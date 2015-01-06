Samsung 2015 CES Keynote with co-CEO BK Yoon
Samsung's head of electronics will talk up the company's plans for the smart home and how it views the evolving "Internet of Things."
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:40:37 AMYoon: These are not pipe dreams anymore. The technology to make it happen is real. The Internet of Things is ready to go.
-
James Martin 1/6/2015 2:41:02 AM
-
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:41:02 AMYoon: There are many devices out there that are ready to be part of the Internet of Things. They have what it takes for sensors, processing power and connectivity. That's what makes an IOT device.
-
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:41:14 AMYoon: Once an IOT device is connected it has not one purpose but many.
-
James Martin 1/6/2015 2:41:21 AM
-
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:41:53 AMYoon: Let's take the room here at CES. What if the chairs were connected and equipped with sensors. So the chair may detect I just walked in from outside and that I'm cold so it warms up.
-
James Martin 1/6/2015 2:41:57 AM
-
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:42:20 AMYoon: These are just a couple ideas how normal everyday objects can have many different values. And this is important.
-
James Martin 1/6/2015 2:42:22 AM
-
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:42:27 AMYoon: It's IOT for you.
-
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:42:47 AMYoon: Each of us will be at the center of our very own technology worlds. An IOT universe that constnatly adapts and changes shape as we move through our world.
-
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:42:57 AMYoon: We are bringing the physical and digital world together. This will revolutionize our lives.
-
James Martin 1/6/2015 2:42:57 AM
-
Nick Statt 1/6/2015 2:43:07 AMYoon now philosophizing on the individual empowrement of the IoT.
-
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:43:25 AMYoon: Infinite possibilities. ... We do not have to push buttons to activate them. Instead these objects actively support and protect us
-
James Martin 1/6/2015 2:43:51 AM
-
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:44:05 AMYoon: What will you do with this new freedom? Spend more time with your family? Do more sports?
-
James Martin 1/6/2015 2:44:12 AM
-
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:44:41 AMYoon: we can't just talk about the internet of things because it's so impersonal. .. We have to show consumers what's in it for them
-
Nick Statt 1/6/2015 2:44:47 AMIt's unclear how much time one would save by not pressing things, and whether they could play more tennis that way...
-
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:44:51 AMYoon: It has the potential to transform our economy, our society and how we live our lives.
-
James Martin 1/6/2015 2:44:57 AM
-
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:45:06 AMYoon: Let me now invite a man to the stage who thinks a lot about our IOT future.
-
James Martin 1/6/2015 2:45:15 AM
-
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:45:22 AMYoon: Please welcome the president of the foundation on economic trends, Jeremy Rifkin
-
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:45:48 AMRifkin: Every great economic paradigm shift in history brings together 3 new technologies in a seamless new infrastructure
-
James Martin 1/6/2015 2:46:03 AM
-
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:46:09 AMRifkin. New comms technologies ... new sources of energy .. and new modes of transportation to more efficiently move economic activity.
-
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:46:24 AMRifkin: Today we're embarking on a revolution.
-
James Martin 1/6/2015 2:46:37 AM
-
Nick Statt 1/6/2015 2:46:45 AMThe words, "The Paradigm Shift," plastered over a photo of a wind farm is a bit much, one might say. "A super Internet of Things," says Rifkin.
-
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:46:45 AMRifkin: In the IOTs era, sensors will be embedded in every device.
-
James Martin 1/6/2015 2:46:57 AM
-
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:47:20 AMRifkin: Homeowners and businesses will be able to produce and consume their own solar and wind green electricity and sell any surplus energy they have back to the electricity grid
-
James Martin 1/6/2015 2:47:25 AM
-
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:47:41 AMRifkin: in IOT economy, everyone is a prosumer
-
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:47:58 AM(Note - I think we're all feeling like we're back in college, taking Economics 101. ha)
-
Nick Statt 1/6/2015 2:48:14 AM"Prosumer." The buzzwords are strong with this one.
-
Nick Statt 1/6/2015 2:48:23 AMIt does feel a bit like ECO class.
-
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:48:25 AMRifkin: the IOT platform will enhance virtually every aspect of our lives. ... marking a vast improvement in our quality of life.
-
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:49:03 AMRifkin: in short, consumer electronics is morphing into prosumer electronics. Giving everyone more control over their daily lives and more choices how we live our daily lives.
-
James Martin 1/6/2015 2:49:34 AM
-
Shara Tibken 1/6/2015 2:49:38 AMRifkin: We need to ensure a common set of codes, regulations and standards to advance interoperability so that every device can communicate and share data with internet users in an open system
-
James Martin 1/6/2015 2:50:29 AM
-
Nick Statt 1/6/2015 2:50:38 AMRifkin is now finally saying something substantive, arguing against siloing the ioT and warning of the dangers of not connecting to competitors' networks and creating larger networks.