Oculus Pre-E3 Press Conference

  • James Martin 6/11/2015 5:30:32 PM
  • Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:30:32 PM
    Now a gameplay trailer. Warning this is pre-alpha. I've been in this demo a few times--it's really fun.
  • James Martin 6/11/2015 5:30:50 PM
  • Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:31:17 PM
    You're in the cockpit, and you're about to launch from a spaceship. There's all sorts of noises like a computer doing pre-flight checks, then suddenly you launch out and you're in space. You look around and there are space ships everywhere. I was smiling like kid the first time, I have to admit.
  • James Martin 6/11/2015 5:31:28 PM
  • Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:31:45 PM
    You can fly anywhere, you can look throughout the cockpit. Then you're in the dogfight and it's crazy.
  • James Martin 6/11/2015 5:31:47 PM
  • James Martin 6/11/2015 5:32:10 PM
  • Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:32:37 PM
    The demo seems to introduce actual people and characters you'll be flying with, which is good. The best space shooters have had dramatic storylines. Think: Wing Commander.
  • James Martin 6/11/2015 5:32:40 PM
  • James Martin 6/11/2015 5:33:01 PM
  • Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:33:06 PM
    A lot of us who played Wing Commander many moons ago will feel at home with Valkyrie I think.
  • James Martin 6/11/2015 5:33:23 PM
  • James Martin 6/11/2015 5:33:43 PM
  • Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:34:04 PM
    Now on stage is David Adams, CEO and founder of Gunfire Games.
  • James Martin 6/11/2015 5:34:16 PM
  • James Martin 6/11/2015 5:34:34 PM
  • Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:34:39 PM
    Now they're showing a game called Chronos.
  • Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:34:56 PM
    Looks like it's a third person adventure game.
  • James Martin 6/11/2015 5:35:07 PM
  • Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:35:15 PM
    Which means you see the world and the character you're controlling.
  • James Martin 6/11/2015 5:35:47 PM
  • Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:35:56 PM
    The visuals are more cartoonish than photorealistic. It's an RPG, Adams says. The hero must work through a labrynth.
  • Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:36:25 PM
    It plays out throughout the heroes life, he says. From kid to old age, you experience the labyrinth in all sorts of different ways.
  • Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:36:45 PM
    Now on stage is Ted Price, CEO of Insomniac games
  • Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:37:02 PM
    He announces Edge of Nowhere, a 3rd person action-adventure game for the Rift. It's an exclusive.
  • James Martin 6/11/2015 5:37:20 PM
  • Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:37:41 PM
    The story happens in an Arctic setting. It's like Tomb Raider on ice.
  • James Martin 6/11/2015 5:37:42 PM
  • Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:38:04 PM
    It's been designed for VR from day one, Price says.
  • James Martin 6/11/2015 5:38:06 PM
  • Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:38:46 PM
    "It's been educational, it's been challenging, but it also brought that thrill of new frontiers," Price says. He adds that he was skeptical at first about VR, but now he's a believer.
  • James Martin 6/11/2015 5:39:14 PM
  • Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:39:24 PM
    Now Oculus's Jason back on stage. He's rattling off a bunch of games also coming to the Rift. A shooter, a sports game, a mech fighting game, etc.
  • Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:39:32 PM
    They'll be available next year, he adds.
  • James Martin 6/11/2015 5:39:42 PM
  • Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:39:53 PM
    Partnering with Harmonix, Square Enix, Carbon Games, and more.
  • James Martin 6/11/2015 5:40:00 PM
  • Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:40:05 PM
    "2016 is going to be an incredible year for gaming," Oculus' Jason says.
  • Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:40:42 PM
    Now we're getting a video trailer of sorts for all the games. The sports one you're in the mask of a hockey player--that's interesting.
  • James Martin 6/11/2015 5:41:12 PM
  • Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:41:19 PM
    The mech fighting game seems to be a top-down strategy game, kind of like Star Craft. That should be fun.
  • Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:41:28 PM
    Now Anna Sweet, head of developer strategy at Oculus.
  • James Martin 6/11/2015 5:41:47 PM
  • Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:41:48 PM
    She talks about how gaming got her into programming, and how much she played Ultima Online.
