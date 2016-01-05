Panasonic CES 2016 press conference | CNET
Panasonic CES 2016 press conference

The Japanese giant looks to reclaim some of its former glory at CES 2016.

  • max.taves 1/5/2016 6:15:08 PM
    Panasonic CEO Joe Taylor to Denver Mayor: "Will you make a commitment to come back here next year and tell us what you've done (with our tech)?"
  • nic.healey 1/5/2016 6:15:24 PM
    Panasonic CEO says CityNow isn't just an idea, it's happening.
  • max.taves 1/5/2016 6:15:33 PM
    Mayor to CEO: Yes, plus he'll give him a report on status of Denver Broncos.
  • nic.healey 1/5/2016 6:15:40 PM
    Annnnnnnd now Julie Bauer to talk consumer stuff.
  • max.taves 1/5/2016 6:16:38 PM
    Julie Bauer introducing Panasonic's smart home now.
  • max.taves 1/5/2016 6:17:03 PM
    Julie Bauer introduces the Cyclonic Inverter Microwave.
  • max.taves 1/5/2016 6:17:36 PM
    Panasonic's new microwave can "evenly cook food," says Julie Bauer, adding that her husband is pretty excited about it.
  • nic.healey 1/5/2016 6:17:38 PM
    And with the broad strokes done, we look at the individual products, starting with a cyclonic inverter microwave and a blender.
  • max.taves 1/5/2016 6:18:02 PM
    The average consumer household has more than 100 endpoints that can be hooked up to internet, says Julie Bauer. "The smart home is here."
  • max.taves 1/5/2016 6:18:44 PM
    "This platform is capable of integrating them all regardless of operating system ... and controlling it from anywhere in the world," says Julie Bauer on Panasonic's new smart home system.
  • nic.healey 1/5/2016 6:18:47 PM
    Plus the obligatory smart home platform. For Panasonic this is Ora: "Lighting, heating, camera, motion sensors and smart appliances all tied to one platform".
  • max.taves 1/5/2016 6:19:27 PM
    Panasonic video on smart home shows us a couple controlling their home's thermostat from an airplane.
  • nic.healey 1/5/2016 6:20:05 PM
    Ora sizzle reel has a couple hosting a party at their house despite being delayed on a flight. Kinda cute.
  • max.taves 1/5/2016 6:20:06 PM
    This couple in Panasonic smart home video are also peering through their home's front door video camera from their car.
  • nic.healey 1/5/2016 6:21:05 PM
    Wait, now they're using Ora to pretend they aren't having a party to lose an annoying neighbour.
  • nic.healey 1/5/2016 6:21:22 PM
    That took a dark turn.
  • max.taves 1/5/2016 6:21:43 PM
    Monitor, control, save and enjoy. That's Ora's motto, Panasonic tells us.
  • nic.healey 1/5/2016 6:21:59 PM
    Ora is pronounced like aura, just in case you were curious.
  • max.taves 1/5/2016 6:22:10 PM
    Julie Bauer announcing a partnership with Xcel Energy, whose CEO Ben Fowke has just stepped onstage.
  • max.taves 1/5/2016 6:23:09 PM
    Xcel Energy's CEO says his company is an industry leader in clean and sustainable energy.
  • max.taves 1/5/2016 6:24:08 PM
    Xcel Energy says many of his customers have already embraced smart homes. Working with Panasonic, says its CEO, will study customer energy usage habits to provide more sustainable energy options.
  • max.taves 1/5/2016 6:24:47 PM
    That was quick. Xcel energy CEO off stage now. Back to Panasonic's Julie Bauer, who's talking up more smart home and monitoring solutions.
  • nic.healey 1/5/2016 6:24:55 PM
    Panasonic partnering with Honeywell for home automation.
  • nic.healey 1/5/2016 6:25:23 PM
    And now we're chatting 4K Ultra HD -- both TV and imaging.
  • nic.healey 1/5/2016 6:26:26 PM
    4K Ultra HD Blu-ray? They announced it last year, promising it this year. Also a 4K OLED TV.
  • nic.healey 1/5/2016 6:26:52 PM
    Oh, apparently it's the first 4K OLED to get THX certification.
  • nic.healey 1/5/2016 6:27:58 PM
    Ultra HD Premium -- we saw this at LG too. It's a new certification designed to ensure you have another logo to look at when you're shopping for a TV. Pana's DX900 gets the Premium logo.
  • nic.healey 1/5/2016 6:29:25 PM
    Travel Zoom camera series to get 4K res and some new 4K camcorders as well.
  • nic.healey 1/5/2016 6:30:56 PM
    Action cams, high-res audio headphones -- it's coming thick and fast now. Elvis Duran and some other people I'm not sure I've heard of chatting about the products.
  • nic.healey 1/5/2016 6:31:58 PM
    Spartan Race is actually partnering with Panasonic, which is pretty cool if you're a fan of insane endurance obstacle courses.
  • max.taves 1/5/2016 6:32:11 PM
    Julie Bauer introducing audio tech now -- think "Ultra Premium headphones and more."
  • max.taves 1/5/2016 6:33:14 PM
    Ottwava is Panasonic's new all in one hi-fi audio system.
  • nic.healey 1/5/2016 6:34:03 PM
    Michiko Ogawa, the heart and soul of the revival of the Technics brand is here today. High-end "reference class" digital hi-fi systems. Plus, vinyl is back (again) with a Grand Glass turntable.
  • max.taves 1/5/2016 6:34:07 PM
    Renewed consumer interest in vinyl has Panasonic making a Direct Drive Hifi Turntable!
  • nic.healey 1/5/2016 6:34:42 PM
    This is a particularly beautiful turntable, I must say.
  • max.taves 1/5/2016 6:34:50 PM
    Panasonic says its Technics, grand class turntable, is expected to deliver sometime this year but only making 1,200.
  • max.taves 1/5/2016 6:35:28 PM
    Yasu Enokido, president of Panasonic's AVC Networks Company, its B2B biz, has just taken stage.
  • James Martin 1/5/2016 6:35:30 PM
  • max.taves 1/5/2016 6:35:50 PM
    Mr. Enokido wants to talk about its non-consumer solutions.
  • James Martin 1/5/2016 6:36:12 PM
  • nic.healey 1/5/2016 6:36:25 PM
    B2B and business solutions. At a Consumer Electronics Show. There should be a law against it.
  • max.taves 1/5/2016 6:36:40 PM
    Today, a lot of Panasonic B2B solutions are happening right here in the states, says Panasonic's Enokido.
  • max.taves 1/5/2016 6:37:02 PM
    Philz Coffee just made a cameo in Panasonic video. Alright!
  • James Martin 1/5/2016 6:37:04 PM
  • max.taves 1/5/2016 6:38:14 PM
    According to US gov't estimates, there are 3 million data centers. Together they consume 100 billion kWhs of electricity. That's 2 % of all US energy use, says Enokido.
  • max.taves 1/5/2016 6:38:54 PM
    Panasonic's Enokido: Facebook engineers appreciated the company's energy-efficiency in data centers.
  • nic.healey 1/5/2016 6:39:35 PM
    Panasonic partnering with Facebook for an optical disc data storage solution. "So Facebook users can see their posts for years to come". It's called -- wait for it -- Freeze-Ray.
  • max.taves 1/5/2016 6:39:35 PM
    freeze-ray is Panasonic's new name for its optical drive data storage system.
  • max.taves 1/5/2016 6:39:48 PM
    Now, we're talking internet of things.
  • max.taves 1/5/2016 6:40:20 PM
    "We're focused on public sector services, entertainment and retail services," says Panasonic's Enokido.
  • max.taves 1/5/2016 6:41:18 PM
    By public sector services, we mean solutions for those in transportation, infrastructure and semi-public services, says Enokido, who adds the company plans to expand into these areas via some strategic M&As.
  • nic.healey 1/5/2016 6:41:39 PM
    Is this public sector stuff related to the City Now initiative?
  • nic.healey 1/5/2016 6:43:08 PM
    Panasonic will be the video support partner for the Rio Olympic games opening and closing ceremonies in 2016.
  • max.taves 1/5/2016 6:43:08 PM
    "I'm also happy to share some more good news: Panasonic has been chosen by the Olympic Committee" to help with the upcoming Rio de Janeiro games, providing its projectors.
  • max.taves 1/5/2016 6:44:25 PM
    "With expertise in network security systems and video analytics, we can put these tools to work to increase efficiency and drive sales," says Panasonic's Enokido.
  • nic.healey 1/5/2016 6:44:28 PM
    "Imagine a supermarket where motion sensitive cameras are monitoring customer movements and automating signage to direct them to the products they want." I'm... not actually sure I want to be monitored while shopping!
  • max.taves 1/5/2016 6:44:53 PM
    Panasonic has announced that it's buying St. Louis-based refrigerator company Hussmann.
  • max.taves 1/5/2016 6:45:48 PM
    "With this acquisition, Panasonic hopes to become the world leader" in food supply biz.
  • nic.healey 1/5/2016 6:46:38 PM
    On to Toughbook -- Panasonic's rather cool range of ruggedised gear. FZ-Q1 enterprise tablet on the stage at the moment.
  • nic.healey 1/5/2016 6:47:24 PM
    Toughbook has been a key range for Panasonic for a while now. Always on the cutting edge of rugged mobility.
  • max.taves 1/5/2016 6:47:38 PM
    Since its soft launch in September, many Japanese car makers say they're interested in its connected device platform.
  • max.taves 1/5/2016 6:47:56 PM
    That's all folks.
  • nic.healey 1/5/2016 6:48:50 PM
    And we're wrapping up -- a very topline press conference, with not a huge amount of actual consumer products.
