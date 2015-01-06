Samsung 2015 CES Keynote with co-CEO BK Yoon | CNET
Samsung 2015 CES Keynote with co-CEO BK Yoon

Samsung's head of electronics will talk up the company's plans for the smart home and how it views the evolving "Internet of Things."

    And here's Gary Shapiro, head of the Consumer Electronics Association, the group that throws this little tech show
    Shapiro: This year it's poised to shatter some records. There will be more than 2.2M net square feet of exhibit space.
    Shapiro: The entire tech ecosystem is here across 20 product categories.
    Shapiro is now running through some of the other keynotes and presentations coming up. We'll be covering all the big news from the show
    Shapiro is sounding oddly like a pre-recorded CEA voice-over doubling as a sports announcer.
    Shapiro is now introducing BK Yoon.
    Shapiro: In the world of television, and he started his career as an engineer in television, he's leading the industry
    Shapiro: It's little wonder Samsung has been a market leader for so many years. 9 years.
    Shapiro: Now he's leading Samsung's change into one of the most promising markets in the technoogy industry: the Internet of Things
    BK Yoon, co-CEO and head of Samsung's electronics business has taken the stage
    He's a very familiar face for people who've been to Samsung CES press conferences in years past
    Yoon: A year ago I spoke about the big trends in how we use technology. My topic today is closely related. Arguably it is the most important topic for the industry right now -- the Internet of Things.
    Yoon: Many people believe the Internet of Things is something that's in the distant future. It's not.
    Yoon: It's 2015. And we are going Back to the Future.
  • Nick Statt 1/6/2015 2:36:50 AM
    Oh no. Yoon made a Back to the Future reference.
    Yoon: Remember Part 2 of "Back to the Future." Well, time travel is still probably a few years away, but some of the futuristic technology in the movie is here today.
    Yoon: multi-screen viewing, video conferencing, etc.
    Yoon: It's not science fiction anymore. It is science fact.
    Samsung could potentially surprise everyone with a hover board and a self-lacing Nike shoe partnership, but we will refrain from holding our breath.
    Yoon: I would argue the aging of the Internet of Things has already started. But to unlock its benefits, we have to prove it works in real life
    Yoon: The Internet of Things has to measure up to people's needs and expectations
    Yoon: This becomes really obvious when we ask consumers how technology should help them in the future. Let's take a look
    Another movie. This one's in black and white. Shows cars driving, people skateboarding. Asking what they want
  • Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:38:45 AM
    Skateboarder says would like something to track his movements. Painter says would like to see scale and detail of her work online.
  • Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:39:05 AM
    A little leaguer says he'd like gum that helps you concentrate and get the ball across the plate every time.
  • Nick Statt 1/6/2015 2:39:08 AM
    Samsung concept videos, love them or hate them, tend to be very well produced -- this one is asking everyday people what the future should look like.
    Something more realistic - something to make it faster to check out at grocery stores, says a clerk working in a grocery story
    Another kid says he wants a dinosaur doctor
  • Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:40:22 AM
    Just a side note, the way the seats are set up in here are awful. You're directly behind the person in front of you. I can't see a thing and I'm in teh third row. ha
