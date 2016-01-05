Panasonic CES 2016 press conference
The Japanese giant looks to reclaim some of its former glory at CES 2016.
max.taves 1/5/2016 6:15:08 PMPanasonic CEO Joe Taylor to Denver Mayor: "Will you make a commitment to come back here next year and tell us what you've done (with our tech)?"
-
nic.healey 1/5/2016 6:15:24 PMPanasonic CEO says CityNow isn't just an idea, it's happening.
-
max.taves 1/5/2016 6:15:33 PMMayor to CEO: Yes, plus he'll give him a report on status of Denver Broncos.
-
nic.healey 1/5/2016 6:15:40 PMAnnnnnnnd now Julie Bauer to talk consumer stuff.
-
max.taves 1/5/2016 6:16:38 PMJulie Bauer introducing Panasonic's smart home now.
-
max.taves 1/5/2016 6:17:03 PMJulie Bauer introduces the Cyclonic Inverter Microwave.
-
max.taves 1/5/2016 6:17:36 PMPanasonic's new microwave can "evenly cook food," says Julie Bauer, adding that her husband is pretty excited about it.
-
nic.healey 1/5/2016 6:17:38 PMAnd with the broad strokes done, we look at the individual products, starting with a cyclonic inverter microwave and a blender.
-
max.taves 1/5/2016 6:18:02 PMThe average consumer household has more than 100 endpoints that can be hooked up to internet, says Julie Bauer. "The smart home is here."
-
max.taves 1/5/2016 6:18:44 PM"This platform is capable of integrating them all regardless of operating system ... and controlling it from anywhere in the world," says Julie Bauer on Panasonic's new smart home system.
-
nic.healey 1/5/2016 6:18:47 PMPlus the obligatory smart home platform. For Panasonic this is Ora: "Lighting, heating, camera, motion sensors and smart appliances all tied to one platform".
-
max.taves 1/5/2016 6:19:27 PMPanasonic video on smart home shows us a couple controlling their home's thermostat from an airplane.
-
nic.healey 1/5/2016 6:20:05 PMOra sizzle reel has a couple hosting a party at their house despite being delayed on a flight. Kinda cute.
-
max.taves 1/5/2016 6:20:06 PMThis couple in Panasonic smart home video are also peering through their home's front door video camera from their car.
-
nic.healey 1/5/2016 6:21:05 PMWait, now they're using Ora to pretend they aren't having a party to lose an annoying neighbour.
-
nic.healey 1/5/2016 6:21:22 PMThat took a dark turn.
-
max.taves 1/5/2016 6:21:43 PMMonitor, control, save and enjoy. That's Ora's motto, Panasonic tells us.
-
nic.healey 1/5/2016 6:21:59 PMOra is pronounced like aura, just in case you were curious.
-
max.taves 1/5/2016 6:22:10 PMJulie Bauer announcing a partnership with Xcel Energy, whose CEO Ben Fowke has just stepped onstage.
-
max.taves 1/5/2016 6:23:09 PMXcel Energy's CEO says his company is an industry leader in clean and sustainable energy.
-
max.taves 1/5/2016 6:24:08 PMXcel Energy says many of his customers have already embraced smart homes. Working with Panasonic, says its CEO, will study customer energy usage habits to provide more sustainable energy options.
-
max.taves 1/5/2016 6:24:47 PMThat was quick. Xcel energy CEO off stage now. Back to Panasonic's Julie Bauer, who's talking up more smart home and monitoring solutions.
-
nic.healey 1/5/2016 6:24:55 PMPanasonic partnering with Honeywell for home automation.
-
nic.healey 1/5/2016 6:25:23 PMAnd now we're chatting 4K Ultra HD -- both TV and imaging.
-
nic.healey 1/5/2016 6:26:26 PM4K Ultra HD Blu-ray? They announced it last year, promising it this year. Also a 4K OLED TV.
-
nic.healey 1/5/2016 6:26:52 PMOh, apparently it's the first 4K OLED to get THX certification.
-
nic.healey 1/5/2016 6:27:58 PMUltra HD Premium -- we saw this at LG too. It's a new certification designed to ensure you have another logo to look at when you're shopping for a TV. Pana's DX900 gets the Premium logo.
-
nic.healey 1/5/2016 6:29:25 PMTravel Zoom camera series to get 4K res and some new 4K camcorders as well.
-
nic.healey 1/5/2016 6:30:56 PMAction cams, high-res audio headphones -- it's coming thick and fast now. Elvis Duran and some other people I'm not sure I've heard of chatting about the products.
-
nic.healey 1/5/2016 6:31:58 PMSpartan Race is actually partnering with Panasonic, which is pretty cool if you're a fan of insane endurance obstacle courses.
-
max.taves 1/5/2016 6:32:11 PMJulie Bauer introducing audio tech now -- think "Ultra Premium headphones and more."
-
max.taves 1/5/2016 6:33:14 PMOttwava is Panasonic's new all in one hi-fi audio system.
-
nic.healey 1/5/2016 6:34:03 PMMichiko Ogawa, the heart and soul of the revival of the Technics brand is here today. High-end "reference class" digital hi-fi systems. Plus, vinyl is back (again) with a Grand Glass turntable.
-
max.taves 1/5/2016 6:34:07 PMRenewed consumer interest in vinyl has Panasonic making a Direct Drive Hifi Turntable!
-
nic.healey 1/5/2016 6:34:42 PMThis is a particularly beautiful turntable, I must say.
-
max.taves 1/5/2016 6:34:50 PMPanasonic says its Technics, grand class turntable, is expected to deliver sometime this year but only making 1,200.
-
max.taves 1/5/2016 6:35:28 PMYasu Enokido, president of Panasonic's AVC Networks Company, its B2B biz, has just taken stage.
-
-
max.taves 1/5/2016 6:35:50 PMMr. Enokido wants to talk about its non-consumer solutions.
-
-
nic.healey 1/5/2016 6:36:25 PMB2B and business solutions. At a Consumer Electronics Show. There should be a law against it.
-
max.taves 1/5/2016 6:36:40 PMToday, a lot of Panasonic B2B solutions are happening right here in the states, says Panasonic's Enokido.
-
max.taves 1/5/2016 6:37:02 PMPhilz Coffee just made a cameo in Panasonic video. Alright!
-
-
max.taves 1/5/2016 6:38:14 PMAccording to US gov't estimates, there are 3 million data centers. Together they consume 100 billion kWhs of electricity. That's 2 % of all US energy use, says Enokido.
-
max.taves 1/5/2016 6:38:54 PMPanasonic's Enokido: Facebook engineers appreciated the company's energy-efficiency in data centers.
-
nic.healey 1/5/2016 6:39:35 PMPanasonic partnering with Facebook for an optical disc data storage solution. "So Facebook users can see their posts for years to come". It's called -- wait for it -- Freeze-Ray.
-
max.taves 1/5/2016 6:39:35 PMfreeze-ray is Panasonic's new name for its optical drive data storage system.
-
max.taves 1/5/2016 6:39:48 PMNow, we're talking internet of things.
-
max.taves 1/5/2016 6:40:20 PM"We're focused on public sector services, entertainment and retail services," says Panasonic's Enokido.
-
max.taves 1/5/2016 6:41:18 PMBy public sector services, we mean solutions for those in transportation, infrastructure and semi-public services, says Enokido, who adds the company plans to expand into these areas via some strategic M&As.
-
nic.healey 1/5/2016 6:41:39 PMIs this public sector stuff related to the City Now initiative?
-
nic.healey 1/5/2016 6:43:08 PMPanasonic will be the video support partner for the Rio Olympic games opening and closing ceremonies in 2016.
-
max.taves 1/5/2016 6:43:08 PM"I'm also happy to share some more good news: Panasonic has been chosen by the Olympic Committee" to help with the upcoming Rio de Janeiro games, providing its projectors.
-
max.taves 1/5/2016 6:44:25 PM"With expertise in network security systems and video analytics, we can put these tools to work to increase efficiency and drive sales," says Panasonic's Enokido.
-
nic.healey 1/5/2016 6:44:28 PM"Imagine a supermarket where motion sensitive cameras are monitoring customer movements and automating signage to direct them to the products they want." I'm... not actually sure I want to be monitored while shopping!
-
max.taves 1/5/2016 6:44:53 PMPanasonic has announced that it's buying St. Louis-based refrigerator company Hussmann.
-
max.taves 1/5/2016 6:45:48 PM"With this acquisition, Panasonic hopes to become the world leader" in food supply biz.
-
nic.healey 1/5/2016 6:46:38 PMOn to Toughbook -- Panasonic's rather cool range of ruggedised gear. FZ-Q1 enterprise tablet on the stage at the moment.
-
nic.healey 1/5/2016 6:47:24 PMToughbook has been a key range for Panasonic for a while now. Always on the cutting edge of rugged mobility.
-
max.taves 1/5/2016 6:47:38 PMSince its soft launch in September, many Japanese car makers say they're interested in its connected device platform.
-
max.taves 1/5/2016 6:47:56 PMThat's all folks.
-
nic.healey 1/5/2016 6:48:50 PMAnd we're wrapping up -- a very topline press conference, with not a huge amount of actual consumer products.