Samsung 2015 CES Keynote with co-CEO BK Yoon
Samsung's head of electronics will talk up the company's plans for the smart home and how it views the evolving "Internet of Things."
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:33:00 AMAnd here's Gary Shapiro, head of the Consumer Electronics Association, the group that throws this little tech show
James Martin 1/6/2015 2:33:04 AM
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:33:22 AMShapiro: This year it's poised to shatter some records. There will be more than 2.2M net square feet of exhibit space.
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:33:39 AMShapiro: The entire tech ecosystem is here across 20 product categories.
James Martin 1/6/2015 2:33:46 AM
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:34:15 AMShapiro is now running through some of the other keynotes and presentations coming up. We'll be covering all the big news from the show
Nick Statt 1/6/2015 2:34:23 AMShapiro is sounding oddly like a pre-recorded CEA voice-over doubling as a sports announcer.
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:34:27 AMShapiro is now introducing BK Yoon.
James Martin 1/6/2015 2:34:30 AM
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:34:48 AMShapiro: In the world of television, and he started his career as an engineer in television, he's leading the industry
James Martin 1/6/2015 2:34:50 AM
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:35:00 AMShapiro: It's little wonder Samsung has been a market leader for so many years. 9 years.
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:35:18 AMShapiro: Now he's leading Samsung's change into one of the most promising markets in the technoogy industry: the Internet of Things
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:35:31 AMBK Yoon, co-CEO and head of Samsung's electronics business has taken the stage
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:35:43 AMHe's a very familiar face for people who've been to Samsung CES press conferences in years past
James Martin 1/6/2015 2:35:55 AM
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:36:17 AMYoon: A year ago I spoke about the big trends in how we use technology. My topic today is closely related. Arguably it is the most important topic for the industry right now -- the Internet of Things.
James Martin 1/6/2015 2:36:26 AM
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:36:33 AMYoon: Many people believe the Internet of Things is something that's in the distant future. It's not.
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:36:43 AMYoon: It's 2015. And we are going Back to the Future.
James Martin 1/6/2015 2:36:45 AM
Nick Statt 1/6/2015 2:36:50 AMOh no. Yoon made a Back to the Future reference.
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:37:05 AMYoon: Remember Part 2 of "Back to the Future." Well, time travel is still probably a few years away, but some of the futuristic technology in the movie is here today.
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:37:13 AMYoon: multi-screen viewing, video conferencing, etc.
James Martin 1/6/2015 2:37:16 AM
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:37:23 AMYoon: It's not science fiction anymore. It is science fact.
Nick Statt 1/6/2015 2:37:28 AMSamsung could potentially surprise everyone with a hover board and a self-lacing Nike shoe partnership, but we will refrain from holding our breath.
James Martin 1/6/2015 2:37:31 AM
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:37:42 AMYoon: I would argue the aging of the Internet of Things has already started. But to unlock its benefits, we have to prove it works in real life
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:37:52 AMYoon: The Internet of Things has to measure up to people's needs and expectations
James Martin 1/6/2015 2:37:54 AM
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:38:12 AMYoon: This becomes really obvious when we ask consumers how technology should help them in the future. Let's take a look
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:38:28 AMAnother movie. This one's in black and white. Shows cars driving, people skateboarding. Asking what they want
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:38:45 AMSkateboarder says would like something to track his movements. Painter says would like to see scale and detail of her work online.
James Martin 1/6/2015 2:38:53 AM
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:39:05 AMA little leaguer says he'd like gum that helps you concentrate and get the ball across the plate every time.
Nick Statt 1/6/2015 2:39:08 AMSamsung concept videos, love them or hate them, tend to be very well produced -- this one is asking everyday people what the future should look like.
James Martin 1/6/2015 2:39:12 AM
James Martin 1/6/2015 2:39:32 AM
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:39:37 AMSomething more realistic - something to make it faster to check out at grocery stores, says a clerk working in a grocery story
James Martin 1/6/2015 2:39:50 AM
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:39:59 AMAnother kid says he wants a dinosaur doctor
James Martin 1/6/2015 2:40:08 AM
James Martin 1/6/2015 2:40:24 AM