Hey everyone. We're getting all set up here in the Venetian Hotel.

Samsung 2015 CES Keynote with co-CEO BK Yoon
Samsung's head of electronics will talk up the company's plans for the smart home and how it views the evolving "Internet of Things."
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:08:58 AMHey everyone. We're getting all set up here in the Venetian Hotel.
-
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:09:39 AMThey let us in pretty early (5:30 PT. It starts at 6:30), but we're having big connectivity issues ... again. I also don't think they're actually providing WiFi, so here's hoping my T-Mobile hotspot holds out. ha
-
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:11:00 AMThis is Samsung's second presentation of the day. They also hosted a press conference at 2 p.m.
-
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:11:13 AMDuring that talk, they showed off their newest TVs and home appliances.
-
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:13:05 AMAt this keynote, BK Yoon, the co-CEO and head of the electronics business, will be talking about Samsung’s vision for the “Internet of Things.”
-
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:14:40 AMThe company bought SmartThings, a US smart home technology startup, in August to help with its Internet of Things push. The technology from SmartThings should play a big role in Samsung’s smart-home and connected-device plans.
-
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:15:14 AMThe last time Samsung gave a keynote was CES 2013. Samsung’s components business talked up the company’s flexible display technology, called Youm, and showed off a prototype using the displays.
-
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:15:23 AMWhile it was just a concept at the time, we’ve actually now got devices on the market that use flexible displays. You can’t actually bend these, but they allow Samsung to release devices with curved screens. That includes the Gear S smartwatch and Note Edge smartphone, which looks a lot like the prototype Samsung showed during its CES keynote two years ago.
-
Where's the Wi-Fi?
Nick Statt 1/6/2015 2:16:57 AMHey everyone. Had some connectivity issues, but have managed to struggle my way onto our live blog.
-
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:17:11 AMBK Yoon, who's presenting today, is one of three co-CEOs at Samsung Electronics. He not only oversees TVs but also supervises home appliances, medical devices and essentially everything else that's not mobile or components.
-
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:17:21 AMYoon made a big bet on LEDs early on that has cemented Samsung's lead in TVs. Now he's betting that smart TVs and new display technology, such as 4K ultra-high definition, will revive a stagnating television market.
-
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:17:34 AMAnd Yoon also has made a big push with home appliances, with the goal of making Samsung the No. 1 home appliances company by 2015.
-
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:17:52 AMBut it's unclear what gains the Korean company, long trailing rivals such as Whirlpool and Kenmore, has made, especially with changes underway in that market. General Electric, one of the top appliances makers, sold its business to Electrolux for $3.3 billion in September.
-
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:18:15 AMOverall, Yoon's businesses fall into the realm of the Internet of Things, which is slated to be his main topic during his keynote.
-
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:18:26 AMCompanies have been working for years to push the idea of all items in a home being "smart" and Internet-connected, from refrigerators to televisions to wearables. Samsung controls most pieces needed to make the Internet of Things a reality, but it has struggled to get its devices to work seamlessly together. Software has never been the company's strong suit.
-
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:18:44 AMThat's why it bought SmartThings. We expect to hear some news related to that company today.
-
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:19:37 AMIn case you're just joining us, I'll be giving the play-by-play while Nick Statt gives some commentary and color. James Martin is back with his amazing photography skills.
-
Nick Statt 1/6/2015 2:20:57 AMIt's been a busy day for Samsung news. The company's earlier press conference today at CES was heavily focused on the company's new "SUHD" TVs, where the "S" stands for nothing except to delineate its new sets that use quantum dot LCD screens instead of OLEDs.
-
Joseph Funderburk 1/6/2015 2:21:32 AMCan ya'll please say something other than the Internet of things that being one of two things that I'm tired of hearing today. lol. 4K HDTVs being another one... I want to jump into my computer screen or through my TV to strangle the next person who says one of these things... lol.
-
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:22:03 AMhaha. Sorry @joseph. That's really all you're going to hear from Samsung today. They save all their mobile news for other events. This time, it's IOT and 4K. :-)
-
Nick Statt 1/6/2015 2:22:20 AMBut beyond its 105-inch auto-bending TV that may cost upwards of $120,000, Samsung hasn't had any blockbuster announcements. The company is historically the largest and most release-hungry mainstage exhibitor at CES, so we're expecting to hear some announcements from Yoon.
-
Nick Statt 1/6/2015 2:23:07 AMAt this point, the crowd would seem to be clamoring for another Michael Bay incident, but we may not get that tonight ...
-
lagace19 1/6/2015 2:23:22 AMI want to see michael bay!
-
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:23:30 AMHaha @lagace. I don't think that's happening.
-
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:23:35 AMAs much as we may hope.
-
Joseph Funderburk 1/6/2015 2:23:38 AMSomebody warned me but I didn't want to believe them that there were going to be at least 2 things to aggravate the crap out of me and i found my two things. lol.
-
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:23:53 AM@Joseph. Try having to write about IOT and 4K over and over and over. haha
-
CES FAN 2015 1/6/2015 2:23:57 AMI want to see Zoll!
-
Joseph Funderburk 1/6/2015 2:24:42 AMok you got me on that one.
-
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:27:58 AMWe're going to get started shortly. The ballroom is packed.
-
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:29:52 AMThere's a good contingent of Samsung execs here. They're usually easy to pick out (Korean gentlemen dressed in nice suits). WP Hong, who used to head up Samsung's now defunct Media Solutions Center business, is here.
-
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:30:03 AMWe're getting started now. Showing a video to kick things off
-
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:31:47 AMOk. Now we're waiting for BK Yoon to take the stage. Lights are dimming.
-
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:32:40 AMOk. Another video. This is almost making me dizzy. It's a sort of laser zipping through space