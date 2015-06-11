Oculus Pre-E3 Press Conference | CNET
  • Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:41:58 PM
    "VR will inspire a whole new generation of game developers," she says.
  • James Martin 6/11/2015 5:42:18 PM
  • Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:42:19 PM
    That means supporting established studios, small independent studios, and everyone in between, Sweet says.
  • Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:42:37 PM
    She talks about how Oculus has worked with Unity and Unreal. Support is free, she says, and works out of the box.
  • James Martin 6/11/2015 5:42:38 PM
  • Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:43:03 PM
    It's not enough to have great hardware and software, she adds. They needed a way to share work around the world. That's why they created Oculus Share, a way to send stuff around the world.
  • Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:43:16 PM
    They're revamping share, with more ways to try people's creations, she says.
  • James Martin 6/11/2015 5:43:18 PM
  • James Martin 6/11/2015 5:43:44 PM
  • Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:44:05 PM
    Announcing investing more than $10 million toward accelerating development of independent games on the Rift, she says.
  • James Martin 6/11/2015 5:44:12 PM
  • Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:44:20 PM
    Now Nate Mitchell, VP of Product at Oculus
  • Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:44:34 PM
    Rift has always been about delivering technology for gaming, he says.
  • James Martin 6/11/2015 5:44:39 PM
  • Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:44:47 PM
    "We've designed the Rift software and user experience from top to bottom for gamers," he says.
  • Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:44:59 PM
    "We've been working hard with Nvidia, Microsoft and AMD," he says.
  • James Martin 6/11/2015 5:45:33 PM
  • Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:45:36 PM
    Now new software for Rift called Oculus Home--it's a portal of sorts to bring all the Rift games to one place. (It seems similar to the Xbox One interface--boxes of info)
  • Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:46:00 PM
    There's an interesting bit of info at the top--Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, time and battery life?
  • James Martin 6/11/2015 5:46:18 PM
  • Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:46:33 PM
    You can buy games from the Home app, Mithcell says. There's also a friends list that shows what they're doing too.
  • James Martin 6/11/2015 5:46:37 PM
  • Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:46:49 PM
    There's also a 2D interface, Mitchell says, allowing you to manage games and downloads without the headset on.
  • James Martin 6/11/2015 5:46:54 PM
  • Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:47:01 PM
    Gonna talk more about it at Oculus Connect 2 in Sept.
  • Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:47:11 PM
    Now Iribe (CEO) back on stage.
  • James Martin 6/11/2015 5:47:13 PM
  • Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:47:28 PM
    Now they've covered the Rift, the bundled Xbox One controller, streaming, and all this content.
  • Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:47:50 PM
    All of it is designed for VR. "Virtual reality is unliek anything else, and the Rift is the best way to experience it."
  • James Martin 6/11/2015 5:47:54 PM
  • Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:48:09 PM
    Next week is E3. We'll be able to try it all on the show floor (CNET will be there!)
  • James Martin 6/11/2015 5:48:34 PM
  • Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:48:41 PM
    Now Palmer Luckey is on stage. He's the Founder of Oculus.
  • Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:48:59 PM
    He's pumped. "Sorry for getting you all up so early at 10," he says to laughter.
  • Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:49:16 PM
    Luckey says they've been working on "input" (controllers) for a while
  • James Martin 6/11/2015 5:49:16 PM
  • Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:49:28 PM
    Remember, developers have been working with game pads for years in VR, Luckey says
  • James Martin 6/11/2015 5:49:39 PM
  • Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:49:45 PM
    We see VR input coming in all sorts of different forms, Luckey says.
  • James Martin 6/11/2015 5:49:50 PM
  • Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:50:18 PM
    Luckey says the controller is the best way to play Lucky's Tale and Eve Valkyrie.
  • James Martin 6/11/2015 5:50:33 PM
  • Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:50:37 PM
    Luckey says in demos he's seen, people reach out to the new world when they put on their headset.
  • James Martin 6/11/2015 5:50:44 PM
  • Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:50:45 PM
    They wanted to create a device to allow people to reach out.
