Panasonic CES 2016 press conference
The Japanese giant looks to reclaim some of its former glory at CES 2016.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
max.taves 1/5/2016 5:55:17 PMHello hello, CNET is here at Panasonic's CES press conference which should begin in 5 minutes. Stay tuned, folks!
-
James Martin 1/5/2016 5:55:23 PM
-
James Martin 1/5/2016 5:56:41 PM
-
James Martin 1/5/2016 5:57:35 PM
-
John Falcone 1/5/2016 5:57:47 PMHey gang. We should be starting shortly.
-
James Martin 1/5/2016 5:58:03 PM
-
John Falcone 1/5/2016 5:58:43 PMOur on-site team is setting up and getting connected.
-
James Martin 1/5/2016 5:58:45 PM
-
max.taves 1/5/2016 5:59:08 PMPanasonic's motto here at CES (as displayed): "Live Better. Work Smarter. Go Forward. Do More. Bring it All Together with Panasonic."
-
James Martin 1/5/2016 5:59:26 PM
-
max.taves 1/5/2016 5:59:58 PMAudience here at Panasonic just told to take their seats and silence their phones. Should begin any minute now.
-
James Martin 1/5/2016 6:00:02 PM
-
James Martin 1/5/2016 6:00:57 PM
-
James Martin 1/5/2016 6:01:37 PM
-
max.taves 1/5/2016 6:01:51 PMAlright, the country music Panasonic was playing just ended. Cue the rock now.
-
nic.healey 1/5/2016 6:02:41 PMWell if we can believe the sizzle reel, lets get hype for a super-ruggedised phone...
-
max.taves 1/5/2016 6:03:19 PMPanasonic showing us video of drones, solar panels, phones, networking equipment, helicopters, solar-powered car, race tracks in intro video. Kind of all over the place.
-
max.taves 1/5/2016 6:03:45 PMJoseph Taylor, CEO of Panasonic, just stepped on stage.
-
max.taves 1/5/2016 6:04:17 PMJoe Taylor: You're going to hear what we're doing in automotive, for business customers and for smart cities.
-
James Martin 1/5/2016 6:04:24 PM
-
nic.healey 1/5/2016 6:04:29 PM"Technology innovations engineered to enhance the customer experience", says Taylor. That's some impressive buzzwordage.
-
James Martin 1/5/2016 6:04:50 PM
-
max.taves 1/5/2016 6:04:57 PMPanasonic CEO Taylor starting with automotive.
-
max.taves 1/5/2016 6:05:13 PMPanasonic CEO: we're pleased to announce the Acura NSX will feature Panasonic studio audio system developed by Elliot Scheiner, a grammy award winning engineer.
-
nic.healey 1/5/2016 6:05:21 PMAutomotive tech is what LG led with as well. But Panasonic talking about car audio instead of sensors.
-
James Martin 1/5/2016 6:05:58 PM
-
max.taves 1/5/2016 6:06:12 PMCEO: the NSX will also feature Panasonic's OneConnect, allowing drivers to hear live updates like service updates for car and even airport traffic info.
-
nic.healey 1/5/2016 6:07:18 PM"e-cockpit command and control centre". That's part of Panny's "vision for the future". And it sounds pretty awesome, to be honest.
-
max.taves 1/5/2016 6:07:33 PMPanasonic's CEO says it's partnering with Atlanta Braves in a mixed-use development that will involve Panasonic's tech, like lights, digital signage, and integrated security monitors.
-
James Martin 1/5/2016 6:07:34 PM
-
max.taves 1/5/2016 6:08:01 PM"At Panasonic, we don't think smart and sustainable solutions are only" for businesses," says CEO Taylor.
-
max.taves 1/5/2016 6:08:20 PMCity of Denver will partner with Panasonic in smart city initiative, says Panasonic CEO.
-
James Martin 1/5/2016 6:08:36 PM
-
nic.healey 1/5/2016 6:08:48 PMPanasonic looking at smart city solutions with a half dozen' US cities -- first off the mark is Denver for the City Now "smart and sustainable solutions".
-
max.taves 1/5/2016 6:09:20 PMCityNow is Panasonic's smart city initiative with Denver.
-
nic.healey 1/5/2016 6:10:17 PMInteresting to see such a company leading with something like City Now as opposed to the very personal tech focus we usually see at CES.
-
max.taves 1/5/2016 6:10:26 PMPanasonic is showing us some video of its "smart and sustainable" city initiative. The smart city of tomorrow is here today, Panasonic says.
-
max.taves 1/5/2016 6:10:53 PMMayor Michael Hancock of Denver is onstage with Panasonic CEO now.
-
max.taves 1/5/2016 6:11:27 PMDenver's Mayor: "I hope you all noticed this guy's got some pretty cool socks on," referring to Panasonic CEO.
-
nic.healey 1/5/2016 6:11:50 PMBeing Australian I don't know a lot about Denver, but I did eat one of their omelettes once. So there's that. Mayor Hancock currently calling Denver a "boom city".
-
max.taves 1/5/2016 6:11:54 PMDenver Mayor: "people are moving to Denver because we're a smart and sustainable city... We know that technology can be a great equalizer for people."
-
max.taves 1/5/2016 6:12:19 PMDenver Mayor: "We're excited about this new partnership."
-
max.taves 1/5/2016 6:12:39 PMPanasonic CEO: "If I was within 30 years of being a Millennial, I'd move (to Denver) now."
-
max.taves 1/5/2016 6:13:24 PMDenver Mayor says he was convinced about partnership with Panasonic after seeing what it did in a test case in Japan.
-
nic.healey 1/5/2016 6:13:57 PMMayor Hancock hopes that City Now will actually impact citizens by helping to provide information and service. "Provide smarter and cleaner streets, better health care and the power of a solar-powered micro-grid".