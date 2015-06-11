Oculus Pre-E3 Press Conference
Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:20:43 PM"The opportunity for us to bring our wireless controller, the one we spent so many years refining, to every Oculus user at launch is incredibly exciting," Spencer says.
Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:21:19 PMWindows 10 has also partnered with Oculus, Spencer says. "The Rift will natively work with Windows 10 to make it easy to set up, jump in and have incredible virtual reality experiences from day one."
Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:21:42 PMWe believe we'll be able to create state of the art virtual reality experiences on Windows, Spencer adds.
Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:21:58 PMXbox One games can stream to Windows 10 devices, Spencer added.
Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:22:22 PMNow, the streaming capability will work on Oculus Rift. Xbox One games like Halo, Forza and Sunset Overdrive can work with Oculus, he says.
Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:22:36 PMThere's a virtual cinema experience, Spencer says, that shows the games.
Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:23:03 PMThe cinema looks like a home theatre, for example.
Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:23:30 PMIt's not ideal, but it at least brings a bunch of games to the Rift.
Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:24:15 PMLots more planned, Iribe says (he's back on stage). Maybe seeing friends, for example, in that cinema.
Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:24:26 PM"I'm just thrilled to have that device in there," Iribe says of the Xbox One controller.
Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:24:52 PMAs it all comes together, the VR technology isn't worth much without content, Iribe says. "It's content that makes you feel like you're there."
Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:25:06 PMNow Jason Rubin, head of Oculus Studios, on stage.
Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:25:20 PM40 years ago "Star Wars" came out and blew the world away, Rubin begins.
Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:25:48 PMIt took six years for Rubin to convince his parents to buy his first computer, but he immediately began making games. Those led to Crash Bandicoot and others, he says.
Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:26:07 PMThere was always an unfulfilled promise though. A window they couldn't step through, whether it was a monitor or TV.
Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:26:32 PM"We've worked with some of the best developers and publishers in the industry," he says.
Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:26:46 PMNow Hilmar Veigar Petursson, CEO of CCP games (Eve franchise) is on stage.
Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:26:59 PMMany of the early employees at CCP worked on VR 20 years ago, he says.
Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:27:23 PM"Our company vision is to create virtual worlds more meaningful than real life," Petursson says.
Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:27:44 PMSo now we're talking about Eve Valkyrie, a space shooting game.
Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:28:02 PMA small group of developers in Iceland were so inspired by the Kickstarter for Oculus that they began trying it.
Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:28:29 PMIt's no surprise that the first thing they did with the Oculus was a "tech-demo space shooter." But it surprised Petursson how good it was.
Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:28:50 PM"We could kind of imagine what it could be," he says.
Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:29:23 PMEve Valkyrie is the closest you're going to get to being a space fighter pilot, Petursson says.
Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:29:47 PM"No pre-flight checks, just pure combat," Petursson says. "It showcases everything that's great about VR."
