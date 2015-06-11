Oculus Pre-E3 Press Conference | CNET
Oculus Pre-E3 Press Conference

  • James Martin 6/11/2015 5:11:40 PM
  • Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:11:47 PM
    "This will deliver the magic of presence," he says. That's when the brain starts to believe you're actually in the world being shown on the screen.
  • James Martin 6/11/2015 5:11:56 PM
  • Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:12:04 PM
    "It's a fundamental shift, it's a paradigm change, and it all begins now," Iribe says.
  • Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:12:16 PM
    It took years of development, he adds.
  • James Martin 6/11/2015 5:12:38 PM
  • Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:12:48 PM
    There's a custom display and optics system, he says. "It enables us to achieve comfortable presence," he says. Two screens inside that are OLED. They're like a pair of glasses, he adds.
  • Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:12:58 PM
    "That visual clarity is incredibly important, and the Rift delivers it."
  • Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:13:20 PM
    Oculus also has a new tracking system, Iribe says. It's been refined over years. "You're instantly teleported."
  • James Martin 6/11/2015 5:13:31 PM
  • Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:13:51 PM
    External "sensor" on a desk. "It's invisible," he says. Is it infrared? We'll see
  • Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:14:04 PM
    Developers will be able to create revolutionary experiences, Iribe says. Some seated, some standing
  • James Martin 6/11/2015 5:14:04 PM
  • James Martin 6/11/2015 5:14:21 PM
  • Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:14:23 PM
    "The Rift's tracking system is precise, low latency, so you have your head movement so you feel like you're there."
  • Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:14:42 PM
    "It also tricks your ears," he adds. " You have to hear the sound effect happening where you think it is."
  • James Martin 6/11/2015 5:14:42 PM
  • Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:15:00 PM
    Iribe says the audio system is refined too, and he claims it's really good.
  • James Martin 6/11/2015 5:15:14 PM
  • Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:15:19 PM
    All the audio of a T-Rex coming down a hallway, for example, has to sound like it's coming from the right places.
  • Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:15:37 PM
    Iribe says it's easy to remove the headphones too, in case you'd prefer to use your own.
  • Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:15:45 PM
    It's also really light weight, Iribe says.
  • James Martin 6/11/2015 5:15:51 PM
  • James Martin 6/11/2015 5:16:08 PM
  • Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:16:15 PM
    "The comfort of having this on your head is really important," he says. Worked on the straps so they're not pulling on your face. "The goal is that you put it on, and it goes away--it disappears."
  • James Martin 6/11/2015 5:16:28 PM
  • Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:16:30 PM
    It's also better ballanced so the device isn't hanging on your head, so it feels lighter.
  • Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:16:41 PM
    You put it on like a baseball cap, he adds. "It's simple and easy."
  • James Martin 6/11/2015 5:16:51 PM
  • Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:17:00 PM
    Iribe also says there's a dial on the bottom to adjust lens distance (for near sighted people like me!)
  • James Martin 6/11/2015 5:17:07 PM
  • James Martin 6/11/2015 5:17:28 PM
  • Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:17:41 PM
    Oh, I got the dial wrong--it's the pupillary distance--the distance of the eyes from one another. Nevermind--I guess nearsighted people like me have to wear our glasses
  • Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:17:59 PM
    The headset is also wrapped in fabric. "We wanted to make this a beautiful product," he said.
  • James Martin 6/11/2015 5:18:03 PM
  • Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:18:45 PM
    What about input? "We wanted a device developers and gamers understood," Iribe says.
  • James Martin 6/11/2015 5:18:48 PM
  • James Martin 6/11/2015 5:19:03 PM
  • Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:19:14 PM
    He says they tested a bunch of prototypes, and one thing they determined is that including a game pad in this generation of the Rift is the right move.
  • James Martin 6/11/2015 5:19:17 PM
  • James Martin 6/11/2015 5:19:30 PM
  • Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:19:46 PM
    "For many of us, a game pad is an extension of who we are," he says. Decades of refinement in them. They're including a wireless Xbox One controller and adapter in the Oculus Rift. (Clapping in the audience)
  • James Martin 6/11/2015 5:19:52 PM
  • Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:19:57 PM
    Phil Spencer, head of Xbox now on stage. (That's a little surprise)
  • Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:20:15 PM
    He's calling it a partnership between Microsoft and Oculus.
