Oculus Pre-E3 Press Conference
Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:41:58 PM"VR will inspire a whole new generation of game developers," she says.
James Martin 6/11/2015 5:42:18 PM
Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:42:19 PMThat means supporting established studios, small independent studios, and everyone in between, Sweet says.
Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:42:37 PMShe talks about how Oculus has worked with Unity and Unreal. Support is free, she says, and works out of the box.
James Martin 6/11/2015 5:42:38 PM
Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:43:03 PMIt's not enough to have great hardware and software, she adds. They needed a way to share work around the world. That's why they created Oculus Share, a way to send stuff around the world.
Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:43:16 PMThey're revamping share, with more ways to try people's creations, she says.
James Martin 6/11/2015 5:43:18 PM
James Martin 6/11/2015 5:43:44 PM
Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:44:05 PMAnnouncing investing more than $10 million toward accelerating development of independent games on the Rift, she says.
James Martin 6/11/2015 5:44:12 PM
Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:44:20 PMNow Nate Mitchell, VP of Product at Oculus
Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:44:34 PMRift has always been about delivering technology for gaming, he says.
James Martin 6/11/2015 5:44:39 PM
Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:44:47 PM"We've designed the Rift software and user experience from top to bottom for gamers," he says.
Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:44:59 PM"We've been working hard with Nvidia, Microsoft and AMD," he says.
James Martin 6/11/2015 5:45:33 PM
Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:45:36 PMNow new software for Rift called Oculus Home--it's a portal of sorts to bring all the Rift games to one place. (It seems similar to the Xbox One interface--boxes of info)
Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:46:00 PMThere's an interesting bit of info at the top--Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, time and battery life?
James Martin 6/11/2015 5:46:18 PM
Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:46:33 PMYou can buy games from the Home app, Mithcell says. There's also a friends list that shows what they're doing too.
James Martin 6/11/2015 5:46:37 PM
Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:46:49 PMThere's also a 2D interface, Mitchell says, allowing you to manage games and downloads without the headset on.
James Martin 6/11/2015 5:46:54 PM
Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:47:01 PMGonna talk more about it at Oculus Connect 2 in Sept.
Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:47:11 PMNow Iribe (CEO) back on stage.
James Martin 6/11/2015 5:47:13 PM
Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:47:28 PMNow they've covered the Rift, the bundled Xbox One controller, streaming, and all this content.
Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:47:50 PMAll of it is designed for VR. "Virtual reality is unliek anything else, and the Rift is the best way to experience it."
James Martin 6/11/2015 5:47:54 PM
Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:48:09 PMNext week is E3. We'll be able to try it all on the show floor (CNET will be there!)
James Martin 6/11/2015 5:48:34 PM
Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:48:41 PMNow Palmer Luckey is on stage. He's the Founder of Oculus.
Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:48:59 PMHe's pumped. "Sorry for getting you all up so early at 10," he says to laughter.
Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:49:16 PMLuckey says they've been working on "input" (controllers) for a while
James Martin 6/11/2015 5:49:16 PM
Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:49:28 PMRemember, developers have been working with game pads for years in VR, Luckey says
James Martin 6/11/2015 5:49:39 PM
Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:49:45 PMWe see VR input coming in all sorts of different forms, Luckey says.
James Martin 6/11/2015 5:49:50 PM
Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:50:18 PMLuckey says the controller is the best way to play Lucky's Tale and Eve Valkyrie.
James Martin 6/11/2015 5:50:33 PM
Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:50:37 PMLuckey says in demos he's seen, people reach out to the new world when they put on their headset.
James Martin 6/11/2015 5:50:44 PM
Ian Sherr 6/11/2015 5:50:45 PMThey wanted to create a device to allow people to reach out.