So, what are we expecting to find out today? Well, Oculus is likely to be talking about new games for its device, including potentially some key partnerships that will help set it apart from the growing chorus of competition. The company may also show off special controllers that respond to a player’s body movements, a key technology that Sony and Valve say they plan to offer. Until now, Oculus has primarily relied on a standard controller designed for the Xbox, filled with buttons and joysticks. Critics say the company needs to do more.