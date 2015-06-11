Oculus Pre-E3 Press Conference
James Martin 6/11/2015 5:30:32 PM
Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:30:32 PMNow a gameplay trailer. Warning this is pre-alpha. I've been in this demo a few times--it's really fun.
James Martin 6/11/2015 5:30:50 PM
Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:31:17 PMYou're in the cockpit, and you're about to launch from a spaceship. There's all sorts of noises like a computer doing pre-flight checks, then suddenly you launch out and you're in space. You look around and there are space ships everywhere. I was smiling like kid the first time, I have to admit.
James Martin 6/11/2015 5:31:28 PM
Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:31:45 PMYou can fly anywhere, you can look throughout the cockpit. Then you're in the dogfight and it's crazy.
James Martin 6/11/2015 5:31:47 PM
James Martin 6/11/2015 5:32:10 PM
Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:32:37 PMThe demo seems to introduce actual people and characters you'll be flying with, which is good. The best space shooters have had dramatic storylines. Think: Wing Commander.
James Martin 6/11/2015 5:32:40 PM
James Martin 6/11/2015 5:33:01 PM
Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:33:06 PMA lot of us who played Wing Commander many moons ago will feel at home with Valkyrie I think.
James Martin 6/11/2015 5:33:23 PM
James Martin 6/11/2015 5:33:43 PM
Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:34:04 PMNow on stage is David Adams, CEO and founder of Gunfire Games.
James Martin 6/11/2015 5:34:16 PM
James Martin 6/11/2015 5:34:34 PM
Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:34:39 PMNow they're showing a game called Chronos.
Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:34:56 PMLooks like it's a third person adventure game.
James Martin 6/11/2015 5:35:07 PM
Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:35:15 PMWhich means you see the world and the character you're controlling.
James Martin 6/11/2015 5:35:47 PM
Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:35:56 PMThe visuals are more cartoonish than photorealistic. It's an RPG, Adams says. The hero must work through a labrynth.
Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:36:25 PMIt plays out throughout the heroes life, he says. From kid to old age, you experience the labyrinth in all sorts of different ways.
Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:36:45 PMNow on stage is Ted Price, CEO of Insomniac games
Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:37:02 PMHe announces Edge of Nowhere, a 3rd person action-adventure game for the Rift. It's an exclusive.
James Martin 6/11/2015 5:37:20 PM
Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:37:41 PMThe story happens in an Arctic setting. It's like Tomb Raider on ice.
James Martin 6/11/2015 5:37:42 PM
Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:38:04 PMIt's been designed for VR from day one, Price says.
James Martin 6/11/2015 5:38:06 PM
Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:38:46 PM"It's been educational, it's been challenging, but it also brought that thrill of new frontiers," Price says. He adds that he was skeptical at first about VR, but now he's a believer.
James Martin 6/11/2015 5:39:14 PM
Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:39:24 PMNow Oculus's Jason back on stage. He's rattling off a bunch of games also coming to the Rift. A shooter, a sports game, a mech fighting game, etc.
Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:39:32 PMThey'll be available next year, he adds.
James Martin 6/11/2015 5:39:42 PM
Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:39:53 PMPartnering with Harmonix, Square Enix, Carbon Games, and more.
James Martin 6/11/2015 5:40:00 PM
Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:40:05 PM"2016 is going to be an incredible year for gaming," Oculus' Jason says.
Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:40:42 PMNow we're getting a video trailer of sorts for all the games. The sports one you're in the mask of a hockey player--that's interesting.
James Martin 6/11/2015 5:41:12 PM
Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:41:19 PMThe mech fighting game seems to be a top-down strategy game, kind of like Star Craft. That should be fun.
Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:41:28 PMNow Anna Sweet, head of developer strategy at Oculus.
James Martin 6/11/2015 5:41:47 PM
Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:41:48 PMShe talks about how gaming got her into programming, and how much she played Ultima Online.