDAR data
Lori Grunin 1/5/2016 2:48:15 AM
wayne.cunningham 1/5/2016 2:48:25 AMRecorded on Highway 101 near Nvidia headquarters in Santa Clara, California.
Lori Grunin 1/5/2016 2:49:13 AM
wayne.cunningham 1/5/2016 2:49:24 AMThis demo is deep, showing how Driveworks processes the camera imagery
wayne.cunningham 1/5/2016 2:49:39 AM8,000 points on each camera at 30 fps
Lori Grunin 1/5/2016 2:49:59 AM
Lori Grunin 1/5/2016 2:50:35 AM
wayne.cunningham 1/5/2016 2:50:40 AMDrive PX uses this sensor data to develop a virtual view of the world around it
Lori Grunin 1/5/2016 2:51:24 AM
wayne.cunningham 1/5/2016 2:52:00 AMThe Occupancy map, created by the computer, tells the car which places around it are occupied by other objects, pretty important for self-driving
Lori Grunin 1/5/2016 2:52:29 AM
wayne.cunningham 1/5/2016 2:52:44 AMThis is really fascinating stuff, but much deeper technically than you are likely to get at any other CES press conference
Lori Grunin 1/5/2016 2:53:26 AM
wayne.cunningham 1/5/2016 2:53:46 AMNow showing in the demo how Drive PX not only recognizes objects around it, but can also identify what they are such as SUVs in the lanes around the Drive PX car
Lori Grunin 1/5/2016 2:54:12 AM
wayne.cunningham 1/5/2016 2:54:38 AMWhat's cool is that these demos are based on real-world data gathered by Nvidia on the roads in Santa Clara.
wayne.cunningham 1/5/2016 2:55:20 AMJen-Hsun pointed out that GPS isn't good enough for self-driving, that you also need this sensor data processed in real-time.
wayne.cunningham 1/5/2016 2:56:11 AMThe demo now shows how the Drive PX car computes which paths it might take for lane changes based on the sensor data
Lori Grunin 1/5/2016 2:56:21 AM
wayne.cunningham 1/5/2016 2:56:53 AMPath-planning requires a huge amount of computation, too
wayne.cunningham 1/5/2016 2:57:56 AMHow does a human driver develop confidence about the car's self-driving capabilities.
wayne.cunningham 1/5/2016 2:58:30 AMDrive PX includes a visualization element to show drivers what it is seeing
Lori Grunin 1/5/2016 2:58:35 AM
wayne.cunningham 1/5/2016 2:59:06 AMWe have a giant fake dashboard on stage showing what a future dashboard might look like
wayne.cunningham 1/5/2016 2:59:36 AMShout out to Here, the digital mapping service now owned by BMW, Daimler and Audi
wayne.cunningham 1/5/2016 3:00:16 AMNow showing video of a real car driving down the road, along with an image of what the car sees
Lori Grunin 1/5/2016 3:00:46 AM
wayne.cunningham 1/5/2016 3:01:04 AM"We don't need rear-view mirrors anymore" says Jen-Hsun, because the sensors show you what's happening all around the car
wayne.cunningham 1/5/2016 3:01:48 AMThat visual element is actually very refined, much nicer than the scatter patterns I've seen in previous self-driving car systems
Lori Grunin 1/5/2016 3:02:09 AM
wayne.cunningham 1/5/2016 3:02:11 AMHere are the specs for Drive PX 2 compared to Titan X
wayne.cunningham 1/5/2016 3:02:49 AMDrive PX 2 has power equivalent to six Titan Xes
wayne.cunningham 1/5/2016 3:03:12 AM2,800 images per second processing capability
Lori Grunin 1/5/2016 3:03:36 AM
wayne.cunningham 1/5/2016 3:03:42 AMThe Drive PX 2 computer is the part that would be installed in a car, a board about a foot long
wayne.cunningham 1/5/2016 3:04:26 AMIt processes all the sensor data and determines pathing for the car, sending signals to accelerator, steering, and brakes
Lori Grunin 1/5/2016 3:05:11 AM
wayne.cunningham 1/5/2016 3:05:23 AMLiquid cooling seems to give Drive PX 2 automotive quality, meaning it can survive intense heat and cold
Lori Grunin 1/5/2016 3:05:34 AM
Lori Grunin 1/5/2016 3:05:48 AM
wayne.cunningham 1/5/2016 3:06:14 AMVolvo is the first company to deploy Drive PX 2
Lori Grunin 1/5/2016 3:06:26 AM
wayne.cunningham 1/5/2016 3:06:35 AMJen-Hsun says Volvo will be its first partner for this technology
wayne.cunningham 1/5/2016 3:07:30 AMOkay, Jen-Hsun winds it up and thanks everyone
wayne.cunningham 1/5/2016 3:07:56 AMAnd I thank you, too, for joining in this very technical, but very fascinating, presentation
wayne.cunningham 1/5/2016 3:08:08 AMGood night!